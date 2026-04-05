"Trump ricoverato": la Casa Bianca costretta a smentire
Dopo le voci circolate sui social
trump © Da video
La Casa Bianca ha cercato di smentire le voci - circolate sui social - secondo cui il Presidente Donald Trump sarebbe stato ricoverato al Walter Reed National Military Medical Center di Bethesda. "Non c'è mai stato un Presidente che abbia lavorato più duramente per il popolo americano del Presidente Trump. In questo fine settimana di Pasqua, ha lavorato senza sosta alla Casa Bianca e nello Studio Ovale. Dio lo benedica", ha scritto Steven Cheung, portavoce della Casa Bianca, su X.
There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.— Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 4, 2026
God Bless him.