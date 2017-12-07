7 dicembre 2017 Catcalls of New York City: le storie 7 dicembre 201716:57 Catcalls of New York City: le storie leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli "A large man walked up to me, and I saw that he was saying something to me, but I couldn’t hear him. Did he need directions? I took out my headphones to hear what he was saying. He walked up to me, until there was a half-foot of space between us. 'Are you gonna take care of me?' He said. I didn’t fully understand what was happening, but he repeated himself to make sure he was heard. 'I said, are you gonna take care of me?' He then started rubbing himself while repeating that question over and over. I just stood there, frozen, having absolutely no idea what I should do in this situation." - @schirmernator #stopstreetharassment Un post condiviso da @catcallsofnyc in data: 6 Dic 2017 alle ore 15:02 PST 1 di 8 "Jesus Christ nice tits... Sure wish I could suck on 'em." Un post condiviso da @catcallsofnyc in data: 4 Dic 2017 alle ore 17:50 PST 2 di 8 Said to @nina.haines who doesn't need a man to pay her bills. #stopstreetharassment Un post condiviso da @catcallsofnyc in data: 2 Dic 2017 alle ore 09:14 PST 3 di 8 "I don't live in New York, but i went there last summer with my parents. It was really hot and i was wearing a casual sundress with thin straps. At one point I was walking alone back to the hotel, when a couple of middleaged construction workers yelled at me, that i should lift up my dress, 'show them that pussy' and flash a little more cleavage. So many more things like that happened while i was there. Men looked me up and down, whistled at me and shouted. I was 15." - anonymous #100catcalls Un post condiviso da @catcallsofnyc in data: 29 Nov 2017 alle ore 13:08 PST 4 di 8 The scariest threat so far. Said to @sophia.finista while she was walking with her 7 year old cousin. #stopstreetharassment Un post condiviso da @catcallsofnyc in data: 21 Nov 2017 alle ore 10:37 PST 5 di 8 Said to @b.selena_ . Stop calling women "bitches" and stop acting like you have ownership over us. You don't. #stopstreetharassment Un post condiviso da @catcallsofnyc in data: 17 Nov 2017 alle ore 08:48 PST 6 di 8 "I am a trans boy (but I look very feminine) I am fourteen years old and I have been cat called many times in NYC. The first time I was 11 years old and whistled at by someone almost 5 times my age. The other time was when I was 13 I was with three friends and we were walking past my old elementary school when some guy yells out 'nice ass mami' to me. I hope this helps to raise awareness and show that it does not only happen to older people and that it also happens to kids" - @awake_and_dunspooked Un post condiviso da @catcallsofnyc in data: 7 Ott 2017 alle ore 11:07 PDT 7 di 8 Comparing women to domesticated animals... Nice! Said to @madtowdisease. #stopstreetharassment Un post condiviso da @catcallsofnyc in data: 7 Set 2017 alle ore 17:50 PDT 8 di 8 leggi dopo slideshow catcallsnew york citySophie Sandbergmolestiestrada