29 settembre 2016 Usa, treno pendolari si schianta alla stazione di Hoboken

DevelopingHere's photos from a major train crash in Hoboken, New Jersey. The train crashed into a station. Multiple injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/2Dzcskzlej— Hardys Closet (@HardysCloset) 29 settembre 2016

NJ transit train just crashed in Hoboken terminal. pic.twitter.com/ZevCYtYx8C— Eric (@big_Poppa_Chop) 29 settembre 2016

Disaster this morning for the NJ commute. Train ran right through the Hoboken terminal pic.twitter.com/nnTpZwzwUs— KFC (@KFCBarstool) 29 settembre 2016

@KFCBarstool my brother sent me these, insane. pic.twitter.com/iKg8ydtLPM— Joe Smith (@joesmith628) 29 settembre 2016

Somebody is getting fired pic.twitter.com/mOlZ2AFCqV— KFC (@KFCBarstool) 29 settembre 2016

Hoboken Terminal train accident pic.twitter.com/haGOJ4CHd7— David Richman (@daverichman) 29 settembre 2016

Train crash in #Hoboken pic.twitter.com/zpbHlqy9rO— HobokenGirl.com (@HobokenGirlBlog) 29 settembre 2016

My train just derailed and crashed into the Hoboken train station. Thankfully all I got was a crack to my head, please pray for the rest pic.twitter.com/DEm34qFSFI— Laura (@rustysombrero) 29 settembre 2016

Scene at Hoboken NJ Transit Terminal right now. Tons of police and first responders. https://t.co/GSpyGFO9rx— Noah Zucker (@noahlz) 29 settembre 2016

Following the #Hoboken train crash this AM. Every medic, cop & firefighter is here. MANY injuries. pic.twitter.com/YyrfinYfHo— Christiana Pascale (@ChrisPascale6) 29 settembre 2016

Barely missed Hoboken train crash. Multiple injuries. pic.twitter.com/cZYaNNkg57— Lon Tweeten (@TweetenLon) 29 settembre 2016

My train just ran full force into Hoboken Station. pic.twitter.com/iumbXaXGvq— jaydanahy (@jaydanahy) 29 settembre 2016

#Hoboken #traincrash train hit the station pic.twitter.com/5xteTKLavU— Leon O (@monduras) 29 settembre 2016