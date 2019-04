Una sala giochi in casa, arriva la console con i classici Capcom

Throw down in Street Fighter II, take to the skies in Progear & slice through an Alien hive in the first official re-release of Alien vs. Predator. All this & more on the Capcom Home Arcade by @KochMediaUK 🕹️🕹️



Sanwa parts & 16 games 👌 https://t.co/G8BDfzrDLB



(NA details soon) pic.twitter.com/XxWlR2jt56