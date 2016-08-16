Luglio 2016, il mese più caldo di sempre

July 2016 was absolutely the hottest month since the instrumental records began. pic.twitter.com/GQNsvARPDH— Gavin Schmidt (@ClimateOfGavin) 15 agosto 2016
July 2016 was absolutely the hottest month since the instrumental records began. pic.twitter.com/GQNsvARPDH
July data are out, and what do you know, still 99% chance of a new annual record in 2016. pic.twitter.com/ndSsbYuedA— Gavin Schmidt (@ClimateOfGavin) 15 agosto 2016
July data are out, and what do you know, still 99% chance of a new annual record in 2016. pic.twitter.com/ndSsbYuedA
Our monthly GISS Surface Temperature Analysis (GISTEMP) July 2016 data is now available: https://t.co/5iMvpfgsev pic.twitter.com/mCSdHYrxoX— NASA GISS (@NASAGISS) 15 agosto 2016
Our monthly GISS Surface Temperature Analysis (GISTEMP) July 2016 data is now available: https://t.co/5iMvpfgsev pic.twitter.com/mCSdHYrxoX