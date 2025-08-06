Mtv Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga fa il pieno di nomination

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i prossimi Mtv Video Music Awards che saranno assegnati il 7 settembre alla Usb Arena di New York. Davanti a tutti c'è Lady Gaga che ha ottenuto 12 nomination. Grazie al suo ultimo album "Mayhem" e al duetto con Bruno Mars in "Die With a Smile", Gaga è in corsa per miglior collaborazione, pop, regia, direzione artistica, fotografia, montaggio, coreografia, effetti visivi, nonché per canzone, video, album e artista dell'anno. A seguire con 11 nomination c'è proprio Bruno Mars, con 10 Kendrick Lamar. Sabrina Carpenter e Rosé delle Blackpink, alla loro prima nomination, sono a pari merito con otto; così come Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con sette. Billie Eilish ne ha sei. Charli XCX cinque. Beyoncé e Taylor Swift concorrono solo nella categoria artista dell'anno: se una delle due vincesse diventerebbe la popstar più premiata della storia.