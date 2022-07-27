Maneskin inarrestabili, due nomination agli MTV VMA Awards con "I wanna be your slave"

La band ha ottenuto due importanti nomination agli MTV VMA nelle categorie Best Bew Artist e Best ALternative Video per il brano "I wanna be your slave". E non è tutto. Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas hanno raggiunto ancora una volta la prima posizione nella U.S. Alternative radio grazie alla rapida ascesa dell’ultimo singolo “Supermodel”, diventato così il terzo brano della band in meno di un anno (dopo “Beggin’” e “I wanna be you slave") ad arrivare alla vetta di una o più classifiche rock di Billboard.

Per celebrare entrambi i risultati con i fan, il gruppo ha appena pubblicato un accattivante video live di “Supermodel”, tratto dal loro recente storico concerto Sold out al Circo Massimo di Roma, dove si sono esibiti davanti a 70,000 fan.

Il prossimo weekend intanto la band parteciperà al Lollapalooza di Chicago, dopo aver scosso la folla a quello di Parigi.

Le nomination

Lo scorso anno i Meneskin sono riusciti a vincere nella categoria Best Rock agli Mtv Ema Awards, mettendosi dietro mostri sacri del calibro di Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon e The Killers.

Il gruppo, inarrestabile, vanta però anche la vittoria dei Billboard Music Awards di quest’anno nella categoria “Top Rock Song” e l’iHeartRadio Music Award come “Best New Alternative Artist”.

La cerimonia di consegna dei VMAs 2022 si svolgerà il 28 agosto al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey, una delle arene indoor più grandi dello Stato che può contenere fino a 18mila persone.

