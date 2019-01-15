15 gennaio 2019 Hugh Grant, appello ai ladri su Twitter 15 gennaio 201911:12 Hugh Grant, appello ai ladri su Twitter leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards. Coach Films ,Ealing St Mary's Ealing Green W5 5EN*— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) 13 gennaio 2019 1 di 4 Some very bad things happen in your car 😉 seriously hope you catch them and put it in their mouth— David Baker THFC (@dgbaker1978) 14 gennaio 2019 2 di 4 I'm sorry. I've had very bad writer's block.— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) 13 gennaio 2019 3 di 4 Set up an alert on eBay for your name (if your name is on the script)...— Graham GP Ⓥ (@twistol) 13 gennaio 2019 4 di 4 leggi dopo slideshow Hugh Grantfurto