Usa, colpita da un ictus mentre fa yoga: "La posizione mi ha strappato un'arteria"

sopravvissuta
Usa, colpita da un ictus mentre fa yoga: "La posizione mi ha strappato unʼarteria"
I fratti risalgono a ottobre 2017, ma la blogger ha deciso di raccontare la sua storia solo di recente. Ora sta meglio ed è tornata sul tappetino
Ha avuto un ictus mentre faceva yoga Rebacca Leigh, 40enne del Maryland (in Usa). A causa di una posizione estrema, la donna si è infatti strappata un'arteria. I fatti risalgono a ottobre 2017, ma la blogger ha deciso di raccontare la sua storia solo di recente: vuole renderla nota affinché non succeda ad altri. Ora Rebecca sta bene ed è tornata sul tappetino, ma ha ancora dei vuoti di memoria e molte emicranie.
Rebecca stava tentando di cimentarsi in una verticale hollowback quando ha iniziato a sentire debolezza e un forte mal di testa. Dopodiché si è seduta, ha cercato di legarsi i capelli, ma - ha raccontato la blogger a SWNS - "il mio braccio sinistro è caduto senza che io potessi controllarlo". Più passavano i giorni più aumentavano gli effetti. Così il marito ha deciso di portarla all’ospedale, dove la donna ha scoperto di aver avuto un ictus.
"Mi sembrava assurdo che una persona della mia età che segue una dieta sana ed è in ottima salute potesse aver subito un ictus. Ero arrabbiata con il mio corpo, non potevo creder che mi fosse successa una cosa del genere, mi sentivo tradita", ha spiegato la 40enne.
Le settimane seguenti sono state terribili per la blogger. A distanza di un anno e mezzo, però, ha recuperato ed è riuscita a tornare a fare yoga, anche se per un’ora al giorno: "Sapevo che altrimenti non sarei più tornata a praticare. Mi sarei suggestionata troppo", ha concluso.
Earlier today my story about my stroke was shared on an international level. Fox News, The Daily Mail, and a few others picked it up along with some smaller publications. Earlier this month, I was approached by a journalist who wanted to give me the opportunity to share my story. I’ve turned down a few of these offers before because it just didn’t “feel right” but this time, I felt that I was ready to do an interview because I truly wanted to spread awareness about something that is rare and deadly. I was hesitant to do so, but decided it would be worth it. It wasn’t. Social media isn’t always a kind place, I’ve learned. For every one comment of support I’ve gotten from my story, I’ve had about 200 more telling me how disgusting I am, how arrogant I am, and how I should die the next time I do yoga & that I deserved to have died that day. There is so much more but you get the point. I know that these are seemingly silly words coming from strangers, but they do hurt. And they hurt a lot. Not only are the comments from the readers so cruel but the way the writers twisted my words makes me sick to my stomach. The interview I had done was chopped into pieces with their own creative writing thrown in to “spice it up”, I would assume. I wish I hadn’t have released my story to the public. This breaks my heart because I wanted to let anyone else who thought a stroke couldn’t be happening to them, know it very well could. Good Morning America & Inside Edition have both reached out to me all throughout the day today wanting to share my story but I have zero desire to let something so personal to me become a joke to thousands of strangers across the world. If you are reading this because you found me through 1 of those links, please know I’m a person. I’m someone’s daughter, someone’s wife, someone’s sister. I’ve got a pretty sensitive little soul & all those hurtful words I’ve read today have me wanting to curl up and hide until the articles fade away. For those of you who have supported me along my journey, including the handful of strangers who chose to be kind instead of laughing at my story, thank you. Your support means everything to me. . #youngstrokesurvivor
Quanto inserito fra l'1.00 e le 8.00 verrà moderato a partire dalle ore 8.00
Nessun commento
Metti il tuo like ad un commento
Grazie per il tuo commento
Sarà pubblicato al più presto sul nostro sito, dopo essere stato visionato dalla redazione
Grazie per il tuo commento
Il commento verrà postato sulla tua timeline Facebook
Regole per i commenti
I commenti in questa pagina vengono controllati
Ti invitiamo ad utilizzare un linguaggio rispettoso e non offensivo, anche per le critiche più aspre
In particolare, durante l'azione di monitoraggio, ci riserviamo il diritto di rimuovere i commenti che:
- Non siano pertinenti ai temi trattati nel sito web e nel programma TV
- Abbiano contenuti volgari, osceni o violenti
- Siano intimidatori o diffamanti verso persone, altri utenti, istituzioni e religioni
- Più in generale violino i diritti di terzi
- Promuovano attività illegali
- Promuovano prodotti o servizi commerciali