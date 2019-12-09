FOTO24VIDEO24Logo MediasetComingSoon.itDonnelogo mastergameCreated using FigmaGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24meteo.it
Ai Golden Globes "Storia di un matrimonio" guida le nomination | "Il Traditore" escluso

Per sapere i vincitori delle varie categorie bisognerà attendere la cerimonia prevista il 5 gennaio

Dopo gli Oscar sono i più prestigiosi premi di Hollywood e oggi Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning e Susan Kelechi Watson hanno ufficialmente annunciato, in una conferenza stampa a Los Angeles, le nomination ufficiali ai Golden Globes 2020, giunti alla loro settantasettesima edizione. A guidare la classifica con ben 6 candidature c'è "Storia di un matrimonio" seguito da "The Irishman" che ne ha cinque. Ecco la lista delle varie categorie per il cinema e la televisione, con i film e gli attori in corsa.

CINEMA

 

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMA
The Irishman
Storia di un matrimonio
1917 
Joker
I due Papi

 

MIGLIOR FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL
C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name

 

MIGLIOR REGISTA
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, C’era una volta… a Hollywood

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria
Adam Driver, Storia di un matrimonio
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, I due Papi

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMEDY O DRAMA
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Tom Hanks, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, Irishman
Joe Pesci, Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Anette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

 

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
The Farewell
Dolor y Gloria
Parasite
Ritratto della giovane in fiamme
Les Miserables

 

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Frozen II
Dragon Trainer 3
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Il Re Leone

 

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Screenplay:
Marriage Story
Parasite
Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Irishman

 

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Score:
Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn

 

MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

 

TELEVISIONE

 

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

 

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

 

MIGLIOR FILM TV O MINISERIE
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Grreat
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

