Solange Knowles, sorella di Beyoncé cancella concerto: "Soffro di disautonomia"

"Non è una cosa facile, per me: certe volte mi sento bene, altre decisamente male", ha dichiarato Solange, che non ha precisato quanto durerà lo stop alle attività. "Proprio ora i dottori mi hanno sconsigliato non solo di prendere un volo così lungo, ma anche di esibirmi dopo essermi imbarcata in un viaggio del genere". Nelle persone affette da questo tipo di neuropatia, che colpisce per cause di natura esogena come alcolismo, HIV o sindrome di Lyme) o endogena, cioè disturbi autoimmuni come Parkinson e sclerosi multipla, si presenta un malfunzionamento dei nervi che trasportano le informazioni dal cervello e dal midollo spinale a cuore, vescica, intestino, ghiandole sudoripare, pupille e vasi sanguigni.