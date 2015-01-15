15 gennaio 2015 Oscar 2015, le nomination: "Birdman" e "Grand Budapest Hotel" fanno il pieno In vista della serata del 22 febbraio è lotta aperta tra i film di Wes Anderson e Alejandro G. Inarritu. In lizza anche "Boyhood", "American Sniper" e "The Imitation Game" Tweet google 0 Invia ad un amico

18:21 - Sono state rese note a Los Angeles le nomination per gli Oscar che saranno assegnati il 22 febbraio. Grandi protagonisti i film "American Sniper", "Boyhood", "Birdman" e "Grand Budapest Hotel", che hanno raccolto nomination in più categorie. Gli altri candidati alla statuetta per il miglior film sono "The Imitation Game", "Selma", "The Theory Of Everything" e "Whiplash". L'italiana Milena Canonero è candidata agli Oscar per i costumi.

La prima parte delle nomination è stata annunciata dai registi Alfonso Cuaròn e J.J. Abrams che hanno lasciato il posto agli attori Chris Pine e Cheryl Boone Isaacs per le categorie più importanti. Nella maggior parte i pronostici della vigilia sono stati rispettati e, come sempre, tra i nominati si ritrovano molti dei recenti vincitori ai Golden Globe. Per qualcuno si tratterà di una rivincita, per qualcun altro il tentativo di bissare la prima affermazione.



Per l'Italia, una volta eliminato dalla corsa il candidato nostrano al miglior film straniero, ovvero "Il capitale umano" di Paolo virzì, resta la soddisfazione della nomination per la Canonero per i costumi di "Grand Budapest Hotel".



Ecco tutte le candidature:



MIGLIOR FILM

American Sniper

Birdman

Boyhood

Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Selma

La teoria del tutto

Whiplash.



MIGLIOR REGIA

Alejandro G. Inarritu - "Birdman"

Richard Linklater - "Boyhood"

Bennett Miller - "Foxcatcher"

Wes Anderson - "Grand Budapest Hotel"

Morten Tyldum - "The Imitation Game"



MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Marion Cotillard - "Due giorni, una notte

Felicity Jones - "La teoria del tutto"

Julianne Moore - "Still Alice"

Rosamund Pike - "Gone Girl"

Reese Witherspoon - "Wild"



MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Steve Carell - "Foxcatcher"

Bradley Cooper - "American Sniper"

Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Imitation Game"

Michael Keaton - "Birdman

Eddie Redmayne - "La teoria del tutto".



MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Patricia Arquette - "Boyhood"

Laura Dern - "Wild"

Keira Knightley - "The Imitation Game"

Emma Stone - "Birdman"

Meryl Streep per "Into the Woods"



MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Robert Duvall - "The Judge"

Ethan Hawke - "Boyhood"

Edward Norton - "Birdman

Mark Ruffalo - "Foxcatcher"

J.K. Simmons - "Whiplash"



MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

"Birdman"

"Boyhood"

"Foxcatcher"

"Grand Budapest Hotel"

"Nightcrawler"



MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

"American Sniper"

"The Imitation Game"

"Inherent Vice"

"La teoria del tutto"

"Whiplash"



MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

"Ida" Polonia

"Leviathan" Russia

"Tangerines" Estonia

"Timbuktu" Mauritania

"Wild Tales" Argentina



MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE

"Big Hero 6"

"The Boxtrolls"

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

"Song of the Sea"

"The Tale of the Princess Kaguya"



MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Milena Cannonero - "Gran Budapest Hotel"

Mark Bridges - ''Inherent Vice"

Colleen Atwood - "Into the Woods"

Anna B. Sheppard e Jane Clive "Maleficent"

Jacqueline Durran "Mr. Turner"



MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Emmanuel Lubezki - "Birdman"

Roger Deakins - "Unbroken"

Robert D. Yeoman - "Grand Budapest Hotel"

Dick Pope - "Mr. Turner"

Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lynzewski - "Ida"



MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

American Sniper

Boyhood

Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Whiplash



MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Into the Woods

Mr. Turner



MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE

Foxcatcher

Grand Budapest Hotel

Guardiani della Galassia



MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Apes Revolution

Guardiani della galassia

Interstellar

X-Men: giorni di un futuro passato



MIGLIOR SONORO

American Sniper

Birdman

Interstellar

Unbroken

Whiplash



MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO

American Sniper

Birdman

Lo Hobbit

Interstellar

Unbroken



MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Interstellar

Mr. Turner

La teoria del tutto



MIGLIOR CANZONE

The Lego Movie

Selma

Beyond the Lights

Begin Again

Glen Campbell... I'll be me



MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Citizenfour

Finding Vivian Maier

Last Days in Vietnam

The Salt of the Earth

Virunga



MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO

Crisis hotline: Veterans press 1

Joanna

Out Curse

The Reaper

White Earth



MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

Aya

Boogaloo and Graham

Butter Lamp

Parvaneh

The Phone Call



MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE

The Bigger Picture

The Dam Keeper

Feast

Me and My Moulton

A Single Life

