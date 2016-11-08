FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Usa 2016, il raffreddore di Trump diventa subito un virale sniffgate

Il raffreddore è stato il principale nemico di Donald Trump durante il dibattito in Tv, dopo la storica rivale Hillary Clinton accusata dal miliardario di non godere di buona salute. Per tutto il tempo del faccia a faccia, il candidato repubblicano ha tirato su con il naso: neanche un fazzolettino per lui dallo staff. Così quell'antipatico "sniff sniff" in mondovisione è diventato subito virale sui social diventando uno "sniffgate". Con account Twitter ad hoc come @TrumpSniff
