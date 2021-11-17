The Game Awards 2021, ecco i candidati al "Gioco dell'Anno": niente da fare per Returnal e Forza Horizon 5
L'atteso evento di dicembre, che assegnerà gli "Oscar dei videogiochi", fa già parlare di sé escludendo dalla categoria due dei videogame più importanti e riusciti dell'anno
Sono state svelate le nomination per le trenta categorie che compongono la nuova edizione di The Game Awards, appuntamento previsto per il prossimo mese che assegnerà alle produzioni più meritevoli dell'anno i cosiddetti "Oscar dei videogiochi". L'evento, che sarà trasmesso in diretta streaming il 9 dicembre, includerà la presentazione di cinquanta nuovi giochi in uscita tra il 2022 e il 2023, ma in attesa di scoprire quali grandi botti ci attendono per concludere l'anno alla grande, i candidati a vincere l'ambito "Game of the Year" non convincono.
Nell'elenco dei sei candidati a ottenere il Gioco dell'Anno 2021, la giuria ha inserito Deathloop (sparatutto di Arkane Studios e Bethesda, che ha ottenuto un totale di 9 nomination), It Takes Two e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (entrambi con sei nomination in varie categorie), ma anche Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2 e Resident Evil Village: sono questi i sei titoli che si contenderanno il premio durante lo show condotto dal giornalista Geoff Keighley.
In rete, ha fatto discutere l'assenza di due videogame più riusciti di quest'anno: Returnal, l'esclusiva per PlayStation 5 dei finlandesi di Housemarque, e Forza Horizon 5, l'accattivante gioco di guida di Playground Games lanciato pochi giorni fa in esclusiva su PC e Xbox. Entrambe le produzioni, arrivate sul mercato entro i termini previsti per essere "considerati" e votati dalla giuria, non hanno evidentemente trovato il favore dei votanti, scatenando le polemiche sui social network.
A seguire l'elenco completo delle categorie in gara.
GIOCO DELL'ANNO 2021
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
MIGLIORE REGIA
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
MIGLIOR GIOCO CONTINUATIVO
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
MIGLIOR GIOCO INDIPENDENTE
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
MIGLIOR GIOCO INDIE AL DEBUTTO
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
MIGLIOR COMPARTO NARRATIVO
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
MIGLIORE DIREZIONE ARTISTICA
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)
MIGLIOR COMPARTO AUDIO
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
MIGLIORE PERFORMANCE
- Erika Mori nei panni di Alex Chen, in Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito nei panni di Anton Castillo, in Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley nei panni di Colt Vahn, in Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson nai panni di Lady Dimitrescu, in Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha nei panni di Julianna Blake, in Deathloop
GIOCO DI MAGGIORE IMPATTO
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
MIGLIOR SUPPORTO ALLA COMMUNITY
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
MIGLIOR GIOCO MOBILE
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokémon Company)
MIGLIOR GIOCO VR/AR
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
MIGLIOR GIOCO D'AZIONE
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
MIGLIOR ACTION-ADVENTURE
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
MIGLIOR GIOCO DI RUOLO
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
MIGLIOR PICCHIADURO
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
MIGLIOR GIOCO PER FAMIGLIE
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
MIGLIOR GIOCO RACING/SPORTIVO
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
MIGLIOR STRATEGICO/SIMULATORE
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
MIGLIOR GIOCO MULTIPLAYER
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
GIOCO PIÙ ATTESO
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
PREMIO ALL'ACCESSIBILITÀ
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
CONTENT CREATOR DELL'ANNO
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
MIGLIOR GIOCO ESPORT
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
MIGLIOR GIOCATORE ESPORT
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
MIGLIORE SQUADRA ESPORT
- Best Esports Team
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
MIGLIOR COACH ESPORT
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
MIGLIOR EVENTO ESPORT
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Vieni su IGN Italia per altre notizie e video su questo gioco!
Quanto inserito fra l'1.00 e le 8.00 verrà moderato a partire dalle ore 8.00
Nessun commento
Metti il tuo like ad un commento
Sarà pubblicato al più presto sul nostro sito, dopo essere stato visionato dalla redazione
Il commento verrà postato sulla tua timeline Facebook
I commenti in questa pagina vengono controllati
Ti invitiamo ad utilizzare un linguaggio rispettoso e non offensivo, anche per le critiche più aspre
In particolare, durante l'azione di monitoraggio, ci riserviamo il diritto di rimuovere i commenti che:
- Non siano pertinenti ai temi trattati nel sito web e nel programma TV
- Abbiano contenuti volgari, osceni o violenti
- Siano intimidatori o diffamanti verso persone, altri utenti, istituzioni e religioni
- Più in generale violino i diritti di terzi
- Promuovano attività illegali
- Promuovano prodotti o servizi commerciali