The Game Awards 2021, ecco i candidati al "Gioco dell'Anno": niente da fare per Returnal e Forza Horizon 5

Sono state svelate le nomination per le trenta categorie che compongono la nuova edizione di The Game Awards , appuntamento previsto per il prossimo mese che assegnerà alle produzioni più meritevoli dell'anno i cosiddetti "Oscar dei videogiochi". L'evento, che sarà trasmesso in diretta streaming il 9 dicembre , includerà la presentazione di cinquanta nuovi giochi in uscita tra il 2022 e il 2023 , ma in attesa di scoprire quali grandi botti ci attendono per concludere l'anno alla grande, i candidati a vincere l'ambito "Game of the Year" non convincono .

Nell'elenco dei sei candidati a ottenere il Gioco dell'Anno 2021, la giuria ha inserito Deathloop (sparatutto di Arkane Studios e Bethesda, che ha ottenuto un totale di 9 nomination), It Takes Two e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (entrambi con sei nomination in varie categorie), ma anche Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2 e Resident Evil Village: sono questi i sei titoli che si contenderanno il premio durante lo show condotto dal giornalista Geoff Keighley.

In rete, ha fatto discutere l'assenza di due videogame più riusciti di quest'anno: Returnal, l'esclusiva per PlayStation 5 dei finlandesi di Housemarque, e Forza Horizon 5, l'accattivante gioco di guida di Playground Games lanciato pochi giorni fa in esclusiva su PC e Xbox. Entrambe le produzioni, arrivate sul mercato entro i termini previsti per essere "considerati" e votati dalla giuria, non hanno evidentemente trovato il favore dei votanti, scatenando le polemiche sui social network.

A seguire l'elenco completo delle categorie in gara.

GIOCO DELL'ANNO 2021

- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

MIGLIORE REGIA

- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

MIGLIOR GIOCO CONTINUATIVO

- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

- Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

- Fortnite (Epic Games)

- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

MIGLIOR GIOCO INDIPENDENTE

- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)

- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

MIGLIOR GIOCO INDIE AL DEBUTTO

- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

MIGLIOR COMPARTO NARRATIVO

- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

MIGLIORE DIREZIONE ARTISTICA

- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk)

- Deathloop (Tom Salta)

- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)

- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)

- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)

MIGLIOR COMPARTO AUDIO

- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

MIGLIORE PERFORMANCE

- Erika Mori nei panni di Alex Chen, in Life is Strange: True Colors

- Giancarlo Esposito nei panni di Anton Castillo, in Far Cry 6

- Jason E. Kelley nei panni di Colt Vahn, in Deathloop

- Maggie Robertson nai panni di Lady Dimitrescu, in Resident Evil Village

- Ozioma Akagha nei panni di Julianna Blake, in Deathloop

GIOCO DI MAGGIORE IMPATTO

- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)

- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

MIGLIOR SUPPORTO ALLA COMMUNITY

- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

- Destiny 2 (Bungie)

- Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

- Fortnite (Epic Games)

- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

MIGLIOR GIOCO MOBILE

- Fantasian (Mistwalker)

- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

- Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble)

- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokémon Company)

MIGLIOR GIOCO VR/AR

- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)

- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

MIGLIOR GIOCO D'AZIONE

- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)

- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

MIGLIOR ACTION-ADVENTURE

- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)

- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

MIGLIOR GIOCO DI RUOLO

- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)

- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

MIGLIOR PICCHIADURO

- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)

- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)

- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)

- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

MIGLIOR GIOCO PER FAMIGLIE

- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)

- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

MIGLIOR GIOCO RACING/SPORTIVO

- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

MIGLIOR STRATEGICO/SIMULATORE

- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)

- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)

- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

MIGLIOR GIOCO MULTIPLAYER

- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)

- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

- New World (Amazon Games)

- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

GIOCO PIÙ ATTESO

- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Nintendo)

- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

PREMIO ALL'ACCESSIBILITÀ

- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

CONTENT CREATOR DELL'ANNO

- Dream

- Fuslie

- Gaules

- Ibai

- TheGrefg

MIGLIOR GIOCO ESPORT

- Call of Duty (Activision)

- CS:GO (Valve)

- DOTA2 (Valve)

- League of Legends (Riot Games)

- Valorant (Riot Games)

MIGLIOR GIOCATORE ESPORT

- Chris “Simp” Lehr

- Heo “ShowMaker” Su

- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

MIGLIORE SQUADRA ESPORT

- Best Esports Team

- Atlanta FaZe (COD)

- DWG KIA (LOL)

- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

- Sentinels (Valorant)

- Team Spirit (DOTA2)

MIGLIOR COACH ESPORT

- Airat “Silent” Gaziev

- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

- James “Crowder” Crowder

- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

MIGLIOR EVENTO ESPORT

- 2021 League of Legends World Championship

- PGL Major Stockholm 2021

- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

- The International 2021

- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

