Grand Theft Auto V, i trucchi più assurdi per divertirsi

INVINCIBILITÀ



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, X, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, R1, Destra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, A, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, RB, Destra, Sinistra, A, Y

- PC: Painkiller



VITA E ARMATURA AL MASSIMO



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, L1, Triangolo, R2, X, Quadrato, Cerchio, Destra, Quadrato, L1, L1, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Destra, X, LB, LB, LB

- PC: TuRTle



SET DI ARMI ISTANTANEO



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, R2, Sinistra, L1, X, Destra, Triangolo, Down, Quadrato, L1, L1, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, RT, Sinistra, LB, A, Destra, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB



SUPER SALTO



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, Triangolo, Triangolo, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, R1, R2

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, Y, Y, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, RB, RT



GRAVITÀ LUNARE



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, L1, R1, L1, Destra, Sinistra, L1, Sinistra

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, LB, RB, LB, Destra, Sinistra, LB, Sinistra

- PC: Floater



AUMENTA LIVELLO DI RICERCATO



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, R1, Cerchio, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra

- PC: Fugitive



ABBASSA LIVELLO DI RICERCATO



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, R1, Cerchio, R2, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra

- PC: Lawyerup



CORSA VELOCE



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, L2, L1, Quadrato

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, LT, LB, X

- PC: Catchme



NUOTO VELOCE



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, L1, Destra, Destra, R2, Sinistra, L2, Destra

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, LB, Destra, Destra, RT, Sinistra, LT, Destra



RICARICA ABILITÀ



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: X, X, Quadrato, R1, L1, X, Destra, Sinistra, X

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Destra, Sinistra, A

- PC: Powerup



OTTIENI PARACADUTE



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Destra, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Destra, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, LB

- PC: Skydive



CADUTA DALLE NUVOLE (Attenzione: sarete teletrasportati molto in alto!)



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: L1, L2, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, L1, L2, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: LB, LT, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, LB, LT, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra

- PC: Skyfall



ATTACCHI CORPO A CORPO ESPLOSIVI



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo, R1, Cerchio, Cerchio, Cerchio, L2

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, Sinistra, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

- PC: Hothands



BANG BANG (PROIETTILI ESPLOSIVI)



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Quadrato, X, Sinistra, R1, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, L1, L1, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, X, A, Sinistra, RB, RT, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, LB, LB, LB



PROIETTILI INFUOCATI



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: L1, R1, Quadrato, R1, Sinistra, R2, R1, Sinistra, Quadrato, Destra, L1, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: LB, RB, X, RB, Sinistra, RT, RB, Sinistra, X, Destra, LB, LB

- PC: Incendiary



MIRA SLOW MOTION (può essere inserito fino a 3 volte, alla quarta tutto torna normale)



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Quadrato, L2, R1, Triangolo, Sinistra, Quadrato, L2, Destra, X

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: X, LT, RB, Y, Sinistra, X, LT, Destra, A

- PC: Deadeye



MODALITÀ... UBRIACO



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Cerchio, Sinistra

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, B, Sinistra

- PC: Liquor



CAMBIA IL TEMPO ATMOSFERICO



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Quadrato

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

- PC: Makeitrain



AUTO FUORI CONTROLLO



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, R1, R1, Sinistra, R1, L1, R2, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, RB, RB, Sinistra, RB, LB, RT, LB

- PC: Snowday



SLOW MOTION (può essere inserito fino a 3 volte, alla quarta tutto torna normale)



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Triangolo, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Quadrato, R2, R1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Y, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, X, RT, RB

- PC: Slowmo



GENERA ELICOTTERO BUZZARD



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, Cerchio, Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, L2, R1, Triangolo, Cerchio, Triangolo

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

- PC: Buzzoff



GENERA COMET



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, Cerchio, R2, Destra, L1, L2, X, X, Quadrato, R1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, B, RT, Destra, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

- PC: Comet



GENERA SANCHEZ



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, X, L1, Cerchio, Cerchio, L1, Cerchio, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

- PC: Offroad



GENERA TRASHMASTER



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, R1, Cerchio, R1, Sinistra, Sinistra, R1, L1, Cerchio, Destra

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, RB, B, RB, Sinistra, Sinistra, RB, LB, B, Destra

- PC: Trashed



GENERA LIMOUSINE



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, Destra, L2, Sinistra, Sinistra, R1, L1, Cerchio, Destra

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, Destra, LT, Sinistra, Sinistra, RB, LB, B, Destra

- PC: Vinewood



GENERA AEREOPLANO DA STUNT



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, Destra, L1, L2, Sinistra, R1, L1, L1, Sinistra, Sinistra, X, Triangolo

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, Destra, LB, LT, Sinistra, RB, LB, LB, Sinistra, Sinistra, A, Y

- PC: Barnstorm



GENERA CADDY



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Cerchio, L1, Sinistra, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Cerchio, X

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: B, LB, Sinistra, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A



GENERA RAPID GT



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R2, L1, Cerchio, Destra, L1, R1, Destra, Sinistra, Cerchio, R2

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RT, LB, B, Destra, LB, RB, Destra, Sinistra, B, RT

- PC: Rapidgt



GENERA DUSTER



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Destra, Sinistra, R1, R1, R1, Sinistra, Triangolo, Triangolo, X, Cerchio, L1, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Destra, Sinistra, RB, RB, RB, Sinistra, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB



GENERA LA MOTO PCJ-600



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: R1, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, R2, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Destra, L2, L1, L1

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: RB, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, RT, Sinistra, Destra, X, Destra, LT, LB, LB

- PC: Rocket



GENERA BMX



- PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4: Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, Quadrato, Cerchio, Triangolo, R1, R2

- Xbox 360 e Xbox One: Sinistra, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Sinistra, Destra, X, B, Y, RB, RT

- PC: Bandit