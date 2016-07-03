FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Dacca, Site: ecco i cinque jihadisti fautori della strage

Come ha rilevato il Site su Twitter "il commando che ha assaltato il ristorante di Dacca era composto da cinque persone". Il Centro di monitoraggio dei siti jihadisti ha pubblicato le foto degli autori dell'attentato, con kefiah in testa e kalashnikov in mano. Gli scatti sono stati estrapolati da un video in cui l'Isis rivendica l'attacco. "Volevamo uccidere gli stranieri dei 'Paesi crociati' a Dacca", avrebbero affermato i militanti dello Stato islamico in Rete. Nell'assalto, sottolinea il Site, i "combattenti" hanno identificato e rilasciato i musulmani, mentre tutti gli altri ostaggi sono stati uccisi.
