Oscar 2015, le nomination: "Birdman" e "Grand Budapest Hotel" fanno il pieno
In vista della serata del 22 febbraio è lotta aperta tra i film di Wes Anderson e Alejandro G. Inarritu. In lizza anche "Boyhood", "American Sniper" e "The Imitation Game"
- Sono state rese note a Los Angeles le nomination per gli Oscar che saranno assegnati il 22 febbraio. Grandi protagonisti i film "American Sniper", "Boyhood", "Birdman" e "Grand Budapest Hotel", che hanno raccolto nomination in più categorie. Gli altri candidati alla statuetta per il miglior film sono "The Imitation Game", "Selma", "The Theory Of Everything" e "Whiplash". L'italiana Milena Canonero è candidata agli Oscar per i costumi.
La prima parte delle nomination è stata annunciata dai registi Alfonso Cuaròn e J.J. Abrams che hanno lasciato il posto agli attori Chris Pine e Cheryl Boone Isaacs per le categorie più importanti. Nella maggior parte i pronostici della vigilia sono stati rispettati e, come sempre, tra i nominati si ritrovano molti dei recenti vincitori ai Golden Globe. Per qualcuno si tratterà di una rivincita, per qualcun altro il tentativo di bissare la prima affermazione.
Per l'Italia, una volta eliminato dalla corsa il candidato nostrano al miglior film straniero, ovvero "Il capitale umano" di Paolo virzì, resta la soddisfazione della nomination per la Canonero per i costumi di "Grand Budapest Hotel".
Ecco tutte le candidature:
MIGLIOR FILM
American Sniper
Birdman
Boyhood
Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Selma
La teoria del tutto
Whiplash.
MIGLIOR REGIA
Alejandro G. Inarritu - "Birdman"
Richard Linklater - "Boyhood"
Bennett Miller - "Foxcatcher"
Wes Anderson - "Grand Budapest Hotel"
Morten Tyldum - "The Imitation Game"
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Marion Cotillard - "Due giorni, una notte
Felicity Jones - "La teoria del tutto"
Julianne Moore - "Still Alice"
Rosamund Pike - "Gone Girl"
Reese Witherspoon - "Wild"
MIGLIORE ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Steve Carell - "Foxcatcher"
Bradley Cooper - "American Sniper"
Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Imitation Game"
Michael Keaton - "Birdman
Eddie Redmayne - "La teoria del tutto".
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Patricia Arquette - "Boyhood"
Laura Dern - "Wild"
Keira Knightley - "The Imitation Game"
Emma Stone - "Birdman"
Meryl Streep per "Into the Woods"
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Robert Duvall - "The Judge"
Ethan Hawke - "Boyhood"
Edward Norton - "Birdman
Mark Ruffalo - "Foxcatcher"
J.K. Simmons - "Whiplash"
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
"Birdman"
"Boyhood"
"Foxcatcher"
"Grand Budapest Hotel"
"Nightcrawler"
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
"American Sniper"
"The Imitation Game"
"Inherent Vice"
"La teoria del tutto"
"Whiplash"
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
"Ida" Polonia
"Leviathan" Russia
"Tangerines" Estonia
"Timbuktu" Mauritania
"Wild Tales" Argentina
MIGLIOR FILM DI ANIMAZIONE
"Big Hero 6"
"The Boxtrolls"
"How to Train Your Dragon 2"
"Song of the Sea"
"The Tale of the Princess Kaguya"
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Milena Cannonero - "Gran Budapest Hotel"
Mark Bridges - ''Inherent Vice"
Colleen Atwood - "Into the Woods"
Anna B. Sheppard e Jane Clive "Maleficent"
Jacqueline Durran "Mr. Turner"
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Emmanuel Lubezki - "Birdman"
Roger Deakins - "Unbroken"
Robert D. Yeoman - "Grand Budapest Hotel"
Dick Pope - "Mr. Turner"
Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lynzewski - "Ida"
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
American Sniper
Boyhood
Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Whiplash
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Into the Woods
Mr. Turner
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE
Foxcatcher
Grand Budapest Hotel
Guardiani della Galassia
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Apes Revolution
Guardiani della galassia
Interstellar
X-Men: giorni di un futuro passato
MIGLIOR SONORO
American Sniper
Birdman
Interstellar
Unbroken
Whiplash
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO
American Sniper
Birdman
Lo Hobbit
Interstellar
Unbroken
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
Mr. Turner
La teoria del tutto
MIGLIOR CANZONE
The Lego Movie
Selma
Beyond the Lights
Begin Again
Glen Campbell... I'll be me
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
Citizenfour
Finding Vivian Maier
Last Days in Vietnam
The Salt of the Earth
Virunga
MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO
Crisis hotline: Veterans press 1
Joanna
Out Curse
The Reaper
White Earth
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
Aya
Boogaloo and Graham
Butter Lamp
Parvaneh
The Phone Call
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE
The Bigger Picture
The Dam Keeper
Feast
Me and My Moulton
A Single Life
