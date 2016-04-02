FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Spettacolo
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"

L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...

Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"

Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
1 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
2 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
3 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
4 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
5 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
6 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
7 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
8 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
9 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
10 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
11 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
12 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
13 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
14 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
15 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
16 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
17 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
18 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
19 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
20 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
21 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
22 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
23 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
24 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
25 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
26 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
27 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
28 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
Jennifer Lawrence: "Certo che mi lavo le mani dopo essere andata in bagno"
29 di 29
L'attrice smentisce le voci sulla sua scarsa igiene su Facebook, pubblicando anche una divertente clip che spiega le sue abitudini in bagno...
leggi dopo
slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli