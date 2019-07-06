DIFFUSE SUI SOCIAL
Gb, le prime foto del battesimo di Archie
Attorno a Meghan con in braccio Archie, e ad Harry, ci sono i nonni del piccolo, William e Kate, ma non cʼè la regina Elisabetta. Presenti anche le sorelle di Lady Diana, Lady Jane Fellowes e Lady Sarah McCorquodale
Archie, figlio di Meghan e Harry, è stato battezzato nella cappella privata del castello di Windsor, dove poco più di un anno fa si sposarono il duca e la duchessa di Sussex. La coppia ha scelto di tenere l'evento strettamente privato e di condividere il momento solo con la famiglia e gli amici più intimi. Dopo la cerimonia, i reali hanno però diffuso le foto ufficiali attraverso gli account social: un ritratto di Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - nato lo scorso 6 maggio - che dorme pacifico nelle braccia dei suoi genitori, nel giardino delle rose a Windsor. E la classica "foto di famiglia", scattata dopo la cerimonia nella Green Drawing Room del castello.
Il battesimo di Archie: le prime foto ufficiali
La foto di famiglia - Attorno a Meghan con in braccio Archie, e ad Harry, ci sono i nonni del piccolo: Carlo, Camilla e Doria Ragland (la madre di Meghan). Ci sono William e Kate, ma non c'è la regina Elisabetta, impegnata in un altro evento programmato in precedenza. Presenti anche le sorelle di Lady Diana, Lady Jane Fellowes e Lady Sarah McCorquodale.
Le immagini sono state scattate dal fotografo Chris Allerton, che ha anche immortalato il matrimonio di Harry e Meghan nel maggio 2018.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
