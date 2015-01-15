FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  • Tgcom24 >
  • Spettacolo >
  • Oscar 2015, le nomination: "Birdman" e "Grand Budapest Hotel" fanno il pieno
Tutte le fotonotizie

Oscar 2015, le nomination: "Birdman" e "Grand Budapest Hotel" fanno il pieno

In vista della serata del 22 febbraio è lotta aperta tra i film di Wes Anderson e Alejandro G. Inarritu. In lizza anche "Boyhood", "American Sniper" e "The Imitation Game"

- Sono state rese note a Los Angeles le nomination per gli Oscar che saranno assegnati il 22 febbraio. Grandi protagonisti i film "American Sniper", "Boyhood", "Birdman" e "Grand Budapest Hotel", che hanno raccolto nomination in più categorie. Gli altri candidati alla statuetta per il miglior film sono "The Imitation Game", "Selma", "The Theory Of Everything" e "Whiplash". L'italiana Milena Canonero è candidata agli Oscar per i costumi.

 

VEDI ANCHE...
Prev
Next

    La prima parte delle nomination è stata annunciata dai registi Alfonso Cuaròn e J.J. Abrams che hanno lasciato il posto agli attori Chris Pine e Cheryl Boone Isaacs per le categorie più importanti. Nella maggior parte i pronostici della vigilia sono stati rispettati e, come sempre, tra i nominati si ritrovano molti dei recenti vincitori ai Golden Globe. Per qualcuno si tratterà di una rivincita, per qualcun altro il tentativo di bissare la prima affermazione.

    Per l'Italia, una volta eliminato dalla corsa il candidato nostrano al miglior film straniero, ovvero "Il capitale umano" di Paolo virzì, resta la soddisfazione della nomination per la Canonero per i costumi di "Grand Budapest Hotel".

    Ecco tutte le candidature:

    MIGLIOR FILM
    American Sniper
    Birdman
    Boyhood
    Grand Budapest Hotel
    The Imitation Game
    Selma
    La teoria del tutto
    Whiplash.

    MIGLIOR REGIA
    Alejandro G. Inarritu - "Birdman"
    Richard Linklater - "Boyhood"
    Bennett Miller - "Foxcatcher"
    Wes Anderson - "Grand Budapest Hotel"
    Morten Tyldum - "The Imitation Game"

    MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
    Marion Cotillard - "Due giorni, una notte
    Felicity Jones - "La teoria del tutto"
    Julianne Moore - "Still Alice"
    Rosamund Pike - "Gone Girl"
    Reese Witherspoon - "Wild"

    MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
    Steve Carell - "Foxcatcher"
    Bradley Cooper - "American Sniper"
    Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Imitation Game"
    Michael Keaton - "Birdman
    Eddie Redmayne - "La teoria del tutto".

    MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
    Patricia Arquette - "Boyhood"
    Laura Dern - "Wild"
    Keira Knightley - "The Imitation Game"
    Emma Stone - "Birdman"
    Meryl Streep per "Into the Woods"
     
    MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
    Robert Duvall - "The Judge"
    Ethan Hawke - "Boyhood"
    Edward Norton - "Birdman
    Mark Ruffalo - "Foxcatcher"
    J.K. Simmons - "Whiplash"

    MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
    "Birdman"
    "Boyhood"
    "Foxcatcher"
    "Grand Budapest Hotel"
    "Nightcrawler"

    MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
    "American Sniper"
    "The Imitation Game"
    "Inherent Vice"
    "La teoria del tutto"
    "Whiplash"

    MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
    "Ida" Polonia
    "Leviathan" Russia
    "Tangerines" Estonia
    "Timbuktu" Mauritania
    "Wild Tales" Argentina

    MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE
    "Big Hero 6"
    "The Boxtrolls"
    "How to Train Your Dragon 2"
    "Song of the Sea"
    "The Tale of the Princess Kaguya"

    MIGLIORI COSTUMI
    Milena Cannonero - "Gran Budapest Hotel"
    Mark Bridges - ''Inherent Vice"
    Colleen Atwood - "Into the Woods"
    Anna B. Sheppard e Jane Clive "Maleficent"
    Jacqueline Durran "Mr. Turner"

    MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
    Emmanuel Lubezki - "Birdman"
    Roger Deakins - "Unbroken"
    Robert D. Yeoman - "Grand Budapest Hotel"
    Dick Pope - "Mr. Turner"
    Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lynzewski - "Ida"

    MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
    American Sniper
    Boyhood
    Grand Budapest Hotel
    The Imitation Game
    Whiplash

    MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
    Grand Budapest Hotel
    The Imitation Game
    Into the Woods
    Mr. Turner

    MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE
    Foxcatcher
    Grand Budapest Hotel
    Guardiani della Galassia

    MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
    Captain America: The Winter Soldier
    Apes Revolution
    Guardiani della galassia
    Interstellar
    X-Men: giorni di un futuro passato

    MIGLIOR SONORO
    American Sniper
    Birdman
    Interstellar
    Unbroken
    Whiplash

    MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO
    American Sniper
    Birdman
    Lo Hobbit
    Interstellar
    Unbroken

    MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
    Grand Budapest Hotel
    The Imitation Game
    Interstellar
    Mr. Turner
    La teoria del tutto

    MIGLIOR CANZONE 
    The Lego Movie
    Selma
    Beyond the Lights
    Begin Again
    Glen Campbell... I'll be me

    MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
    Citizenfour
    Finding Vivian Maier
    Last Days in Vietnam
    The Salt of the Earth
    Virunga

    MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO
    Crisis hotline: Veterans press 1
    Joanna
    Out Curse
    The Reaper
    White Earth

    MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
    Aya
    Boogaloo and Graham
    Butter Lamp
    Parvaneh
    The Phone Call

    MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE
    The Bigger Picture
    The Dam Keeper
    Feast
    Me and My Moulton
    A Single Life 

    Registrazione Login X

    Invia commento

    Ciao

    Esci Disclaimer

    Grazie per il tuo commento

    Sarà pubblicato al più presto sul nostro sito, dopo essere stato visionato dalla redazione

    OK

    Grazie per il tuo commento

    Il commento è stato postato sulla tua timeline Facebook

    OK

    I vostri messaggi

    Regole per i commenti

    I commenti in questa pagina vengono controllati
    Ti invitiamo ad utilizzare un linguaggio rispettoso e non offensivo, anche per le critiche più aspre

    In particolare, durante l'azione di monitoraggio, ci riserviamo il diritto di rimuovere i commenti che:
    - Non siano pertinenti ai temi trattati nel sito web e nel programma TV
    - Abbiano contenuti volgari, osceni o violenti
    - Siano intimidatori o diffamanti verso persone, altri utenti, istituzioni e religioni
    - Più in generale violino i diritti di terzi
    - Promuovano attività illegali
    - Promuovano prodotti o servizi commerciali

    X

    Notizie correlate

    Golden Globe a Boyhood e Grand Budapest Hotel

    Golden Globe a Boyhood e Grand Budapest Hotel

    Il gotha di Hollywood al primo red carpet dell'anno

    Il gotha di Hollywood al primo red carpet dell'anno

    TAG:
    Los angeles
    Oscar
    Academy
    Milena canonero