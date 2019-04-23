Earth Day, da Nicole Kidman a Leo DiCaprio guarda come i vip l'hanno celebrato sui social

UN GIORNO DEDICATO ALLA TERRA
Earth Day, da Nicole Kidman a Leo DiCaprio guarda come i vip lʼhanno celebrato sui social
Lunedì 22 aprile è stato celebrato l'Earth Day, ovvero la Giornata della Terra. Da Gisele Bunchen al suo ex Leonardo DiCaprio e poi Nicole Kidman, Jared Leto e moltissimi altri hanno voluto omaggiare la Madre Terra attraverso i social media, condividendo appassionati post su Instagram e Twitter e contribuire a rendere il pianeta un posto più sicuro e bello dove vivere. Guarda i loro messaggi.
A wise friend of mine gave me a simple yet profound explanation for what is happening today with our planet. “Any living thing that loses one-third of its skin suffers a high fever and is at great risk of dying. This is what is happening to the earth: it has lost one-third of its skin—the trees, the soil, and all the biodiversity surrounding it. Yet instead of helping to regenerate and replenish what has been stripped away, we keep on pillaging and ravaging her.” If someone is sick, you don’t keep doing things that make them sicker, you help them heal! Many people take the soil, the food, the water, the air, and all the gifts that she provides us for granted. Many more believe we are entitled to just take and take from her without a thought of nourishing her back. We’re not! The Earth has been giving us clear signs that we must change our ways. There needs to be balance between how much we need for our survival and how much we need to give back. If we want to thrive, it’s time we take responsibility, change our ways, and start honoring this planet that sustains all of our lives. This is our only home. #earthday 🌍 Um sábio amigo me deu uma explicação simples e profunda sobre o que está acontecendo com o nosso planeta. “Qualquer coisa viva que perca um terço de sua pele sofre com febre alta e corre grande risco de morrer. E é isso que está acontecendo com a terra que já perdeu um terço de sua pele — as árvores, o solo, o oceano e a biodiversidade que a cerca. Mesmo assim, em vez de ajudar a plantar e restaurar o que foi arrancado, nós continuamos saqueando e destruindo”. Se alguém está doente não seguimos fazendo coisas para deixá-lo mais doente, nós tentamos ajudar! Muitas pessoas não dão o devido valor ao planeta, aos alimentos que comemos e à água que bebemos. Muitos acreditam que temos o direito de nos apropriar de tudo o que a natureza tem a oferecer. Mas não temos! A Terra tem nos dado sinais claros de que devemos mudar o que estamos fazendo. Se quisermos prosperar, é hora de tomar responsabilidade, arregaçar as mangas, fazer algo para ajudar, e começar a honrar este planeta que sustenta todas as nossas vidas. Esta é a nossa única casa. #diadaterra
The Earth needs our help. If we don’t make massive changes to our behavior over the next twelve years, the damage we’ve done to this planet will be irreversible. Link in bio to stream #WeLoveTheEarth – with every stream we’ll generate more profits to donate to various @leonardodicapriofdn partners. You’ll also find many other ways that you can help make a difference. #EarthDay
Today is #EarthDay. Let's celebrate by making a better effort to conserve Mother Nature's extraordinary natural habitats and animals so future generations can enjoy them. I've worked with two incredible causes, @WildAid and @ConservationOrg, that are doing this — links to donate are in my Story. Nature doesn't need people; people need nature.
Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but everyday #earthday
Today on Earth day 🌍, I’m extra thankful for essential natural resources like water. @armani Acqua for Life was born from a philosophy as simple as it is fundamental: that water is one of the most important elements to life, as it creates life and empowers lives. Yet for 1 out of 9 people globally, a clean water supply is difficult to access. Since 2010, Acqua for Life has invested over 7.7 million euros in projects worldwide. To date, this has brought water to more than 195,000 people in 238 communities across three continents. You can learn more about the Acqua For Life initiative at @armanibeauty #acquaforlife #armanibeauty #earthday
To solve climate change and biodiversity loss, we need a #GlobalDealForNature. Sign the petition calling on world leaders to come together to protect and restore half of nature. https://t.co/gKSp6h1x3d #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/tQn4Jziblk— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) 22 aprile 2019
