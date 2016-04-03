7 aprile 2015 "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel" Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel" 1 di 16Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 2 di 16Web Web "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 3 di 16Web Web "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 4 di 16Web Web "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 5 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 6 di 16Web Web "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 7 di 16Web Web "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 8 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 9 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 10 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 11 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 12 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 13 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 14 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 15 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... 16 di 16Da video Da video "Twin Peaks", David Lynch dà forfait: "Non dirigerò il sequel"Brutte notizie per i fan di Twin Peaks in attesa del sequel, annunciato per il 2016. David Lynch ha infatti annunciato che non dirigerà i nuovi episodi dopo che... leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli