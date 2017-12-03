FOTO24VIDEO24Logo MediasetComingSoon.itDonnelogo mastergameCreated using FigmaGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24meteo.it
Rob e Joli, il loro amore a distanza tra un viaggio e un... "dipkiss"

📍 Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, CA, USA - - "Money lives in New York. Power sits in Washington. Freedom sips Cappuccino in a sidewalk cafe in San Francisco." - Joe Flower - - So, some of our lovely followers have informed us that we've been added to the @ellennation page and that if we get enough likes, we *might* be able to get on the @theellenshow 😮😮😮 - Will you please help us? :) Visit dipkisstravels.com/ellen to VOTE! ✔First, you have to register ✔ Then click the green upvote arrow on the upper lefr corner of our page. - - Thank you all in advance! And keep your messages coming! We love hearing from our fans from all over! Where are y'all from? Tell us in the comments! :) - - #visitsfo #visitsanfrancisco #sfo #dipkiss #dipkisstravels #goldengate #viral

📍 Walt Disney World, Florida Dipping in the happiest place on earth ❤ We got a bit shy around all the kids so we took out the kiss and made it a kid-friendly dip instead 😂 We were there for New Years 2016 on a "meet halfway" trip and it was so magical to be able to spend Christmas with the fam then the New Year holiday at Disney. Speaking of Disney, their website @babble just featured us on their site! Check out babble.com to read our story.🌟 - We're ecstatic since @waltdisneyworld is one of our favorite places. It really brings out the kids in us, especially since we grew up in the 90's and our childhood memories are filled with a lot of the characters in their movies. - We thought that once we got older, we wouldn't enjoy the place but boy, we were mistaken! We can't wait to visit again soon so we can check out what's new! 🌟 - #visitflorida #fl #disney #fairytale #dipkiss #dipkisstravels #wanderlust #travel #waltdisneyworld

📍 Boracay Island, Philippines Golden hour on Boracay, one of our favorite beaches on earth, with some of the nicest sand we've ever been on ❤ . . So looks like our story is really going viral right now and we're really just starting to process it all. 😮😮😮 It started picking up right around Thanksgiving when we were busy catching up with family and friends...and now it's really all over the place. Exciting times ahead! . . Speaking of Thanksgiving, we are grateful all for our followers both old and new! You guys rock! :) We just love sharing travel tips and ideas with people (we're cuckoo like that) and we thank you for being on this crazyyy journey with us! . . . #visitphilippines #itsmorefuninthephilippines #instapilipinas #boracay #beach #dipkiss #dipkisstravels #getgoph

Dhow Cruise in Dubai :) ❤ . . #dipkiss #dipkisstravels

