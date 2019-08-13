DONNE AL POTERE
Katy Perry accusata di molestie sessuali dal modello Josh Kloss: "Costretto a mostrare le parti intime"
Il giovane è apparso nel video del brano "Teenage Dream", grande hit della popstar, nove anni fa
Un'accusa pesante di molestie sessuali potrebbe guastare le imminenti nozze di Katy Perry con il suo Orlando Bloom. Josh Kloss, modello e ballerino, protagonista nel video della sua hit di grande successo "Teenage Dream", del 2010, ha affidato ai social il suo sfogo per essere stato "umiliato sessualmente" dalla cantante: "Mi ha costretto a mostrare il mio pene a tutti... Trattato come una prostituta ed esposto di fronte ai suoi amici...".
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
L'accusa di Kloss riguarda un fatto avvenuto nove anni fa, proprio alla fine delle registrazioni del video della Perry di cui fu protagonista: "Ho visto Katy qualche volta dopo la sua rottura con Russel. Una volta ho portato un amico che moriva dalla voglia di incontrarla. Era la festa di compleanno di Johny Wujek. E quando l'ho vista, ci siamo abbracciati, io ero cotto di lei... Ma mentre mi voltavo per presentarle il mio amico, lei ha armeggiato con i miei pantaloncini e le mie mutande Adidas per estrarre il mio pene e mostrarlo a tutti i presenti. Immaginate che patetico imbarazzo per me!".
Kloss, che definisce il comportamento della Perry un vero e proprio abuso di potere sessuale, non ne ha mai parlato pubblicamente, come spiega nel secondo post, per proteggere l’immagine di Katy, sebbene più volte lo avrebbe voluto fare. “La tua mente è bloccata nel tentativo di fare il tuo lavoro e al tempo stesso proteggere la sua immagine o essere onesto e aiutare il dialogo globale su potere e abuso”, ha scritto il modello, aggiungendo come la Perry fosse "fredda come il ghiaccio" quando c'erano altre persone con loro e "simpatica e gentile" quando erano da soli. "Sapevo che dovevo sopportare, per mia figlia che era ancora una bambina, dovevo continuare a lavorare...". Infine Kloss aggiunge come a bloccarlo sia stato anche il pregiudizio accettato da tutti che solo il potere maschile sia perverso: "Anche quello femminile può esserlo in maniera disgustosa...". Non cerca né soldi né fama, assicura il modello, ma per lui adesso è giunta l'ora di dire la verità.
