Dacca, Site: ecco i cinque jihadisti fautori della strage

#ISIS identified the five attackers involved in #BangladeshAttack and published their photos (2/2) pic.twitter.com/itEwqQQ4oK— SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) 2 luglio 2016
#ISIS identified the five attackers involved in #BangladeshAttack and published their photos (2/2) pic.twitter.com/itEwqQQ4oK
#ISIS identified the five attackers involved in #BangladeshAttack and published their photos (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9nMSStYZZf— SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) 2 luglio 2016
#ISIS identified the five attackers involved in #BangladeshAttack and published their photos (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9nMSStYZZf