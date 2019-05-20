FOTO24VIDEO24Logo MediasetComingSoon.itDonnelogo mastergameCreated using FigmaGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24meteo.it
Podcast DirettaCanale 51
  1. Tgcom24
  2. Televisione

"Glee" compie dieci anni, il ricordo social del cast

"Glee" compie dieci anni, il ricordo social del cast

slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli
1 di 14
2 di 14
3 di 14
4 di 14
5 di 14
Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Seems like yesterday... #Glee10thAnniversary

Un post condiviso da Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) in data:

6 di 14
Visualizza questo post su Instagram

When @mrrpmurphy asked if I would play Terri people told me I was too old to play opposite @_matthew.morrison_ . I had to call @mrrpmurphy and tell him “Ryan, thank you so much but I have to tell you I’m too old, I’m older than Matthew” and he said, I’ll never forget, “This is what I know, you’re somewhere between 30 and death and that’s what I need for this part”. That’s who @mrrpmurphy is and that’s why he’s the only one who could create a show that has been the gateway to shattering preconceived ideas of who we are and who we are told we need to be. It is one of the greatest honors of my life to have been even a small part of something that continues to bring joy and hope and courage to so many. Myself included. #glee #glee10thanniversary #gleecast #gleeclub #teamterri #gleeforever #gleeonfox

Un post condiviso da Jessalyn Gilsig (@jgilsig) in data:

7 di 14
8 di 14
9 di 14
Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Gleeeeeeeeee. One of the coolest, most impactful projects that I have ever been a part of. I wasn’t in the pilot, but @shelbyrabara was. And I remember her coming home and raving about this show that @mrrpmurphy @bradfalchuk & Ian Brennan created. Then 3 episodes later I would join this phenomenon but didn’t anticipate (nobody did) how it would drastically change our lives. The incredible people I met, worked with, the hardships, the difficult losses and the one in a lifetime experiences throughout the lifespan of this show will always have a special place in my heart. Gratitude to infinity and beyond. Thank you to the fans who continue to love this special show and to the new fans who just began their journey bingeing our little yearbook. Mike Chang was slaying it with this haircut and now all grownz up as a world famous personal trainer 😂 Share your favorite glee moments in the comments. #Glee10thAnniversary

Un post condiviso da Harry Shum Jr (@harryshumjr) in data:

10 di 14
11 di 14
Visualizza questo post su Instagram

10 years ago I watched a tv show that my boyfriend at the time wouldn’t shut up about!! I fell madly in love with it and made it my mission to be on it!! Well little did I know three years later I would be!! @gleeonfox changed my life and I’m so happy I got to be apart of such a life changing show.. a show that taught it’s okk to be yourself and to be different! A show that brought people across the world together with music! I thank @mrrpmurphy and @rj.ulrich and @zachvwoodlee for seeing something in me and giving a little diva from Boston a chance!! And to learn from such an incredible cast/friends/family and one of the best crews in Hollywood behind that camera was a room full of angels! 10 years!! Dear goodness it feels like yesterday!

Un post condiviso da Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) in data:

12 di 14
13 di 14
14 di 14
slideshow

GleeLea Micheleanniversario