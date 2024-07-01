Grossglockner in Austria, la strada ai confini delle nuvole

1 di 6
© Ente del Turismo | Blick Süden Hochtor - ph grossglockner.at_Stabentheiner
© Ente del Turismo | Blick Süden Hochtor - ph grossglockner.at_Stabentheiner
La strada del Salisburghese è un vero e proprio must per chi è alla ricerca di panorami da togliere il fiato
© Ente del Turismo | Blick Süden Hochtor - ph grossglockner.at_Stabentheiner
© Ente del Turismo | Blick Süden Hochtor - ph grossglockner.at_Stabentheiner
L’itinerario che costeggia l’omonimo ghiacciaio è stato citato da Lonely Planet tra le più belle mete on the road
Commenti (0)