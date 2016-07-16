Turchia, la folla accoglie Erdogan in ritorno dal suo "esilio"

President Erdogan arrives in Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, welcomed by huge civilian crowd pic.twitter.com/h6c5AY69Qx— ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) 16 luglio 2016
Soz konusu vatansa gerisi teferruattir #AtaturkAirport #turkey pic.twitter.com/gux319MTb9— Büşra (@busranaye) 16 luglio 2016
Türkiye darbe girişimine karşı ayaktaSivas: pic.twitter.com/yTVnGwwPFm— ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) 16 luglio 2016
#Erdogan now speaking directly with thousands of his supporters at #AtaturkAirport https://t.co/WBurSvcN1i pic.twitter.com/YTL8kUPNh5— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) 16 luglio 2016
4am in Istanbul: thousands at Ataturk airport to defy #TurkeyCoup & support Erdogan's demand to come onto streets. pic.twitter.com/yKK0tXFgjJ— Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) 16 luglio 2016
FT: Photo: People gather on top of a Turkish army tanks at Ataturk Airport https://t.co/YnNhcwAOC5 pic.twitter.com/9eqOTHRqZg— Md Mostafizur Rahman (@mostafizuracca) 16 luglio 2016
RT @arabthomness: #Turkey: Ataturk airport tonight where protesters outnumbered coup forces, forcing them to leave pic.twitter.com/fVrGdSqzqU— Thomas J. Bryan (@tommybpr) 16 luglio 2016
İstanbul'da Vatan Caddesi'nde vatandaşlar, tankların üzerine çıkarak askeri kalkışmaya tepki gösterdi. pic.twitter.com/qDiZ7785Wx— ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) 16 luglio 2016
Türkiye darbe girişimine karşı ayaktaAntalya: pic.twitter.com/T0ZLyr6FWS— ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) 16 luglio 2016
Türkiye darbe girişimine karşı ayaktaAntalya: pic.twitter.com/T0ZLyr6FWS