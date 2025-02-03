Logo Tgcom24
TAYLOR SWIFT A BOCCA ASCIUTTA

Grammy 2025: tutti i vincitori, da Kendrick Lamar ai Beatles e i Rolling Stones

Assegnati a Los Angeles i premi che consacrano le star della musica

03 Feb 2025 - 08:47
Kendrick Lamar © Afp

Kendrick Lamar © Afp

Sono stati assegnati a Los Angeles i 67esimi Grammy Award della storia. Grandi protagonisti Kendrick Lamar e Beyoncé, ma numerosi riconoscimenti sono andati anche a Charli XCX, St. Vincent, Chappel Roan e Sabrina Carpenter. Ma c'è stato spazio anche per mostri sacri come i Beatles e i Rolling Stones. Ecco l'elenco di tutti i vincitori, categoria per categoria. 

Disco dell'anno - “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Album dell'anno - “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

Canzone dell'anno - “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, autore (Kendrick Lamar)

Migliore nuova artista - Chappel Roan

Produttore dell'anno (non classica) - Daniel Nigro

Autore dell'anno (non classica) - Amy Allen

Migliore performance pop solista - "Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter

Miglior performance di un duo/gruppo - "Die With a Smile", Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars

Miglior Pop Vocal Album - "Short n’ Sweet", Sabrina Carpenter

Miglior registrazione dance/elettronica - "Neverender", Justice and Tame Impala

Miglior registrazione dance pop - "Von Dutch", Charli XCX

Miglior album dance/elettronica - "Brat", Charli XCX

Miglior registrazione remix - "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)", FNZ e Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Miglior performance rock - "Now and Then", The Beatles

Miglior performance metal - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)", Gojira, Marina Viotti e Victor Le Masne

Miglior canzone rock - "Broken Man" Annie Clark, autrice (St. Vincent)

Miglior album rock - "Hackney Diamonds", The Rolling Stones

Miglior performance di musica alternative - "Flea", St. Vincent

Miglior album di musica alternative - "All Born Screaming", St. Vincent

Miglior performance R&B - "Made for Me (Live on BET)", Muni Long

Miglior performance R&B tradizionale - "That’s You", Lucky Daye

Miglior canzone R&B - "Saturn", Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon e Scott Zhang, autori (SZA)

Miglior album R&B progressive - "So Glad to Know You", Avery*Sunshine "Why Lawd?", NxWorries (Anderson .Paak e Knxwledge)

Miglior album R&B - "11:11 (Deluxe)", Chris Brown

Miglior performance rap - "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar

Miglior performance rap melodico - "3:AM", Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

Miglior canzone rap - "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar, autore (Kendrick Lamar)

Miglior album rap - "Alligator Bites Never Heal", Doechii

Miglior album di poesia recitatop - "The Heart, the Mind, the Soul", Tank and the Bangas

Miglior performance jazz - "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me", Samara Joy featuring Sullivan Fortner

Miglior album jazz vocale - "A Joyful Holiday", Samara Joy

Miglior album jazz strumentale - "Remembrance", Chick Corea e Béla Fleck

Miglior album jazz di grosso ensemble - "Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence", Dan Pugach Big Band

Miglior album di latin jazz - "Cubop Lives!", Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina e Reinaldo de Jesus

Miglior album di jazz alternative - "No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin", Meshell Ndegeocello

Miglior album vocale di pop tradizionale - "Visions", Norah Jones

Miglior album contemporaneo strumentale - "Plot Armor", Taylor Eigsti

Miglior album di musical teatrale - "Hell’s Kitchen", Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis e Maleah Joi Moon, vocalist principali; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys e Tom Kitt, produttori (Alicia Keys, compositrice) (Original Broadway Cast)

Miglior performance solista country - “It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Miglior performance country di un duo/gruppo - "II Most Wanted", Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus

Miglior album country - "Cowboy Carter", Beyoncé

Miglior canzone country - “The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves e Josh Osborne, autori (Kacey Musgraves)

Miglior video musicale - "Not Like Us" (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free e Kendrick Lamar, video registi; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau e Anthony Saleh, video produttori

Miglior film musicale - "American Symphony" (Jon Batiste) Matthew Heineman, video regista; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman e Joedan Okun, video produttori

Miglior confezione di un disco - "Brat", Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney e Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX)

grammy
musica
beyonce

