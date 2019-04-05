QUINTO FIGLIO
Hilaria, moglie di Alec Baldwin confessa: "Sono incinta ma sto per abortire..."
Con un post shock sui social la donna ha voluto condividere la notizia con i suoi follower
Aspetta il suo quinto figlio, ma è quasi certa che avrà un aborto spontaneo. Hilaria Baldwin, moglie di Alec Baldwin, ha sconvolto i fan con un post shock sui social. Pubblicando una sua foto in biancheria intima con una mano sul pancino Hilaria, che ha sempre condiviso le sue passate gravidanze con i suoi followers, ha scritto: "Sono sempre stata aperta con voi nel raccontarvi della mia famiglia e voglio essere sincera anche adesso. Voglio condividere con voi che probabilmente sto avendo un aborto spontaneo...".
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
I Baldwin hanno già quattro figli, Carmen Gabriela, cinque anni, Rafael Thomas, tre, Leonardo Ángel Charles, due, e Romeo, 10 mesi: "Mi ero ripromessa che se fossi rimasta di nuovo incinta avrei condiviso con voi la mia esperienza", ha detto Hilaria:"E non voglio tenervelo nascosto, solo perché non è una notizia così positivo come le altre. Penso che sia importante mostrare la verità ... perché il mio lavoro è aiutare le persone essendo aperta. Inoltre, non ho vergogna o imbarazzo per questa esperienza. Voglio contribuire a rendere normale il tema sull'aborto e rimuovere lo stigma che c'è su di esso."-
E ha poi aggiunto: "Il primo trimestre viene sempre tenuto segreto... personalmente trovo che sia estenuante. Sono nauseata, stanca, il mio corpo sta cambiando. E devo fingere che tutto vada bene, e in realtà non è così Non voglio più fingere. Spero capiate...".
Poi con estrema sincerità ha spiegato cosa l'ha condotta a pensare di essere in procinto di abortire: "L'embrione ha un battito cardiaco, ma non è forte, e il bambino non cresce molto. Quindi aspettiamo... Tanta incertezza ... ma le probabilità sono molto, molto piccole che questa sia una gravidanza praticabile. Ho piena fiducia che la mia famiglia e io supereremo tutto questo, anche se il viaggio è difficile...".
E ha poi concluso: "Mio marito e i miei quattro bambini molto sani mi aiutano ad avere la prospettiva di come sia veramente bella la vita, anche quando a volte sembra brutta...". E ha posi chiesto ai suoi follower di essere clementi con lei nei commenti: "Mi sento un po 'fragile e ho bisogno di supporto. Spero che condividendo questo, io possa contribuire a sensibilizzare su questo argomento delicato...".
