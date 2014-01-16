Razzies, Johnny Depp e Lindsay Lohan tra i peggiori del cinema 2013

11:57 - Incetta di nomination ai Razzies, gli Oscar per i peggiori della stagione cinematografica 2013, al film "Un weekend da bamboccioni 2". La pellicola con Adam Sandler concorre in 8 categorie tra cui peggior film, dove figurano anche "After Earth", "The Lone Ranger", "A Madea Christmas" e "Comic Movie". Tra gli attori è stato nominato Johnny Depp mentre tra le attrici spiccano Selena Gomez e Lindsay Lohan. Cerimonia di premiazione il primo marzo.

Ecco tutte le nomination categoria per categoria: per Peggior Film ci sono "After Earth", "Un weekend da bamboccioni 2", "The Lone Ranger", "A Madea Christmas" e "Comic Movie". Come Peggior Regista in lizza Elizabeth Banks, Steven Brill, Steve Carr, Rusty Cundieff, James Duffy, Griffin Dunne, Peter Farrelly, Patrik Forsberg, James Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Brett Ratner per "Comic Movie" - Dennis Dugan per "Un weekend da bamboccioni 2" - Tyler Perry per "A Madea Christmas" - M. Night Shyamalan per "After Earth" - Gore Verbinski per "The Lone Ranger". Per la categoria Peggior Attore: Johnny Depp (The Lone Ranger), Ashton Kutcher (Jobs), Adam Sandler per Un weekend da bamboccioni 2, Jaden Smith per After Earth e Sylvester Stallone ("Jimmy Bobo - Bullet to the Head", "Escape Plan" e "Il grande match"). Mentre per Peggior Attrice ci sono: Halle Berry ("The Call" e "Comic Movie"), Selena Gomez ("Getaway"), Lindsay Lohan ("The Canyons"), Tyler Perry ("A Madea Christmas") e Naomi Watts ("Diana" e "Comic Movie").



I nominati per Peggior attore non protagonista sono Chris Brown "Battle of the Year", Larry The Cable Guy ("A Madea Christmas"), Taylor Lautner ("Un weekend da bamboccioni 2"), Will Smith ("After Earth") e Nick Swardson ("Ghost Movie" e "Un weekend da bamboccioni 2"). Per Peggior attrice non protagonista: Lady Gaga ("Machete Kills"), Salma Hayek ("Un weekend da bamboccioni 2"), Katherine Heigl ("The Big Wedding"), Kim Kardashian ("Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor"), Lindsay Lohan ("InAppropriate Comedy" e "Scary Movie 5"). Peggior duo o ensemble: "Un weekend da bamboccioni 2", "Comic Movie", Lindsay Lohan e Charlie Sheen ("Scary Movie 5"), Tyler Perry e Larry The Cable Guy ("A Madea Christmas") e Jaden Smith e Will Smith ("After Earth").



Peggior sequel, prequel o remake: "Un weekend da bamboccioni 2", "Una notte da leoni 3", "The Lone Ranger", "Scary Movie 5" e "I Puffi 2", Infine la Peggior sceneggiatura a "After Earth", "Un weekend da bamboccioni 2", "The Lone Ranger", "A Madea Christmas" e "Comic Movie".