Spettacolo
LA CERIMONIA IL 7 SETTEMBRE

Mtv Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga fa il pieno di nomination

La popstar è davanti a tutti correndo in 12 categorie, seguono Bruno Mars con 11 nomination e Kendrick Lamar con 10

06 Ago 2025 - 03:28
Lady Gaga ai Grammy 2025: la frangetta punk e il taglio di capelli Hime © IPA

Lady Gaga ai Grammy 2025: la frangetta punk e il taglio di capelli Hime © IPA

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i prossimi Mtv Video Music Awards che saranno assegnati il 7 settembre alla Usb Arena di New York. Davanti a tutti c'è Lady Gaga che ha ottenuto 12 nomination. Grazie al suo ultimo album "Mayhem" e al duetto con Bruno Mars in "Die With a Smile", Gaga è in corsa per miglior collaborazione, pop, regia, direzione artistica, fotografia, montaggio, coreografia, effetti visivi, nonché per canzone, video, album e artista dell'anno. A seguire con 11 nomination c'è proprio Bruno Mars, con 10 Kendrick LamarSabrina Carpenter e Rosé delle Blackpink, alla loro prima nomination, sono a pari merito con otto; così come Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con sette. Billie Eilish ne ha sei. Charli XCX cinque. Beyoncé e Taylor Swift concorrono solo nella categoria artista dell'anno: se una delle due vincesse diventerebbe la popstar più premiata della storia.

Le votazioni online dei fan sono iniziate martedì e si concluderanno il 5 settembre. Le votazioni per la categoria "Miglior nuovo artista" rimarranno attive durante lo show.

VIDEO DELL'ANNO

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

ARTISTA DELL'ANNO

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

CANZONE DELL'ANNO

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Doechii – Anxiety

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Lorde – What Was That

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Tate McRae – Sports Car

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

MIGLIOR NUOVO ARTISTA

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

MIGLIOR ARTISTA POP

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV PERFORMANCE PUSH DELL'ANNO

Agosto 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Settembre 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song

Ottobre 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together

Novembre 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard

Dicembre 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye

Gennaio 2025 – Katseye – Touch

Febbraio 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

Marzo 2025 – Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Aprile 2025 – Livingston – Shadow

Maggio 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer

Giugno 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Luglio 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

BEST POP

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii – Anxiety

Drake – Nokia

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LL Cool J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott – 4X4 – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST RNB

Chris Brown – Residuals

Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

SZA – Drive

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons – Wake Up

Lola Young – Messy

MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road

Sombr – Back to Friends

The Marías – Back to Me

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – All My Love

Evanescence – Afterlife 

Green Day – One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz – Honey – Roxie Records

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots – The Contract

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin – Rio

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma – La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé

Shakira – Soltera

BEST K-POP

Aespa – Whiplash

Jennie – Like Jennie

Jimin – Who

Jisoo – Earthquake

Lisa ft. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again

Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom

Rosé – Toxic Till the End

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake e Travis Scott – Active

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)

Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)

Tems ft. Asake – Get It Right

Tyla – Push 2 Start

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart

BEST COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll – Liar

Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay

Morgan Wallen – Smile

MIGLIOR ALBUM

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

MIGLIOR LONG FORM VIDEO

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David – Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller – Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Burna Boy – Higher

Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Doechii – Anxiety

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking

MIGLIOR REGIA

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

MIGLIOR DIREZIONE ARTISTICA

Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Lorde – Man Of The Year

Miley Cyrus – End of the World

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

MIGLIOR CINEMATOGRAFIA

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

MIGLIOR EDITING

Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)

MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA

Doechii – Anxiety

FKA Twigs – Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Tyla – Push 2 Start

Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISUALI

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

