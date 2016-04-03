10 dicembre 2015 Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentino Morricone torna al western grazie a Tarantino

Ennio Morricone è tra i candidati alla vittoria del 73mo Golden Globe, grazie alla colonna sonora di "The Hateful Eight" di Quentin Tarantino. Nomination anche per Jane Fonda, attrice non protagonista in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentino, in corsa pure con "Simple Song #3", il brano di David Lang inserito tra i cinque candidati alla "miglior canzone originale". Domina "Carol" di Todd Haynes con 5 nomination.

Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" 1 di 9 Afp Afp Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin 2 di 9 Afp Afp Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin 3 di 9 Afp Afp Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin 4 di 9 Afp Afp Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin 5 di 9 Afp Afp Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin 6 di 9 Afp Afp Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin 7 di 9 Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin 8 di 9 Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin 9 di 9 Italy Photo Press Italy Photo Press Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight" Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentin leggi dopo slideshow

Il film con Cate Blanchett e Rooney Mara ha ottenuto una nomination in più rispetto a "La grande scommessa", "Steve Jobs" e "The Revenant", film di Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu con Di Caprio protagonista.



Per quanto riguarad i premi riservati alla televisione, spicca la nomination a Lady Gaga, candidata come "miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv" per il suo ruolo in "American Horror Story Hotel", lo show che ha segnato il debutto alla recitazione di miss Germanotta.



Ad annunciare le cinquine in corsa per i premi più importanti per cinema e tv dopo l'Oscar sono stati gli attori Angela Bassett, America Ferrera, Chloe Grace Moretz e Dennis Quaid, a Beverly Hills. La cerimonia di premiazione, presentata da Ricky Gervais, si terrà a Hollywood il 10 gennaio.

CINEMA - TUTTE LE NOMINATIONMIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO:

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

"Carol"

"Room"

"The Revenant"

"Spotlight"



MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE:

"La grande scommessa"

"Joy"

"The Martian"

"Spy"

"Trainwreck"



MIGLIOR REGISTA:

Todd Haynes, "Carol"

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, "The Revenant"

Tom McCarthy, "La grande scommessa"

George Miller, "Mad Max: Fury Road"

Ridley Scott, "The Martian"



MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO:

Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"

Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Danish Girl"

Will Smith, "Zona d'ombra"



MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO:

Cate Blanchett, "Carol"

Brie Larson, "Room"

Rooney Mara, "Carol"

Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"

Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"



MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE:

Christian Bale, "La grande scommessa"

Steve Carell, "La grande scommessa"

Matt Damon, "The Martian"

Al Pacino, "Danny Collins"

Mark Ruffalo, "Infinitely Polar Bear"



MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE:

Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"

Melissa McCarthy, "Spy"

Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck"

Maggie Smith, "Lady in the Van"

Lily Tomlin, "Grandma"



MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA:

Paul Dano, "Love & Mercy"

Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"

Mark Rylance, "Il ponte delle spie"

Michael Shannon, "99 Homes"

Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"



MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA:

Jane Fonda, "Youth – La giovinezza"

Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"

Helen Mirren, "Trumbo"

Alici Vikander, "Ex Machina"

Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"



MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA:

"Room"

"Steve Jobs"

"The Hateful Eight"

"Spotlight"

"La grande scommessa"



MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE:

Carter Burwell - "Carol"

Alexandre Desplat - "The Danish Girl"

Ennio Morricone - "The Hateful Eight"

Daniel Pemberton - "Steve Jobs"

Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto - "The Revenant"



MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE:

"Love Me Like You Do", "50 sfumature di grigio"

"One Kind of Love", Love & Mercy"

"See You Again", "Fast & Furious 7"

"Simple Sound #3", "Youth – La giovinezza"

"Writing's On The Wall", "SPECTRE"



MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO:

"The Brand New Testament"

"The Club"

"The Fencer"

"Mustang"

"Son of Saul"



MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE:

"Anomalisa"

"Inside Out"

"Il viaggio di Arlo"

"Snoopy & Friends – Il film dei Peanut"

"Shaun – Vita da pecora"