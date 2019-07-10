HANNO CREATO UN BRAND DI MEZCAL
Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul beffano i fan: tornano insieme, ma non per il film di "Breaking Bad"
I due protagonisti della serie cult si sono divertiti con i fan per il lancio del loro brand di mezcal
Bryan Cranston e Aaron Paul l'hanno fatta in barba a tutti. Dopo aver pubblicato misteriosi tweet che sembrava preludessero a una reunion per il film tratto da "Breaking Bad", i due attori hanno scoperto le carte (con grande delusione dei fan): si trattava del teaser dell'annuncio del loro brand di mezcal. Le star comunque non hanno perso il vizio: dopo aver sintetizzato e spacciato metanfetamine nella finzione, si dedicano nella vita alla distillazione e commercializzazione di super alcolici.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
A svelare il mistero è stato lo stesso Cranston su Instagram con una foto insieme all'amico e collega e una lunga spiegazione. "Tre anni fa eravamo seduti in un sushi bar a New York, a parlare della vita e di cosa avremmo potuto fare insieme in futuro. Ci eravamo divertiti tantissimo girando Breaking Bad e tra noi era nata un'amicizia molto speciale. Sapendo che non avremmo potuto condividere lo schermo per un po' di tempo, ci concentrammo su un nuovo progetto". E così hanno deciso di aprire un'attività insieme, cercando il liquore migliore e più autentico del Messico.
"Perciò abbiamo iniziato a viaggiare nello stato di Oaxaca per vedere se potevamo trovarlo, e intendevamo proprio quello giusto', qualcosa di così maledettamente buono che perfino chi pensa di non amare il Mezcal lo avrebbe amato". Alla fine gli interpreti di Walter White e Jesse Pinkman hanno trovato quello che cercavano.
