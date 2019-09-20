Registrato ai Columbia Studios di Nashville
Bob Dylan, arriva la leggendaria session con Johny Cash del 1969
Il triplo cofanetto contiene anche versioni alternative di Nashville Skyline e un brano inedito
Febbraio 1969. Bob Dylan si trova a Nashville per ultimare il suo nono album, Nashville Skyline. Viene raggiunto da Johnny Cash e i due danno vita a una session durata due giorni che - fatta eccezione per Girl From the North Country, pubblicata su Nashville Skyline - è rimasta inedita. Fino al 1° novembre almeno: è questa la data di uscita di "Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) – Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol.15".
Il cofanetto sarà composto da un triplo cd: oltre alle session con Johhny Cash, potremo ascoltare alcune versioni alternative di brani contenuti negli album John Wesley Harding e Nashville Skyline. Inoltre ci saranno pezzi che Dylan suonò durante il programma tv The Johnny Cash Show e una serie di registrazioni casalinghe del cantautore premio nobel per la letteratura. Nel primo disco è presente anche un inedito, out-take dell'album Nashville Skyline, dal titolo Western Road.
La tracklist completa di Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) – Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol.15:
Disco 1
October 17, 1967
Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN
John Wesley Harding sessions
01. Drifter’s Escape – Take 1 (Alternate Version)
02. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine – Take 2 (Alternate Version)
November 6, 1967
Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN
John Wesley Harding sessions
03. All Along the Watchtower – Take 3 (Alternate Version)
04. John Wesley Harding – Take 1 (Alternate Version)
05. As I Went Out One Morning – Take 1 (Alternate Version)
06. I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Take 4 (Alternate Version)
07. I Am a Lonesome Hobo – Take 4 (Alternate Version)
February 13, 1969
Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN
Nashville Skyline sessions
08. I Threw It All Away – Take 1 (Alternate Version)
09. To Be Alone with You – Take 1 (Alternate Version)
10. Lay Lady Lay – Take 2 (Alternate Version)
11. One More Night – Take 2 (Alternate Version)
12. Western Road – Take 1 (Outtake)
February 14, 1969
Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN
Nashville Skyline sessions
13. Peggy Day – Take 1 (Alternate Version)
14. Tell Me That It Isn’t True – Take 2 (Alternate Version)
15. Country Pie – Take 2 (Alternate Version)
Disco 2
February 17, 1969
Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN
The Dylan-Cash Sessions
01. I Still Miss Someone – Take 5
02. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right/Understand Your Man – Rehearsal
February 18, 1969
Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN
The Dylan-Cash Sessions
03. One Too Many Mornings – Take 3
04. Mountain Dew – Take 1
05. Mountain Dew – Take 2
06. I Still Miss Someone – Take 2
07. Careless Love – Take 1
08. Matchbox – Take 1
09. That’s All Right, Mama – Take 1
10. Mystery Train/This Train Is Bound for Glory – Take 1
11. Big River – Take 1
12. Girl from the North Country – Rehearsal
13. Girl from the North Country – Take 1
14. I Walk the Line – Take 2
15. Guess Things Happen That Way – Rehearsal
16. Guess Things Happen That Way – Take 3
17. Five Feet High and Rising – Take 1
18. You Are My Sunshine – Take 1
19. Ring of Fire – Take 1
Disco 3
February 18, 1969
Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN
The Dylan-Cash Sessions
01. Studio Chatter
02. Wanted Man – Take 1
03. Amen – Rehearsal
04. Just a Closer Walk with Thee – Take 1
05. Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 1 – Take 1
Based on Blue Yodel No. 1 (T for Texas), The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 5 (It’s Raining Here) written by Jimmie Rodgers
06. Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 2 – Take 2
Based on Waiting for a Train, The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 1 (T For Texas) written by Jimmie Rodgers
May 1, 1969
Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN
Live on The Johnny Cash Show
Originally broadcast on ABC-TV, June 7, 1969
07. I Threw It All Away
08. Living the Blues
09. Girl from the North Country
May 3, 1969
Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN
Self Portrait sessions
10. Ring of Fire (Outtake)
11. Folsom Prison Blues (Outtake)
May 17, 1970
The Home of Thomas B. Allen, Carmel, New York
With Earl Scruggs
12. Earl Scruggs Interview
13. East Virginia Blues
14. To Be Alone with You
15. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance
16. Nashville Skyline Rag
