FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

Tutte le fotonotizie

Leonardo DiCaprio, sei nomination agli Mtv Movie Awards

L'attore snobbato agli Oscar ancora una volta ora fa la parte del leone

- Sono state annunciate le candidature per gli MTV Movie Awards 2014, che si terranno il 13 aprile al Nokia Theatre di Los Angeles. Dopo la delusione agli Oscar, Leonardo DiCaprio fa la parte del leone con ben sei candidature: Miglior attore, Miglior Nudo, Miglior scena #WTF, Miglior momento musicale, Miglior duo (con Jonah Hill) e per Miglior Film. C'è da scommettere che l'attore si riscatterà e si prenderà una rivincita sull'Academy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    Quest'anno gli MTV Movie Awards - presentati dall'attore comico Conan O'Brien - include tra i nominati anche Robert De Niro nella stessa categoria (Miglior Cameo) mentre Matthew McConaughey e Jared Leto sfidano Ice Cube e Kevin Hart (Miglior duo). Jennifer Aniston si scontra con alcuni degli uomini più affascinanti del pianeta (Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio e Sam Claflin) per la categoria Miglior Nudo.

    FILM DELL'ANNO
    12 anni schiavo
    American Hustle - L’apparenza inganna
    Lo Hobbit - La desolazione di Smaug
    Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco
    The Wolf of Wall Street

    MIGLIOR ATTORE
    Bradley Cooper - American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
    Leonardo DiCaprio - The Wolf of Wall Street
    Chiwetel Ejiofor - 12 anni schiavo
    Josh Hutcherson - Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco
    Matthew McConaughey - Dallas Buyers Club

    MIGLIORE ATTRICE
    Amy Adams, American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
    Jennifer Aniston - Come ti spaccio la famiglia
    Sandra Bullock - Gravity
    Jennifer Lawrence - Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco
    Lupita Nyong’o - 12 anni schiavo

    MIGLIOR ATTORE EMERGENTE
    Liam James - C’era una volta un’estate
    Michael B. Jordan – Prossima fermata Fruitvale Station
    Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia
    Margot Robbie – The Wolf of Wall Street
    Miles Teller – The Spectacular Now

    MIGLIOR BACIO
    Jennifer Lawrence e Amy Adams – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
    Joseph Gordon-Levitt e Scarlett Johansson – Don Jon
    James Franco, Ashley Benson e Vanessa Hudgens – Spring Breakers – Una vacanza da sballo
    Shailene Woodley e Miles Teller – The Spectacular Now
    Emma Roberts, Jennifer Aniston e Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia

    MIGLIOR SCENA #WTF
    Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd e David Koechner – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
    Johnny Knoxville e Jackson Nicoll – Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
    Cameron Diaz – The Counselor – Il procuratore
    Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street
    Danny McBride e Channing Tatum – Facciamola finita

    MIGLIOR TRASFORMAZIONE SUL SET
    Christian Bale – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
    Elizabeth Banks – Hunger Games: La ragazza di fuoco
    Orlando Bloom – Lo Hobbit: La desolazione di Smaug
    Jared Leto – Dallas Buyers Club
    Matthew McConaughey – Dallas Buyers Club

    MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE
    Backstreet Boys, Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen e Craig Robinson – Facciamola finita
    Jennifer Lawrence – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
    Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street
    Melissa McCarthy – Io sono tu
    Will Poulter – Come ti spaccio la famiglia

    MIGLIOR CAMEO
    Robert De Niro – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
    Amy Poehler e Tina Fey – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
    Kanye West – Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
    Joan Rivers – Iron Man 3
    Rihanna – Facciamola finita

    MIGLIOR EROE
    Henry Cavill/Clark Kent – L’uomo d’acciaio
    Robert Downey Jr./Iron Man – Iron Man 3
    Martin Freeman/Bilbo Baggins – The Hobbit: La desolazione di Smaug
    Chris Hemsworth/Thor – Thor: The Dark World
    Channing Tatum/John Cale – Sotto assedio – White House Down

    MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
    Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner e Steve Carell vs. James Marsden vs. Sacha Baron Cohen vs. Kanye West vs. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler vs. Jim Carrey e Marion Cotillard
    vs. Will Smith vs. Liam Neeson e John C. Reilly vs. Greg Kinnear
    Io sono tu – Jason Bateman vs. Melissa McCarthy
    The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – Orlando Bloom and Evangeline Lilly vs. Orcs
    Hunger games: La ragazza di fuoco – Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson e Sam Claflin vs. Mutant Monkeys
    Facciamola finita – Jonah Hill vs. James Franco e Seth Rogen

    MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA
    Kevin Hart – Ride Along
    Jonah Hill – The Wolf of Wall Street
    Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
    Melissa McCarthy – Corpi da reato
    Jason Sudeikis – Come ti spaccio la famiglia

    MIGLIOR SCENA HORROR
    Rose Byrne – Oltre i confini del male – Insidious 2
    Jessica Chastain – La madre
    Vera Farmiga – L’evocazione – The Conjuring
    Ethan Hawke – La notte del giudizio
    Brad Pitt – World War Z

    MIGLIOR DUO
    Amy Adams e Christian Bale – American Hustle – L’apparenza inganna
    Matthew McConaughey e Jared Leto – Dallas Buyers Club
    Vin Diesel e Paul Walker – Fast & Furious 6
    Ice Cube e Kevin Hart – Ride Along
    Jonah Hill e Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street

    MIGLIOR NUDO
    Jennifer Aniston – Come ti spaccio la famiglia
    Sam Claflin – The Hunger Games: La ragazza di fuoco
    Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street
    Zac Efron – That Awkward Moment
    Chris Hemsworth – Thor: The Dark World

    Notizie correlate

    Oscar, "Povero Leo" scatena il Web

    Oscar, "Povero Leo" scatena il Web

    SPECIALE LA GRANDE BELLEZZA

    SPECIALE LA GRANDE BELLEZZA

    Oscar, il selfie della Degeneres diventa il più ritwittato della storia

    Oscar, il selfie della Degeneres diventa il più ritwittato della storia

    TAG:
    Mtv Movie Award
    Leonardo dicaprio
    Oscar