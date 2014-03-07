Leonardo DiCaprio, sei nomination agli Mtv Movie Awards

11:42 - Sono state annunciate le candidature per gli MTV Movie Awards 2014, che si terranno il 13 aprile al Nokia Theatre di Los Angeles. Dopo la delusione agli Oscar, Leonardo DiCaprio fa la parte del leone con ben sei candidature: Miglior attore, Miglior Nudo, Miglior scena #WTF, Miglior momento musicale, Miglior duo (con Jonah Hill) e per Miglior Film. C'è da scommettere che l'attore si riscatterà e si prenderà una rivincita sull'Academy.

Quest'anno gli MTV Movie Awards - presentati dall'attore comico Conan O'Brien - include tra i nominati anche Robert De Niro nella stessa categoria (Miglior Cameo) mentre Matthew McConaughey e Jared Leto sfidano Ice Cube e Kevin Hart (Miglior duo). Jennifer Aniston si scontra con alcuni degli uomini più affascinanti del pianeta (Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio e Sam Claflin) per la categoria Miglior Nudo.



FILM DELL'ANNO

12 anni schiavo

American Hustle - L’apparenza inganna

Lo Hobbit - La desolazione di Smaug

Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco

The Wolf of Wall Street



MIGLIOR ATTORE

Bradley Cooper - American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna

Leonardo DiCaprio - The Wolf of Wall Street

Chiwetel Ejiofor - 12 anni schiavo

Josh Hutcherson - Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco

Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club



MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Amy Adams, American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna

Jennifer Aniston - Come ti spaccio la famiglia

Sandra Bullock - Gravity

Jennifer Lawrence - Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco

Lupita Nyong’o - 12 anni schiavo



MIGLIOR ATTORE EMERGENTE

Liam James - C’era una volta un’estate

Michael B. Jordan – Prossima fermata Fruitvale Station

Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia

Margot Robbie – The Wolf of Wall Street

Miles Teller – The Spectacular Now



MIGLIOR BACIO

Jennifer Lawrence e Amy Adams – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna

Joseph Gordon-Levitt e Scarlett Johansson – Don Jon

James Franco, Ashley Benson e Vanessa Hudgens – Spring Breakers – Una vacanza da sballo

Shailene Woodley e Miles Teller – The Spectacular Now

Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston e Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia



MIGLIOR SCENA #WTF

Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd e David Koechner – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Johnny Knoxville e Jackson Nicoll – Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Cameron Diaz – The Counselor – Il procuratore

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street

Danny McBride e Channing Tatum – Facciamola finita



MIGLIOR TRASFORMAZIONE SUL SET

Christian Bale – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna

Elizabeth Banks – Hunger Games: La ragazza di fuoco

Orlando Bloom – Lo Hobbit: La desolazione di Smaug

Jared Leto – Dallas Buyers Club

Matthew McConaughey – Dallas Buyers Club



MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE

Backstreet Boys, Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen e Craig Robinson – Facciamola finita

Jennifer Lawrence – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street

Melissa McCarthy – Io sono tu

Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia



MIGLIOR CAMEO

Robert De Niro – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna

Amy Poehler e Tina Fey – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Kanye West – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Joan Rivers – Iron Man 3

Rihanna – Facciamola finita



MIGLIOR EROE

Henry Cavill/Clark Kent – L’uomo d’acciaio

Robert Downey Jr./Iron Man – Iron Man 3

Martin Freeman/Bilbo Baggins – The Hobbit: La desolazione di Smaug

Chris Hemsworth/Thor – Thor: The Dark World

Channing Tatum/John Cale – Sotto assedio – White House Down



MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner e Steve Carell vs. James Marsden vs. Sacha Baron Cohen vs. Kanye West vs. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler vs. Jim Carrey e Marion Cotillard

vs. Will Smith vs. Liam Neeson e John C. Reilly vs. Greg Kinnear

Io sono tu – Jason Bateman vs. Melissa McCarthy

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – Orlando Bloom and Evangeline Lilly vs. Orcs

Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco – Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson e Sam Claflin vs. Mutant Monkeys

Facciamola finita – Jonah Hill vs. James Franco e Seth Rogen



MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA

Kevin Hart – Ride Along

Jonah Hill – The Wolf of Wall Street

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Melissa McCarthy – Corpi da reato

Jason Sudeikis – Come ti spaccio la famiglia



MIGLIOR SCENA HORROR

Rose Byrne – Oltre i confini del male – Insidious 2

Jessica Chastain – La madre

Vera Farmiga – L’evocazione – The Conjuring

Ethan Hawke – La notte del giudizio

Brad Pitt – World War Z



MIGLIOR DUO

Amy Adams e Christian Bale – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna

Matthew McConaughey e Jared Leto – Dallas Buyers Club

Vin Diesel e Paul Walker – Fast & Furious 6

Ice Cube e Kevin Hart – Ride Along

Jonah Hill e Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street



MIGLIOR NUDO

Jennifer Aniston – Come ti spaccio la famiglia

Sam Claflin – The Hunger Games: La ragazza di fuoco

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street

Zac Efron – That Awkward Moment

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: The Dark World