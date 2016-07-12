12 luglio 2016 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore @upgoesgreen @CMAkhileshNews @ETVUPLIVE #UPGoesGreen pic.twitter.com/LaGCAR6oHd— Lal sanjay yadav® (@lsyadav) 11 luglio 2016 1 di 8 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore Part of the CLEAN UP, GREEN UP initiative, we will be planting 5 crore saplings within 24hours. A new world record! pic.twitter.com/O9ttyFqoiT— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 11 luglio 2016 2 di 8 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore I want to thank all those who made it happen. Over 5 crore saplings planted in record time. CLEAN UP GREEN UP. pic.twitter.com/C1OJUfviL7— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 11 luglio 2016 3 di 8 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore This pictures says it all that today everyone is contributing today with @yadavakhilesh ji to make #UPGoesGreen pic.twitter.com/gSoqx0gSGd— Anshuman Singh. (@RajaAnshuman) 11 luglio 2016 4 di 8 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore #UPGoesGreen #NoidaGoesGreen @yadavakhilesh @anil100y @UPWithAkhilesh @DimpleYadav10 @UPSamajwad @SamajwadiSocial pic.twitter.com/FoMsr5SBb7— Pankhuri Pathak (@pankhuripathak) 11 luglio 2016 5 di 8 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore Drive sustainability in Uttar Pradesh via Green change #UPGoesGreen #KnowYourCM pic.twitter.com/bUfbj8UvL7— Know Your CM (@KnowYourCM) 11 luglio 2016 6 di 8 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore #UPGoesGreen @pankhuripathak @anil100y pic.twitter.com/ObjKoCKEid— Ashutosh Mishra (@mishra_siswa) 11 luglio 2016 7 di 8 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore Join hands with your Government in making U.P. greener. #UPGoesGreen #GoGreen #GreenUP pic.twitter.com/8T0aILBInN— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) 10 luglio 2016 8 di 8 India, piantati 50 milioni di alberi in 24 ore leggi dopo slideshow