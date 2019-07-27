L'ANNUNCIO SUI SOCIAL
"Will & Grace", la terza stagione sarà anche lʼultima: "Faremo di tutto per renderla la migliore..."
Gli attori della fortunata serie danno lʼannuncio sui loro profili social
L'annuncio è arrivato in contemporanea sui profili Instagram di Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes e Megan Mullally ovvero i quattro protagonisti principali di "Will & Grace": "Ai fan di W&G di tutto il mondo. Volevamo dirvi che questa sarà l'ultima stagione del Reboot...", scrivono gli attori postando chi solo alcune foto chi un video di ringraziamento...
ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time. We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right. THANK YOU @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have been spoiled,once again, by brilliant writers and producers, and the best crew in town. I love you all. ❤️
"Will & Grace" terminerà quindi con la terza stagione del reboot, l'undicesima dell'intera serie. In realtà si tratta dell'ennesima fine.
La sitcom creata da David Kohan e Max Mutchnick infatti, andata in onda dal 1998 al 2006 per 8 stagioni è poi tornata nel 2017 per una nona e decima stagione con un reboot. Adesso l'annuncio della fine definitiva della serie, con terza e ultima stagione.
our little sketch is coming to an end... again! a huge thanks to all the FANS and to everyone at Will & Grace for making these revival seasons a reality. we’re shooting Season 3 right now, and all 18 episodes will begin airing on NBC #january #2020. see you all there and thank you again for supporting #willandgrace 😘😘😘😘 @nbcwillandgrace
