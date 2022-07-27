FOTO24 VIDEO24 Logo Mediaset ComingSoon.it Donne logo mastergame Grazia Meteo.it People sportmediaset_negative sportmediaset_positive TGCOM24 meteo.it
Maneskin inarrestabili, due nomination agli MTV VMA Awards con "I wanna be your slave"

In lizza nella categoria Best Alternative e in quella Best New Artist

I Maneskin aggiungono due nuovi significativi traguardi alla loro già incredibile lista di successi.


La band ha ottenuto due importanti nomination agli MTV VMA nelle categorie Best Bew Artist e Best ALternative Video per il brano "I wanna be your slave". E non è tutto.

Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas

hanno raggiunto ancora una volta la prima posizione nella U.S. Alternative radio grazie alla rapida ascesa dell’ultimo singolo “Supermodel”, diventato così il terzo brano della band in meno di un anno (dopo “Beggin’” e “I wanna be you slave") ad arrivare alla vetta di una o più classifiche rock di Billboard.

Per celebrare entrambi i risultati con i fan, il gruppo ha appena pubblicato un accattivante video live di “Supermodel”, tratto dal loro recente storico concerto Sold out al Circo Massimo di Roma, dove si sono esibiti davanti a 70,000 fan. 


 


Il prossimo weekend intanto la band parteciperà al Lollapalooza di Chicago, dopo aver scosso la folla a quello di Parigi. 


 


Le nomination


Lo scorso anno i Meneskin sono riusciti a vincere nella categoria Best Rock agli Mtv Ema Awards, mettendosi dietro mostri sacri del calibro di Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon e The Killers.


Il gruppo, inarrestabile, vanta però anche la vittoria dei Billboard Music Awards di quest’anno nella categoria “Top Rock Song” e l’iHeartRadio Music Award come “Best New Alternative Artist”.


La cerimonia di consegna dei VMAs 2022 si svolgerà il 28 agosto al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey, una delle arene indoor più grandi dello Stato che può contenere fino a 18mila persone.


 


Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma

Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
1 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
2 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
3 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
4 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
5 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
6 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
7 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
8 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
9 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
10 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
11 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
12 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
13 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
14 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
15 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
16 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
17 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
18 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
19 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
20 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
21 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
22 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
23 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
24 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
25 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
26 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
27 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
28 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
29 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
30 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
31 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
32 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
33 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
34 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
35 di 36
Una marea di 70mila fan per i Maneskin a Roma
36 di 36
Ecco gli altri nominati nelle categorie più importanti:



Video of the year


Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Shivers – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – brutal – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records


 


Artist of the year


Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records


 


Song of the year


Adele – Easy on Me – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – Stay – Columbia Records


 


Best new artist 


Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records      


 



Best collaboration


Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – One Right Now – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – LA FAMA – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY – Columbia Records


 


Best pop


Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – Shivers – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records
Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – traitor – Geffen Records


 


Best hip-hop


Eminem & Snoop Dogg – From The D 2 The LBC – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – WAIT FOR U – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – N95 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – Big Energy – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – Do We Have A Problem? – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T – Diet Coke – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam


 


Best rock


Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young – RCA Records
Jack White – Taking Me Back – Third Man Records
Muse – Won’t Stand Down – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer – Warner Records
Shinedown – Planet Zero – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – So Called Life – RCA Records


 


Best alternative


Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – Love It When You Hate Me – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemy – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – emo girl – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE – Arista Records
Panic! At The Disco – Viva Las Vengeance – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots  – Saturday – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – G R O W – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records


 


Video for good


Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – P*ssy – Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama – This Hell – Dirty Hit
Stromae – Fils de joie – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records


 


Best cinematography


Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam – Epic Records
Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – N95 – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records


