Hilaria, moglie di Alec Baldwin confessa: "Sono incinta ma sto per abortire..."

I Baldwin hanno già quattro figli, Carmen Gabriela, cinque anni, Rafael Thomas, tre, Leonardo Ángel Charles, due, e Romeo, 10 mesi: "Mi ero ripromessa che se fossi rimasta di nuovo incinta avrei condiviso con voi la mia esperienza", ha detto Hilaria:"E non voglio tenervelo nascosto, solo perché non è una notizia così positivo come le altre. Penso che sia importante mostrare la verità ... perché il mio lavoro è aiutare le persone essendo aperta. Inoltre, non ho vergogna o imbarazzo per questa esperienza. Voglio contribuire a rendere normale il tema sull'aborto e rimuovere lo stigma che c'è su di esso."-



E ha poi aggiunto: "Il primo trimestre viene sempre tenuto segreto... personalmente trovo che sia estenuante. Sono nauseata, stanca, il mio corpo sta cambiando. E devo fingere che tutto vada bene, e in realtà non è così Non voglio più fingere. Spero capiate...".



Poi con estrema sincerità ha spiegato cosa l'ha condotta a pensare di essere in procinto di abortire: "L'embrione ha un battito cardiaco, ma non è forte, e il bambino non cresce molto. Quindi aspettiamo... Tanta incertezza ... ma le probabilità sono molto, molto piccole che questa sia una gravidanza praticabile. Ho piena fiducia che la mia famiglia e io supereremo tutto questo, anche se il viaggio è difficile...".



E ha poi concluso: "Mio marito e i miei quattro bambini molto sani mi aiutano ad avere la prospettiva di come sia veramente bella la vita, anche quando a volte sembra brutta...". E ha posi chiesto ai suoi follower di essere clementi con lei nei commenti: "Mi sento un po 'fragile e ho bisogno di supporto. Spero che condividendo questo, io possa contribuire a sensibilizzare su questo argomento delicato...".