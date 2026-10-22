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© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto:  Derry Londonderry master.j
© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto:  Derry Londonderry master.j
© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto:  Derry Londonderry master.j

© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto:  Derry Londonderry master.j

© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto:  Derry Londonderry master.j

Leggende e manifestazioni

Irlanda: le feste di Halloween più belle e interessanti

Tradizioni, usanze, sapori: oltre 800 eventi per celebrare il Capodanno Celtico

22 Ott 2026 - 06:30
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Chi dice Halloween dice Irlanda. È qui che affondano le radici celtiche della festa, una celebrazione antica di quasi duemila anni, da cui discende la “notte da paura” che si continua a celebrare fino a oggi.

irlanda
halloween