Mtv Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga fa il pieno di nomination

La popstar è davanti a tutti correndo in 12 categorie, seguono Bruno Mars con 11 nomination e Kendrick Lamar con 10
Lady Gaga ai Grammy 2025: la frangetta punk e il taglio di capelli Hime © IPA
Sono state annunciate le nomination per i prossimi Mtv Video Music Awards che saranno assegnati il 7 settembre alla Usb Arena di New York. Davanti a tutti c'è Lady Gaga che ha ottenuto 12 nomination. Grazie al suo ultimo album "Mayhem" e al duetto con Bruno Mars in "Die With a Smile", Gaga è in corsa per miglior collaborazione, pop, regia, direzione artistica, fotografia, montaggio, coreografia, effetti visivi, nonché per canzone, video, album e artista dell'anno. A seguire con 11 nomination c'è proprio Bruno Mars, con 10 Kendrick Lamar. Sabrina Carpenter e Rosé delle Blackpink, alla loro prima nomination, sono a pari merito con otto; così come Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con sette. Billie Eilish ne ha sei. Charli XCX cinque. Beyoncé e Taylor Swift concorrono solo nella categoria artista dell'anno: se una delle due vincesse diventerebbe la popstar più premiata della storia.
Le votazioni online dei fan sono iniziate martedì e si concluderanno il 5 settembre. Le votazioni per la categoria "Miglior nuovo artista" rimarranno attive durante lo show.
VIDEO DELL'ANNO
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
ARTISTA DELL'ANNO
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
CANZONE DELL'ANNO
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Doechii – Anxiety
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Lorde – What Was That
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Tate McRae – Sports Car
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
MIGLIOR NUOVO ARTISTA
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
MIGLIOR ARTISTA POP
Ariana Grande
Charli xcx
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
MTV PERFORMANCE PUSH DELL'ANNO
Agosto 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Settembre 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
Ottobre 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together
Novembre 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard
Dicembre 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
Gennaio 2025 – Katseye – Touch
Febbraio 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
Marzo 2025 – Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Aprile 2025 – Livingston – Shadow
Maggio 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer
Giugno 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Luglio 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
BEST POP
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii – Anxiety
Drake – Nokia
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
LL Cool J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
Travis Scott – 4X4 – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST RNB
Chris Brown – Residuals
Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
SZA – Drive
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
Lola Young – Messy
MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
Sombr – Back to Friends
The Marías – Back to Me
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – All My Love
Evanescence – Afterlife
Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
Lenny Kravitz – Honey – Roxie Records
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
J Balvin – Rio
Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé
Shakira – Soltera
BEST K-POP
Aespa – Whiplash
Jennie – Like Jennie
Jimin – Who
Jisoo – Earthquake
Lisa ft. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
Rosé – Toxic Till the End
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake e Travis Scott – Active
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – TaTaTa
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
Tems ft. Asake – Get It Right
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
BEST COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
Jelly Roll – Liar
Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
Morgan Wallen – Smile
MIGLIOR ALBUM
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
MIGLIOR LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
Mac Miller – Balloonerism
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Burna Boy – Higher
Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Doechii – Anxiety
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
MIGLIOR REGIA
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
MIGLIOR DIREZIONE ARTISTICA
Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Lorde – Man Of The Year
Miley Cyrus – End of the World
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
MIGLIOR CINEMATOGRAFIA
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
MIGLIOR EDITING
Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA
Doechii – Anxiety
FKA Twigs – Eusexua
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISUALI
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Commenti (0)