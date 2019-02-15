15 febbraio 2019 Protesta social del cinema americano contro gli Oscar 15 febbraio 201910:28 Protesta social del cinema americano contro gli Oscar leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing.— Alfonso Cuaron (@alfonsocuaron) 12 febbraio 2019 1 di 6 Reposting, revised: I would not presume to suggest what categories should occur during commercials on Oscars night, but, please: Cinematography & Editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are not inherited from a theatrical or literary tradition: they are cinema itself.— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 13 febbraio 2019 2 di 6 The Academy is removing cinematography, editing and make up from the televised show?This is just such a fundamentally stupid decision, I’m not even going to be bothered trying to be a smart arse about it.It’s just too fucking dumb for words.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) 12 febbraio 2019 3 di 6 What better way to celebrate achievements in film than to not publicly honor the people’s who’s job it is to literally film things.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 febbraio 2019 4 di 6 For every young person who might watch the Oscars and dream of one day being an editor or cinematographer or make-up artist, I hope you enjoy all the musical numbers.— Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) 12 febbraio 2019 5 di 6 Can’t believe @TheAcademy isn’t airing the categories for the most important jobs in film. Try making a movie without a cinematographer or editor! Can’t be done! Try creating a character without make up and hair! It can’t be done! Film is a collaborative art, treat it as such.— zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) 13 febbraio 2019 6 di 6 leggi dopo slideshow Martin ScorseseQuentin TarantinoAlfonso Cuaron