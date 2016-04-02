FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Ghostbusters 3, Bill Murray e Ozzy Osbourne compariranno nel reboot

Dopo Dan Aykroyd, confermata anche la presenza dell'interprete del dott. Peter Venkman. Previsto anche un cameo del frontman dei Black Sabbath

Ghostbusters 3, Bill Murray e Ozzy Osbourne compariranno nel reboot

