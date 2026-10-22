Irlanda: le feste di Halloween più belle e interessanti

© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto: Derry Londonderry master.j
© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto: Derry Londonderry master.j
© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto: Derry Londonderry master.j
© Ufficio stampa | Fireworks, Derry Halloween, Foto: Derry Londonderry master.j
Chi dice Halloween dice Irlanda. È qui che affondano le radici celtiche della festa, una celebrazione antica di quasi duemila anni, da cui discende la “notte da paura” che si continua a celebrare fino a oggi.