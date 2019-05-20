20 maggio 2019 "Glee" compie dieci anni, il ricordo social del cast #GLEE10THANNIVERSARY 20 maggio 201910:36 "Glee" compie dieci anni, il ricordo social del cast leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli Just a small town girl... #Glee10thAnniversary ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OULxkozijs— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) 19 maggio 2019 1 di 14 Visualizza questo post su Instagram We were babies and had no idea what was ahead of us. We had the best times and some very difficult times, but came out of it with some of the best friends and lifelong bonds a boy could ask for. The glee crew is forever my family. Thanks to everyone who watched, and who still watches, bought the songs & came to see us on tour! #glee10thanniversary Un post condiviso da Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 12:15 PDT 2 di 14 Visualizza questo post su Instagram Happy #glee10thanniversary ! I can't believe it's been 10 years since the journey began. I am so honored to have known everyone who was a part of this experience. This show has shaped who I am and granted me a whole family of incredibly talented and kind humans. I am forever grateful to all of YOU who watched and laughed with us every week and made it the show what it was; reaching out and representing those who felt different, unheard, alone or misunderstood and making you feel seen. Missing this group very much today and thinking about the good times and hard times with love. ❤️ Un post condiviso da Jenna Ushkowitz (@jennaushkowitz) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 11:26 PDT Visualizza questo post su Instagram Always & forever grateful to this show, our cast, our producers, crew & Fox. I'm especially sentimental today on our anniversary. It feels like I can hear "Somebody to Love" playing in the other room & it's making my heart beat faster. Reliving my favorite memories is putting a huge smile on my face. Oh, the list is LONG! If you have a story to share, feel free to leave it down below. We always did love hearing from you & still do. And here's to our #glee10thanniversary. To everyone that supported us with such generosity, thank you for watching, for all of the love. It's felt immensely. I carry it in my heart. Un post condiviso da Dianna Agron (@diannaagron) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 2:25 PDT Visualizza questo post su Instagram 10 years since the premiere of the show that changed so many lives! #enoughsaid #glee Un post condiviso da Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 4:10 PDT Visualizza questo post su Instagram Seems like yesterday... #Glee10thAnniversary Un post condiviso da Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 9:06 PDT Visualizza questo post su Instagram When @mrrpmurphy asked if I would play Terri people told me I was too old to play opposite @_matthew.morrison_ . I had to call @mrrpmurphy and tell him "Ryan, thank you so much but I have to tell you I'm too old, I'm older than Matthew" and he said, I'll never forget, "This is what I know, you're somewhere between 30 and death and that's what I need for this part". That's who @mrrpmurphy is and that's why he's the only one who could create a show that has been the gateway to shattering preconceived ideas of who we are and who we are told we need to be. It is one of the greatest honors of my life to have been even a small part of something that continues to bring joy and hope and courage to so many. Myself included. #glee #glee10thanniversary #gleecast #gleeclub #teamterri #gleeforever #gleeonfox Un post condiviso da Jessalyn Gilsig (@jgilsig) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 2:42 PDT Visualizza questo post su Instagram I can't believe it's been 10 years! I'm so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing show. I've made lifelong friends, grew in my craft, and made some of the most beautiful memories because of Glee. I will always be grateful to @20thcenturyfox, @mrrpmurphy, @bradfalchuk, Dana Walden, and Gary Newman for believing in my talents and giving me the opportunity to share them with the world. I love all of our fans who are beyond amazing and saw a little piece of themselves in each one of the characters. Being a part of something special makes you special and Glee will always have a special place in my heart. #glee10thanniversary #santanalopez #glee Un post condiviso da Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 11:14 PDT Wow, I can't believe that it was already ten years ago today that I had pretty much nothing to do with Glee. How the times change! ... Happy #Glee10thAnniversary everyone 🤪— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) 19 maggio 2019 Visualizza questo post su Instagram Gleeeeeeeeee. One of the coolest, most impactful projects that I have ever been a part of. I wasn't in the pilot, but @shelbyrabara was. And I remember her coming home and raving about this show that @mrrpmurphy @bradfalchuk & Ian Brennan created. Then 3 episodes later I would join this phenomenon but didn't anticipate (nobody did) how it would drastically change our lives. The incredible people I met, worked with, the hardships, the difficult losses and the one in a lifetime experiences throughout the lifespan of this show will always have a special place in my heart. Gratitude to infinity and beyond. Thank you to the fans who continue to love this special show and to the new fans who just began their journey bingeing our little yearbook. Mike Chang was slaying it with this haircut and now all grownz up as a world famous personal trainer 😂 Share your favorite glee moments in the comments. #Glee10thAnniversary Un post condiviso da Harry Shum Jr (@harryshumjr) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 1:57 PDT Visualizza questo post su Instagram Happy #Glee10thAnniversary! I can't believe it's been that long! I loved playing #beckyjackson so much! Thank you to all the #gleeks! Let me know your favorite Glee memories! Un post condiviso da Lauren Potter (@thelaurenpotter) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 2:42 PDT Visualizza questo post su Instagram 10 years ago I watched a tv show that my boyfriend at the time wouldn't shut up about!! I fell madly in love with it and made it my mission to be on it!! Well little did I know three years later I would be!! @gleeonfox changed my life and I'm so happy I got to be apart of such a life changing show.. a show that taught it's okk to be yourself and to be different! A show that brought people across the world together with music! I thank @mrrpmurphy and @rj.ulrich and @zachvwoodlee for seeing something in me and giving a little diva from Boston a chance!! And to learn from such an incredible cast/friends/family and one of the best crews in Hollywood behind that camera was a room full of angels! 10 years!! Dear goodness it feels like yesterday! Un post condiviso da Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 3:32 PDT Visualizza questo post su Instagram Wow!! Can't believe it's been 10 years!! So many lifetime friends, so many amazing memories. love you all!! @harryshumjr @darrencriss @leamichele @diannaagron @mrrpmurphy @bradfalchuk @bradbuecker @heatherrelizabethh @msamberpriley @kevinmchale @hitchmichael @jennaushkowitz @matthodgson2007 @dotmariejones @janelynchofficial @_matthew.morrison_ @chriscolfer @nayarivera Un post condiviso da Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet) in data: 19 Mag 2019 alle ore 5:58 PDT ❤️❤️❤️ Loved being a part of Glee. Loved playing Dave Karofsky. Think of him every single day and what he would be doing now. Happy Anniversary everyone. Much love ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/fFN5oOhiY8— Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) 19 maggio 2019