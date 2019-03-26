Usa, colpita da un ictus mentre fa yoga: "La posizione mi ha strappato un'arteria"

Ha avuto un ictus mentre faceva yoga Rebacca Leigh , 40enne del Maryland (in Usa ). A causa di una posizione estrema, la donna si è infatti strappata un'arteria. I fatti risalgono a ottobre 2017, ma la blogger ha deciso di raccontare la sua storia solo di recente: vuole renderla nota affinché non succeda ad altri. Ora Rebecca sta bene ed è tornata sul tappetino, ma ha ancora dei vuoti di memoria e molte emicranie.

Rebecca stava tentando di cimentarsi in una verticale hollowback quando ha iniziato a sentire debolezza e un forte mal di testa. Dopodiché si è seduta, ha cercato di legarsi i capelli, ma - ha raccontato la blogger a SWNS - "il mio braccio sinistro è caduto senza che io potessi controllarlo". Più passavano i giorni più aumentavano gli effetti. Così il marito ha deciso di portarla all’ospedale, dove la donna ha scoperto di aver avuto un ictus.



"Mi sembrava assurdo che una persona della mia età che segue una dieta sana ed è in ottima salute potesse aver subito un ictus. Ero arrabbiata con il mio corpo, non potevo creder che mi fosse successa una cosa del genere, mi sentivo tradita", ha spiegato la 40enne.



Le settimane seguenti sono state terribili per la blogger. A distanza di un anno e mezzo, però, ha recuperato ed è riuscita a tornare a fare yoga, anche se per un’ora al giorno: "Sapevo che altrimenti non sarei più tornata a praticare. Mi sarei suggestionata troppo", ha concluso.