Teen Choice Awards 2019, trionfano "Riverdale" e "Stranger Things"

Ecco tutti i premi

SERIE TV

Choice Drama TV Show – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor – Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress – Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show – Shadowhunters

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor – Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress – Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters

Choice Action TV Show – MacGyver

Choice Action TV Actor – Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress – Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest

Choice Comedy TV Show – The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor – Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV Actress – Nina Dobrev – Fam

Choice Ship – Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice TV Villain – Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Choice Reality TV Show – America’s Got Talent

Choice Throwback TV Show – Friends





FILM

Choice Action Movie – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actor – Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actress – Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie – Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor – Will Smith – Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress – Naomi Scott – Aladdin

Choice Drama Movie – After

Choice Drama Movie Actor – Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After

Choice Drama Movie Actress – Josephine Langford – After

Choice Comedy Movie – Crazy & Rich

Choice Comedy Movie Actor – Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actress – Laura Marano – The Perfect Date

Choice Movie Villain – Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Summer Movie – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actor – Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actress – Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home