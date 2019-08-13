Katy Perry accusata di molestie sessuali dal modello Josh Kloss: "Costretto a mostrare le parti intime"

L'accusa di Kloss riguarda un fatto avvenuto nove anni fa, proprio alla fine delle registrazioni del video della Perry di cui fu protagonista: "Ho visto Katy qualche volta dopo la sua rottura con Russel. Una volta ho portato un amico che moriva dalla voglia di incontrarla. Era la festa di compleanno di Johny Wujek. E quando l'ho vista, ci siamo abbracciati, io ero cotto di lei... Ma mentre mi voltavo per presentarle il mio amico, lei ha armeggiato con i miei pantaloncini e le mie mutande Adidas per estrarre il mio pene e mostrarlo a tutti i presenti. Immaginate che patetico imbarazzo per me!".



Kloss, che definisce il comportamento della Perry un vero e proprio abuso di potere sessuale, non ne ha mai parlato pubblicamente, come spiega nel secondo post, per proteggere l’immagine di Katy, sebbene più volte lo avrebbe voluto fare. “La tua mente è bloccata nel tentativo di fare il tuo lavoro e al tempo stesso proteggere la sua immagine o essere onesto e aiutare il dialogo globale su potere e abuso”, ha scritto il modello, aggiungendo come la Perry fosse "fredda come il ghiaccio" quando c'erano altre persone con loro e "simpatica e gentile" quando erano da soli. "Sapevo che dovevo sopportare, per mia figlia che era ancora una bambina, dovevo continuare a lavorare...". Infine Kloss aggiunge come a bloccarlo sia stato anche il pregiudizio accettato da tutti che solo il potere maschile sia perverso: "Anche quello femminile può esserlo in maniera disgustosa...". Non cerca né soldi né fama, assicura il modello, ma per lui adesso è giunta l'ora di dire la verità.