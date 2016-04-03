Golden Globe, Ennio Morricone candidato per le musiche di "The Hateful Eight"
Il celebre compositore è in corsa per la "miglior colonna sonora". Nomination anche per Jane Fonda per il suo ruolo in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentino Morricone torna al western grazie a Tarantino
Ennio Morricone è tra i candidati alla vittoria del 73mo Golden Globe, grazie alla colonna sonora di "The Hateful Eight" di Quentin Tarantino. Nomination anche per Jane Fonda, attrice non protagonista in "Youth" di Paolo Sorrentino, in corsa pure con "Simple Song #3", il brano di David Lang inserito tra i cinque candidati alla "miglior canzone originale". Domina "Carol" di Todd Haynes con 5 nomination.
Il film con Cate Blanchett e Rooney Mara ha ottenuto una nomination in più rispetto a "La grande scommessa", "Steve Jobs" e "The Revenant", film di Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu con Di Caprio protagonista.
Per quanto riguarad i premi riservati alla televisione, spicca la nomination a Lady Gaga, candidata come "miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv" per il suo ruolo in "American Horror Story Hotel", lo show che ha segnato il debutto alla recitazione di miss Germanotta.
Ad annunciare le cinquine in corsa per i premi più importanti per cinema e tv dopo l'Oscar sono stati gli attori Angela Bassett, America Ferrera, Chloe Grace Moretz e Dennis Quaid, a Beverly Hills. La cerimonia di premiazione, presentata da Ricky Gervais, si terrà a Hollywood il 10 gennaio.
CINEMA - TUTTE LE NOMINATIONMIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO:
"Mad Max: Fury Road"
"Carol"
"Room"
"The Revenant"
"Spotlight"
MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE:
"La grande scommessa"
"Joy"
"The Martian"
"Spy"
"Trainwreck"
MIGLIOR REGISTA:
Todd Haynes, "Carol"
Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, "The Revenant"
Tom McCarthy, "La grande scommessa"
George Miller, "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Ridley Scott, "The Martian"
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO:
Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"
Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"
Eddie Redmayne, "The Danish Girl"
Will Smith, "Zona d'ombra"
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO:
Cate Blanchett, "Carol"
Brie Larson, "Room"
Rooney Mara, "Carol"
Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"
Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE:
Christian Bale, "La grande scommessa"
Steve Carell, "La grande scommessa"
Matt Damon, "The Martian"
Al Pacino, "Danny Collins"
Mark Ruffalo, "Infinitely Polar Bear"
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE:
Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"
Melissa McCarthy, "Spy"
Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck"
Maggie Smith, "Lady in the Van"
Lily Tomlin, "Grandma"
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA:
Paul Dano, "Love & Mercy"
Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"
Mark Rylance, "Il ponte delle spie"
Michael Shannon, "99 Homes"
Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA:
Jane Fonda, "Youth – La giovinezza"
Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"
Helen Mirren, "Trumbo"
Alici Vikander, "Ex Machina"
Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA:
"Room"
"Steve Jobs"
"The Hateful Eight"
"Spotlight"
"La grande scommessa"
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE:
Carter Burwell - "Carol"
Alexandre Desplat - "The Danish Girl"
Ennio Morricone - "The Hateful Eight"
Daniel Pemberton - "Steve Jobs"
Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto - "The Revenant"
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE:
"Love Me Like You Do", "50 sfumature di grigio"
"One Kind of Love", Love & Mercy"
"See You Again", "Fast & Furious 7"
"Simple Sound #3", "Youth – La giovinezza"
"Writing's On The Wall", "SPECTRE"
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO:
"The Brand New Testament"
"The Club"
"The Fencer"
"Mustang"
"Son of Saul"
MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE:
"Anomalisa"
"Inside Out"
"Il viaggio di Arlo"
"Snoopy & Friends – Il film dei Peanut"
"Shaun – Vita da pecora"
TELEVISIONE - TUTTE LE NOMINATIONMIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA:
"Empire"
"Game of Thrones"
"Mr. Robot"
"Narcos"
"Outlander
MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE:
"Casual
"Mozart in the Jungle
"Orange is the new black"
"Silicon Valley"
"Transparent"
"Veep"
MIGLIOR MINI-SERIE O FILM TV:
"American Crime"
"American Horror Story Hotel"
"Fargo"
"Flesh and Bone"
"Wolf Hall
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:
Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"
Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"
Wagner Moura, "Narcos"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMICA:
Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Gael Garcìa Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"
Rob Lowe, "The Grinder"
Patrick Stewart, "Blunt Talk"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMICA:
Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex Girlfriend"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Scream Queens"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
Lily Tomlin, "Grace & Frankie"
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINI-SERIE O FILM TV:
Alan Cumming, "The Good Wife"
Damian Lewis, "Wolf Hall"
Ben Mendelson, "Bloodline"
Tobias Menzies, "Outlander"
Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINI-SERIE O FILM TV:
Idris Elba, "Luther"
Oscar Isaac, "Show Me a Hero"
David Oyelowo, "Nightingale"
Mark Rylance, "Wolf Hall"
Patrick Wilson, "Fargo"
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINI-SERIE O FILM TV:
Kirsten Dunst, "Fargo"
Lady Gaga, "American Horror Story: Hotel"
Sarah Hay, "Flesh and Bone"
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
Queen Latifah, "Bessie"
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINI-SERIE O FILM TV:
Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"
Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"
Regina King, "American Crime"
Judith Light, "Transparent"
Maura Tierney, "The Affair"
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE, MINI-SERIE O FILM TV:
Alan Cumming, "The Good Wife"
Damian Lewis, "Wolf Hall"
Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline"
Tobias Menzes, "Outlander"
Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
