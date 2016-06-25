Leave: campagna elettorale bluff?

A 'mistake' @Nigel_Farage?? It's on the side of a bus!! That's not a mistake pic.twitter.com/ggjaCD4tql— Alfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) 24 giugno 2016
Maybe this is what Farage meant to put on the bus pic.twitter.com/8OwaieJIyH— Craigavon TC (@CraigavonTC) 25 giugno 2016
pic.twitter.com/CnOqfRYd4OHow can you say it was a mistake #Farage you wrote it on a flipping bus..You stole those votes on a lie #twatter— Vix Hamilton-Barritt (@iamVHBsvensson) 24 giugno 2016
