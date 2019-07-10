Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul beffano i fan: tornano insieme, ma non per il film di "Breaking Bad"

Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul l'hanno fatta in barba a tutti. Dopo aver pubblicato misteriosi tweet che sembrava preludessero a una reunion per il film tratto da "Breaking Bad" , i due attori hanno scoperto le carte (con grande delusione dei fan): si trattava del teaser dell'annuncio del loro brand di mezcal. Le star comunque non hanno perso il vizio: dopo aver sintetizzato e spacciato metanfetamine nella finzione, si dedicano nella vita alla distillazione e commercializzazione di super alcolici.

A svelare il mistero è stato lo stesso Cranston su Instagram con una foto insieme all'amico e collega e una lunga spiegazione. "Tre anni fa eravamo seduti in un sushi bar a New York, a parlare della vita e di cosa avremmo potuto fare insieme in futuro. Ci eravamo divertiti tantissimo girando Breaking Bad e tra noi era nata un'amicizia molto speciale. Sapendo che non avremmo potuto condividere lo schermo per un po' di tempo, ci concentrammo su un nuovo progetto". E così hanno deciso di aprire un'attività insieme, cercando il liquore migliore e più autentico del Messico.



"Perciò abbiamo iniziato a viaggiare nello stato di Oaxaca per vedere se potevamo trovarlo, e intendevamo proprio quello giusto', qualcosa di così maledettamente buono che perfino chi pensa di non amare il Mezcal lo avrebbe amato". Alla fine gli interpreti di Walter White e Jesse Pinkman hanno trovato quello che cercavano.