15 gennaio 2018 R.I.P. Dolores, i saluti dei colleghi su Twitter

Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe— The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) 15 gennaio 2018

Sono scioccato per l'incredibile notizia.RIP @DolORiordan, un Puro AmoreI am in shock over this dreadful news.RIP Dolores O'Riordan, a Pure LoveZuccherohttps://t.co/QPxl6tO06h— Zucchero Fornaciari (@ZuccheroSugar) 15 gennaio 2018

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 15 gennaio 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.— Hozier (@Hozier) 15 gennaio 2018

Ciao Dolores 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Hh35cZBzPN— Ermal Meta (@MetaErmal) 15 gennaio 2018

"Ti ho vissuta sempre come un sogno.Lo sapevo che non avrei dovuto farlo.Avrei dovuto viverti come un giorno qualunque. Da sveglio, sveglissimo..."#DoloresORiordan La lettera integrale sulla nostra pagina Facebook - Link 👉🏻 https://t.co/ZwRHxwlelu pic.twitter.com/kUhYU6EDQQ— negramaro (@Negramaro) 15 gennaio 2018