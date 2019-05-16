COLPO GROSSO A SAN ANDREAS
Grand Theft Auto V, i trucchi più assurdi per divertirsi
Il titolo di Rockstar Games riscuote ancora un grande successo. Ecco come divertirsi con qualche... fuori programma
Dopo sei anni dal suo debutto, il quinto capitolo della serie Grand Theft Auto resta in cima alle classifiche di vendite italiane e non sembra invecchiato di un giorno – complice il lavoro svolto per trasportarlo sulle console di attuale generazione. Per tutti i giocatori che si avvicinano per la prima volta a questo gioco (o per chi ancora non avesse avuto modo di sbizzarrirsi un po’), ecco a voi la lista dei trucchi per ogni piattaforma (PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One e PC).
Su console, inserite il codice nella schermata di gioco (è richiesta una certa rapidità) utilizzando il D-Pad per i comandi direzionali. Una piccola notifica di conferma apparirà sopra la mappa.
Su PC, premete il tasto \ sulla vostra tastiera, quindi scrivete la parola corrispondente al trucco che volete attivare.
INVINCIBILITÀ
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, X, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, R1, Destra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, A, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, RB, Destra, Sinistra, A, Y
- PC: Painkiller
VITA E ARMATURA AL MASSIMO
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, L1, Triangolo, R2, X, Quadrato, Cerchio, Destra, Quadrato, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Destra, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TuRTle
SET DI ARMI ISTANTANEO
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, R2, Sinistra, L1, X, Destra, Triangolo, Down, Quadrato, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, RT, Sinistra, LB, A, Destra, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
SUPER SALTO
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, Triangolo, Triangolo, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, R1, R2
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, Y, Y, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, RB, RT
GRAVITÀ LUNARE
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, L1, R1, L1, Destra, Sinistra, L1, Sinistra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, LB, RB, LB, Destra, Sinistra, LB, Sinistra
- PC: Floater
AUMENTA LIVELLO DI RICERCATO
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, R1, Cerchio, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra
- PC: Fugitive
ABBASSA LIVELLO DI RICERCATO
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, R1, Cerchio, R2, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra
- PC: Lawyerup
CORSA VELOCE
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, L2, L1, Quadrato
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, LT, LB, X
- PC: Catchme
NUOTO VELOCE
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, L1, Destra, Destra, R2, Sinistra, L2, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, LB, Destra, Destra, RT, Sinistra, LT, Destra
RICARICA ABILITÀ
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: X, X, Quadrato, R1, L1, X, Destra, Sinistra, X
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Destra, Sinistra, A
- PC: Powerup
OTTIENI PARACADUTE
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Destra, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Destra, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, LB
- PC: Skydive
CADUTA DALLE NUVOLE (Attenzione: sarete teletrasportati molto in alto!)
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: L1, L2, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, L1, L2, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: LB, LT, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, LB, LT, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra
- PC: Skyfall
ATTACCHI CORPO A CORPO ESPLOSIVI
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo, R1, Cerchio, Cerchio, Cerchio, L2
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, Sinistra, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- PC: Hothands
BANG BANG (PROIETTILI ESPLOSIVI)
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Quadrato, X, Sinistra, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, X, A, Sinistra, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, LB, LB, LB
PROIETTILI INFUOCATI
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: L1, R1, Quadrato, R1, Sinistra, R2, R1, Sinistra, Quadrato, Destra, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: LB, RB, X, RB, Sinistra, RT, RB, Sinistra, X, Destra, LB, LB
- PC: Incendiary
MIRA SLOW MOTION (può essere inserito fino a 3 volte, alla quarta tutto torna normale)
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Quadrato, L2, R1, Triangolo, Sinistra, Quadrato, L2, Destra, X
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: X, LT, RB, Y, Sinistra, X, LT, Destra, A
- PC: Deadeye
MODALITÀ... UBRIACO
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Cerchio, Sinistra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, B, Sinistra
- PC: Liquor
CAMBIA IL TEMPO ATMOSFERICO
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Quadrato
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- PC: Makeitrain
AUTO FUORI CONTROLLO
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, R1, R1, Sinistra, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, RB, RB, Sinistra, RB, LB, RT, LB
- PC: Snowday
SLOW MOTION (può essere inserito fino a 3 volte, alla quarta tutto torna normale)
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Quadrato, R2, R1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, X, RT, RB
- PC: Slowmo
GENERA ELICOTTERO BUZZARD
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, Cerchio, Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, L2, R1, Triangolo, Cerchio, Triangolo
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- PC: Buzzoff
GENERA COMET
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, Cerchio, R2, Destra, L1, L2, X, X, Quadrato, R1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, B, RT, Destra, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- PC: Comet
GENERA SANCHEZ
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, X, L1, Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, Cerchio, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- PC: Offroad
GENERA TRASHMASTER
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, R1, Cerchio, R1, Sinistra, Sinistra, R1, L1, Cerchio, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, RB, B, RB, Sinistra, Sinistra, RB, LB, B, Destra
- PC: Trashed
GENERA LIMOUSINE
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, Destra, L2, Sinistra, Sinistra, R1, L1, Cerchio, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, Destra, LT, Sinistra, Sinistra, RB, LB, B, Destra
- PC: Vinewood
GENERA AEREOPLANO DA STUNT
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, Destra, L1, L2, Sinistra, R1, L1, L1, Sinistra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, Destra, LB, LT, Sinistra, RB, LB, LB, Sinistra, Sinistra, A, Y
- PC: Barnstorm
GENERA CADDY
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, L1, Sinistra, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Cerchio, X
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, LB, Sinistra, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
GENERA RAPID GT
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, L1, Cerchio, Destra, L1, R1, Destra, Sinistra, Cerchio, R2
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, LB, B, Destra, LB, RB, Destra, Sinistra, B, RT
- PC: Rapidgt
GENERA DUSTER
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Sinistra, R1, R1, R1, Sinistra, Triangolo, Triangolo, X, Cerchio, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, Sinistra, RB, RB, RB, Sinistra, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
GENERA LA MOTO PCJ-600
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Destra, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, RT, Sinistra, Destra, X, Destra, LT, LB, LB
- PC: Rocket
GENERA BMX
- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Cerchio, Triangolo, R1, R2
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- PC: Bandit
