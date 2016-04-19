FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Televisione

Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese

La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"

Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese

Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
1 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
2 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
3 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
4 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
5 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
6 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
7 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
8 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese
9 di 9
La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere"
leggi dopo
slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli