5 gennaio 2016 "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tv La stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tv 1 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 2 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 3 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 4 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 5 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 6 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 7 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 8 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 9 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox 10 di 10Instagram Instagram "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", Victoria Justice nel cast del remake tvLa stella della tv dei bambini avrà il ruolo di Janet Weiss che nel film fu di Susan Sarandon e reciterà accanto alla star trans di "Orange Ie The New Black" Laverne Cox leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli