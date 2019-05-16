FOTO24VIDEO24Logo MediasetComingSoon.itDonnelogo mastergameCreated using FigmaGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24meteo.it
In collaborazione con IGN Italia
Grand Theft Auto V, i trucchi più assurdi per divertirsi

Il titolo di Rockstar Games riscuote ancora un grande successo. Ecco come divertirsi con qualche... fuori programma

Grand Theft Auto V, i trucchi più assurdi per divertirsi

Dopo sei anni dal suo debutto, il quinto capitolo della serie Grand Theft Auto resta in cima alle classifiche di vendite italiane e non sembra invecchiato di un giorno – complice il lavoro svolto per trasportarlo sulle console di attuale generazione. Per tutti i giocatori che si avvicinano per la prima volta a questo gioco (o per chi ancora non avesse avuto modo di sbizzarrirsi un po’), ecco a voi la lista dei trucchi per ogni piattaforma (PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One e PC).

Su console, inserite il codice nella schermata di gioco (è richiesta una certa rapidità) utilizzando il D-Pad per i comandi direzionali. Una piccola notifica di conferma apparirà sopra la mappa.
Su PC, premete il tasto \ sulla vostra tastiera, quindi scrivete la parola corrispondente al trucco che volete attivare.

INVINCIBILITÀ

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, X, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, R1, Destra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, A, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, RB, Destra, Sinistra, A, Y
- PC: Painkiller

VITA E ARMATURA AL MASSIMO

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, L1, Triangolo, R2, X, Quadrato, Cerchio, Destra, Quadrato, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Destra, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TuRTle

SET DI ARMI ISTANTANEO

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, R2, Sinistra, L1, X, Destra, Triangolo, Down, Quadrato, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, RT, Sinistra, LB, A, Destra, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

SUPER SALTO

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, Triangolo, Triangolo, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, R1, R2
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, Y, Y, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, RB, RT

GRAVITÀ LUNARE

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, L1, R1, L1, Destra, Sinistra, L1, Sinistra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, LB, RB, LB, Destra, Sinistra, LB, Sinistra
- PC: Floater

AUMENTA LIVELLO DI RICERCATO

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, R1, Cerchio, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra
- PC: Fugitive

ABBASSA LIVELLO DI RICERCATO

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, R1, Cerchio, R2, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra
- PC: Lawyerup

CORSA VELOCE

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, L2, L1, Quadrato
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, LT, LB, X
- PC: Catchme

NUOTO VELOCE

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, L1, Destra, Destra, R2, Sinistra, L2, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, LB, Destra, Destra, RT, Sinistra, LT, Destra

RICARICA ABILITÀ

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: X, X, Quadrato, R1, L1, X, Destra, Sinistra, X
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Destra, Sinistra, A
- PC: Powerup

OTTIENI PARACADUTE

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Destra, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Destra, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, LB
- PC: Skydive

CADUTA DALLE NUVOLE (Attenzione: sarete teletrasportati molto in alto!)

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: L1, L2, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, L1, L2, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: LB, LT, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, LB, LT, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra
- PC: Skyfall

ATTACCHI CORPO A CORPO ESPLOSIVI

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo, R1, Cerchio, Cerchio, Cerchio, L2
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, Sinistra, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- PC: Hothands

BANG BANG (PROIETTILI ESPLOSIVI)

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Quadrato, X, Sinistra, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, X, A, Sinistra, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, LB, LB, LB

PROIETTILI INFUOCATI

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: L1, R1, Quadrato, R1, Sinistra, R2, R1, Sinistra, Quadrato, Destra, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: LB, RB, X, RB, Sinistra, RT, RB, Sinistra, X, Destra, LB, LB
- PC: Incendiary

MIRA SLOW MOTION (può essere inserito fino a 3 volte, alla quarta tutto torna normale)

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Quadrato, L2, R1, Triangolo, Sinistra, Quadrato, L2, Destra, X
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: X, LT, RB, Y, Sinistra, X, LT, Destra, A
- PC: Deadeye

MODALITÀ... UBRIACO

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Cerchio, Sinistra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, B, Sinistra
- PC: Liquor

CAMBIA IL TEMPO ATMOSFERICO

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Quadrato
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- PC: Makeitrain

AUTO FUORI CONTROLLO

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, R1, R1, Sinistra, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, RB, RB, Sinistra, RB, LB, RT, LB
- PC: Snowday

SLOW MOTION (può essere inserito fino a 3 volte, alla quarta tutto torna normale)

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Quadrato, R2, R1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, X, RT, RB
- PC: Slowmo

GENERA ELICOTTERO BUZZARD

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, Cerchio, Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, L2, R1, Triangolo, Cerchio, Triangolo
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- PC: Buzzoff

GENERA COMET

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, Cerchio, R2, Destra, L1, L2, X, X, Quadrato, R1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, B, RT, Destra, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- PC: Comet

GENERA SANCHEZ

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, X, L1, Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, Cerchio, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- PC: Offroad

GENERA TRASHMASTER

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, R1, Cerchio, R1, Sinistra, Sinistra, R1, L1, Cerchio, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, RB, B, RB, Sinistra, Sinistra, RB, LB, B, Destra
- PC: Trashed

GENERA LIMOUSINE

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, Destra, L2, Sinistra, Sinistra, R1, L1, Cerchio, Destra
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, Destra, LT, Sinistra, Sinistra, RB, LB, B, Destra
- PC: Vinewood

GENERA AEREOPLANO DA STUNT

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, Destra, L1, L2, Sinistra, R1, L1, L1, Sinistra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, Destra, LB, LT, Sinistra, RB, LB, LB, Sinistra, Sinistra, A, Y
- PC: Barnstorm

GENERA CADDY

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, L1, Sinistra, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Cerchio, X
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, LB, Sinistra, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

GENERA RAPID GT

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, L1, Cerchio, Destra, L1, R1, Destra, Sinistra, Cerchio, R2
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, LB, B, Destra, LB, RB, Destra, Sinistra, B, RT
- PC: Rapidgt

GENERA DUSTER

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Sinistra, R1, R1, R1, Sinistra, Triangolo, Triangolo, X, Cerchio, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, Sinistra, RB, RB, RB, Sinistra, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

GENERA LA MOTO PCJ-600

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Destra, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, RT, Sinistra, Destra, X, Destra, LT, LB, LB
- PC: Rocket

GENERA BMX

- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Cerchio, Triangolo, R1, R2
- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- PC: Bandit

 

 

