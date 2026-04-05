Un portavoce su X

"Trump ricoverato": la Casa Bianca costretta a smentire

Dopo le voci circolate sui social

05 Apr 2026 - 00:05
trump © Da video

trump © Da video

La Casa Bianca ha cercato di smentire le voci - circolate sui social - secondo cui il Presidente Donald Trump sarebbe stato ricoverato al Walter Reed National Military Medical Center di Bethesda. "Non c'è mai stato un Presidente che abbia lavorato più duramente per il popolo americano del Presidente Trump. In questo fine settimana di Pasqua, ha lavorato senza sosta alla Casa Bianca e nello Studio Ovale. Dio lo benedica", ha scritto Steven Cheung, portavoce della Casa Bianca, su X.

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