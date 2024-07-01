In evidenza
Grossglockner in Austria, la strada ai confini delle nuvole

La strada del Salisburghese è un vero e proprio must per chi è alla ricerca di panorami da togliere il fiato

01 Lug 2024 - 05:30
L’itinerario che costeggia l’omonimo ghiacciaio è stato citato da Lonely Planet tra le più belle mete on the road

austria
strade

