"Will & Grace" terminerà quindi con la terza stagione del reboot, l'undicesima dell'intera serie. In realtà si tratta dell'ennesima fine.

La sitcom creata da David Kohan e Max Mutchnick infatti, andata in onda dal 1998 al 2006 per 8 stagioni è poi tornata nel 2017 per una nona e decima stagione con un reboot. Adesso l'annuncio della fine definitiva della serie, con terza e ultima stagione.



Innovativa per la tematica trattata in maniera divertente e senza stereotipi, ovvero il mondo omosessuale, "Will & Grace" ha subito conquistato il vasto pubblico entrando, così, nella cultura popolare in pochissimo tempo.



La storia raccontata è quella dell'amicizia tra l’avvocato gay Will Truman (Eric McCormack), che convive con l'amica Grace Adler (Debra Messing), la ricca Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) e il gay senza soldi e perennemente alla ricerca di un lavoro Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes).



"Siamo stati così fortunati ad avere l'opportunità di riunirci e fare di nuovo lo show", ha scritto Debra Messing spiegando perché la serie è giunta al termine: "Dovevano essere solo 10 episodi, ma grazie a voi, i fan, si sono trasformati in 3 anni. Che miracolo. Siamo tutti impegnati a rendere questa stagione la migliore di sempre e a concludere la storia di Will, Grace, Jack e Karen in un modo che sia significativo e giusto".