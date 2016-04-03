FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan si dà al wrestling: sarà autore di un programma tv

Il frontman della rock band statunitense scriverà storie e svilupperà personaggi per lo show televisivo "Impact Wrestling", trasmesso dall'emittente satellitare Destination America

Il frontman della rock band statunitense scriverà storie e svilupperà personaggi per lo show televisivo "Impact Wrestling", trasmesso dall'emittente satellitare Destination America
Il frontman della rock band statunitense scriverà storie e svilupperà personaggi per lo show televisivo "Impact Wrestling", trasmesso dall'emittente satellitare Destination America
Il frontman della rock band statunitense scriverà storie e svilupperà personaggi per lo show televisivo "Impact Wrestling", trasmesso dall'emittente satellitare Destination America
Il frontman della rock band statunitense scriverà storie e svilupperà personaggi per lo show televisivo "Impact Wrestling", trasmesso dall'emittente satellitare Destination America
Il frontman della rock band statunitense scriverà storie e svilupperà personaggi per lo show televisivo "Impact Wrestling", trasmesso dall'emittente satellitare Destination America
Il frontman della rock band statunitense scriverà storie e svilupperà personaggi per lo show televisivo "Impact Wrestling", trasmesso dall'emittente satellitare Destination America
Il frontman della rock band statunitense scriverà storie e svilupperà personaggi per lo show televisivo "Impact Wrestling", trasmesso dall'emittente satellitare Destination America
