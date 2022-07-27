Maneskin inarrestabili, due nomination agli MTV VMA Awards con "I wanna be your slave"
In lizza nella categoria Best Alternative e in quella Best New Artist
I Maneskin aggiungono due nuovi significativi traguardi alla loro già incredibile lista di successi.
La band ha ottenuto due importanti nomination agli MTV VMA nelle categorie Best Bew Artist e Best ALternative Video per il brano "I wanna be your slave". E non è tutto.
Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomashanno raggiunto ancora una volta la prima posizione nella U.S. Alternative radio grazie alla rapida ascesa dell’ultimo singolo “Supermodel”, diventato così il terzo brano della band in meno di un anno (dopo “Beggin’” e “I wanna be you slave") ad arrivare alla vetta di una o più classifiche rock di Billboard.
Per celebrare entrambi i risultati con i fan, il gruppo ha appena pubblicato un accattivante video live di “Supermodel”, tratto dal loro recente storico concerto Sold out al Circo Massimo di Roma, dove si sono esibiti davanti a 70,000 fan.
Il prossimo weekend intanto la band parteciperà al Lollapalooza di Chicago, dopo aver scosso la folla a quello di Parigi.
Le nomination
Lo scorso anno i Meneskin sono riusciti a vincere nella categoria Best Rock agli Mtv Ema Awards, mettendosi dietro mostri sacri del calibro di Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon e The Killers.
Il gruppo, inarrestabile, vanta però anche la vittoria dei Billboard Music Awards di quest’anno nella categoria “Top Rock Song” e l’iHeartRadio Music Award come “Best New Alternative Artist”.
La cerimonia di consegna dei VMAs 2022 si svolgerà il 28 agosto al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey, una delle arene indoor più grandi dello Stato che può contenere fino a 18mila persone.
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
Ecco gli altri nominati nelle categorie più importanti:
Video of the year
Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Shivers – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – brutal – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Artist of the year
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Song of the year
Adele – Easy on Me – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – Stay – Columbia Records
Best new artist
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Best collaboration
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – One Right Now – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – LA FAMA – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY – Columbia Records
Best pop
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – Shivers – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records
Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – traitor – Geffen Records
Best hip-hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – From The D 2 The LBC – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – WAIT FOR U – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – N95 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – Big Energy – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – Do We Have A Problem? – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T – Diet Coke – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Best rock
Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young – RCA Records
Jack White – Taking Me Back – Third Man Records
Muse – Won’t Stand Down – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer – Warner Records
Shinedown – Planet Zero – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – So Called Life – RCA Records
Best alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – Love It When You Hate Me – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemy – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – emo girl – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE – Arista Records
Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – Saturday – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – G R O W – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Video for good
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – P*ssy – Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama – This Hell – Dirty Hit
Stromae – Fils de joie – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam – Epic Records
Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – N95 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
