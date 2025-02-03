Grammy 2025: tutti i vincitori, da Kendrick Lamar ai Beatles e i Rolling Stones

Grammy 2025, da Chappel Roan a Billie Eilish: le immmagini dello show
© IPA
© IPA
Assegnati a Los Angeles i premi che consacrano le star della musica
Kendrick Lamar © Afp
Sono stati assegnati a Los Angeles i 67esimi Grammy Award della storia. Grandi protagonisti Kendrick Lamar e Beyoncé, ma numerosi riconoscimenti sono andati anche a Charli XCX, St. Vincent, Chappel Roan e Sabrina Carpenter. Ma c'è stato spazio anche per mostri sacri come i Beatles e i Rolling Stones. Ecco l'elenco di tutti i vincitori, categoria per categoria.
© IPA
© IPA
Disco dell'anno - “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Album dell'anno - “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé
Canzone dell'anno - “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, autore (Kendrick Lamar)
Migliore nuova artista - Chappel Roan
Produttore dell'anno (non classica) - Daniel Nigro
Autore dell'anno (non classica) - Amy Allen
Migliore performance pop solista - "Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter
Miglior performance di un duo/gruppo - "Die With a Smile", Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
Miglior Pop Vocal Album - "Short n’ Sweet", Sabrina Carpenter
Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica - "Neverender", Justice and Tame Impala
Miglior registrazione dance pop - "Von Dutch", Charli XCX
Miglior album dance/elettronica - "Brat", Charli XCX
Miglior registrazione remix - "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)", FNZ e Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Miglior performance rock - "Now and Then", The Beatles
Miglior performance metal - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)", Gojira, Marina Viotti e Victor Le Masne
Miglior canzone rock - "Broken Man" Annie Clark, autrice (St. Vincent)
Miglior album rock - "Hackney Diamonds", The Rolling Stones
Miglior performance di musica alternative - "Flea", St. Vincent
Miglior album di musica alternative - "All Born Screaming", St. Vincent
Miglior performance R&B - "Made for Me (Live on BET)", Muni Long
Miglior performance R&B tradizionale - "That’s You", Lucky Daye
Miglior canzone R&B - "Saturn", Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon e Scott Zhang, autori (SZA)
Miglior album R&B progressive - "So Glad to Know You", Avery*Sunshine "Why Lawd?", NxWorries (Anderson .Paak e Knxwledge)
Miglior album R&B - "11:11 (Deluxe)", Chris Brown
Miglior performance rap - "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar
Miglior performance rap melodico - "3:AM", Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu
Miglior canzone rap - "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar, autore (Kendrick Lamar)
Miglior album rap - "Alligator Bites Never Heal", Doechii
Miglior album di poesia recitatop - "The Heart, the Mind, the Soul", Tank and the Bangas
Miglior performance jazz - "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me", Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortner
Miglior album jazz vocale - "A Joyful Holiday", Samara Joy
Miglior album jazz strumentale - "Remembrance", Chick Corea e Béla Fleck
Miglior album jazz di grosso ensemble - "Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence", Dan Pugach Big Band
Miglior album di latin jazz - "Cubop Lives!", Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina e Reinaldo de Jesus
Miglior album di jazz alternative - "No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin", Meshell Ndegeocello
Miglior album vocale di pop tradizionale - "Visions", Norah Jones
Miglior album contemporaneo strumentale - "Plot Armor", Taylor Eigsti
Miglior album di musical teatrale - "Hell’s Kitchen", Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis e Maleah Joi Moon, vocalist principali; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys e Tom Kitt, produttori (Alicia Keys, compositrice) (Original Broadway Cast)
Miglior performance solista country - “It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton
Miglior performance country di un duo/gruppo - "II Most Wanted", Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus
Miglior album country - "Cowboy Carter", Beyoncé
Miglior canzone country - “The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves e Josh Osborne, autori (Kacey Musgraves)
Miglior video musicale - "Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free e Kendrick Lamar, video registi; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau e Anthony Saleh, video produttori
Miglior film musicale - "American Symphony" (Jon Batiste) Matthew Heineman, video regista; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman e Joedan Okun, video produttori
Miglior confezione di un disco - "Brat", Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney e Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX)
