FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Spettacolo
Katy Perry

Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"

La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...

Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"

Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
1 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
2 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
3 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
4 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
5 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
6 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
7 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
8 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
9 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
10 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
11 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
12 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
13 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
Katy Perry contro i paparazzi: "Vecchi, disgustosi e pervertiti"
14 di 14
La popstar, a Sydney per il suo tour mondiale "Prism", se la prende con i fotografi : "Chiunque pubblichi o posti foto non autorizzate di me in bikini...
leggi dopo
slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli