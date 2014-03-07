Leonardo DiCaprio, sei nomination agli Mtv Movie Awards
L'attore snobbato agli Oscar ancora una volta ora fa la parte del leone
- Sono state annunciate le candidature per gli MTV Movie Awards 2014, che si terranno il 13 aprile al Nokia Theatre di Los Angeles. Dopo la delusione agli Oscar, Leonardo DiCaprio fa la parte del leone con ben sei candidature: Miglior attore, Miglior Nudo, Miglior scena #WTF, Miglior momento musicale, Miglior duo (con Jonah Hill) e per Miglior Film. C'è da scommettere che l'attore si riscatterà e si prenderà una rivincita sull'Academy.
Quest'anno gli MTV Movie Awards - presentati dall'attore comico Conan O'Brien - include tra i nominati anche Robert De Niro nella stessa categoria (Miglior Cameo) mentre Matthew McConaughey e Jared Leto sfidano Ice Cube e Kevin Hart (Miglior duo). Jennifer Aniston si scontra con alcuni degli uomini più affascinanti del pianeta (Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio e Sam Claflin) per la categoria Miglior Nudo.
FILM DELL'ANNO
12 anni schiavo
American Hustle - L’apparenza inganna
Lo Hobbit - La desolazione di Smaug
Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco
The Wolf of Wall Street
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Bradley Cooper - American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
Leonardo DiCaprio - The Wolf of Wall Street
Chiwetel Ejiofor - 12 anni schiavo
Josh Hutcherson - Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco
Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Amy Adams, American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
Jennifer Aniston - Come ti spaccio la famiglia
Sandra Bullock - Gravity
Jennifer Lawrence - Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco
Lupita Nyong’o - 12 anni schiavo
MIGLIOR ATTORE EMERGENTE
Liam James - C’era una volta un’estate
Michael B. Jordan – Prossima fermata Fruitvale Station
Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia
Margot Robbie – The Wolf of Wall Street
Miles Teller – The Spectacular Now
MIGLIOR BACIO
Jennifer Lawrence e Amy Adams – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
Joseph Gordon-Levitt e Scarlett Johansson – Don Jon
James Franco, Ashley Benson e Vanessa Hudgens – Spring Breakers – Una vacanza da sballo
Shailene Woodley e Miles Teller – The Spectacular Now
Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston e Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia
MIGLIOR SCENA #WTF
Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd e David Koechner – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Johnny Knoxville e Jackson Nicoll – Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Cameron Diaz – The Counselor – Il procuratore
Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street
Danny McBride e Channing Tatum – Facciamola finita
MIGLIOR TRASFORMAZIONE SUL SET
Christian Bale – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
Elizabeth Banks – Hunger Games: La ragazza di fuoco
Orlando Bloom – Lo Hobbit: La desolazione di Smaug
Jared Leto – Dallas Buyers Club
Matthew McConaughey – Dallas Buyers Club
MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE
Backstreet Boys, Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen e Craig Robinson – Facciamola finita
Jennifer Lawrence – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street
Melissa McCarthy – Io sono tu
Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia
MIGLIOR CAMEO
Robert De Niro – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
Amy Poehler e Tina Fey – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Kanye West – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Joan Rivers – Iron Man 3
Rihanna – Facciamola finita
MIGLIOR EROE
Henry Cavill/Clark Kent – L’uomo d’acciaio
Robert Downey Jr./Iron Man – Iron Man 3
Martin Freeman/Bilbo Baggins – The Hobbit: La desolazione di Smaug
Chris Hemsworth/Thor – Thor: The Dark World
Channing Tatum/John Cale – Sotto assedio – White House Down
MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner e Steve Carell vs. James Marsden vs. Sacha Baron Cohen vs. Kanye West vs. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler vs. Jim Carrey e Marion Cotillard
vs. Will Smith vs. Liam Neeson e John C. Reilly vs. Greg Kinnear
Io sono tu – Jason Bateman vs. Melissa McCarthy
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – Orlando Bloom and Evangeline Lilly vs. Orcs
Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco – Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson e Sam Claflin vs. Mutant Monkeys
Facciamola finita – Jonah Hill vs. James Franco e Seth Rogen
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA
Kevin Hart – Ride Along
Jonah Hill – The Wolf of Wall Street
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Melissa McCarthy – Corpi da reato
Jason Sudeikis – Come ti spaccio la famiglia
MIGLIOR SCENA HORROR
Rose Byrne – Oltre i confini del male – Insidious 2
Jessica Chastain – La madre
Vera Farmiga – L’evocazione – The Conjuring
Ethan Hawke – La notte del giudizio
Brad Pitt – World War Z
MIGLIOR DUO
Amy Adams e Christian Bale – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
Matthew McConaughey e Jared Leto – Dallas Buyers Club
Vin Diesel e Paul Walker – Fast & Furious 6
Ice Cube e Kevin Hart – Ride Along
Jonah Hill e Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street
MIGLIOR NUDO
Jennifer Aniston – Come ti spaccio la famiglia
Sam Claflin – The Hunger Games: La ragazza di fuoco
Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street
Zac Efron – That Awkward Moment
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: The Dark World