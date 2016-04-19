14 febbraio 2016 Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese 1 di 9Twitter Twitter Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" 2 di 9Twitter Twitter Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" 3 di 9Twitter Twitter Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" 4 di 9Ansa Ansa Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" 5 di 9Ansa Ansa Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" 6 di 9Ansa Ansa Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" 7 di 9Ansa Ansa Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" 8 di 9Ansa Ansa Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" 9 di 9Ansa Ansa Festival di Sanremo 2016, i Kiss originali twittano Elio e le storie tese La band milanese, travestita come il celebre gruppo hard rock, è stata notata da Gene Simmons che ha ha chiesto di poter vedere il video e poi ha twittato "Kiss is everywhere" leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli