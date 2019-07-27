FOTO24VIDEO24Logo MediasetComingSoon.itDonnelogo mastergameCreated using FigmaGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24meteo.it
"Will & Grace", la terza stagione sarà anche lʼultima: "Faremo di tutto per renderla la migliore..."

Gli attori della fortunata serie danno lʼannuncio sui loro profili social

L'annuncio è arrivato in contemporanea sui profili Instagram di Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes e Megan Mullally ovvero i quattro protagonisti principali di "Will & Grace": "Ai fan di W&G di tutto il mondo. Volevamo dirvi che questa sarà l'ultima stagione del Reboot...", scrivono gli attori postando chi solo alcune foto chi un video di ringraziamento...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time. We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right. THANK YOU @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have been spoiled,once again, by brilliant writers and producers, and the best crew in town. I love you all. ❤️

Un post condiviso da Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) in data:

"Will & Grace" terminerà quindi con la terza stagione del reboot, l'undicesima dell'intera serie. In realtà si tratta dell'ennesima fine.
La sitcom creata da David Kohan e Max Mutchnick infatti, andata in onda dal 1998 al 2006 per 8 stagioni è poi tornata nel 2017 per una nona e decima stagione con un reboot. Adesso l'annuncio della fine definitiva della serie, con terza e ultima stagione. 

Innovativa per la tematica trattata in maniera divertente e senza stereotipi, ovvero il mondo omosessuale, "Will & Grace" ha subito conquistato il vasto pubblico entrando, così, nella cultura popolare in pochissimo tempo.

La storia raccontata è quella dell'amicizia tra l’avvocato gay Will Truman (Eric McCormack), che convive con l'amica Grace Adler (Debra Messing), la ricca Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) e il gay senza soldi e perennemente alla ricerca di un lavoro Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes).

"Siamo stati così fortunati ad avere l'opportunità di riunirci e fare di nuovo lo show", ha scritto Debra Messing spiegando perché la serie è giunta al termine: "Dovevano essere solo 10 episodi, ma grazie a voi, i fan, si sono trasformati in 3 anni. Che miracolo. Siamo tutti impegnati a rendere questa stagione la migliore di sempre e a concludere la storia di Will, Grace, Jack e Karen in un modo che sia significativo e giusto".

will e grace

