Bob Dylan, arriva la leggendaria session con Johny Cash del 1969

La tracklist completa di Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) – Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol.15:



Disco 1



October 17, 1967

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

John Wesley Harding sessions

01. Drifter’s Escape – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

02. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine – Take 2 (Alternate Version)



November 6, 1967

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

John Wesley Harding sessions

03. All Along the Watchtower – Take 3 (Alternate Version)

04. John Wesley Harding – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

05. As I Went Out One Morning – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

06. I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Take 4 (Alternate Version)

07. I Am a Lonesome Hobo – Take 4 (Alternate Version)



February 13, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Nashville Skyline sessions

08. I Threw It All Away – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

09. To Be Alone with You – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

10. Lay Lady Lay – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

11. One More Night – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

12. Western Road – Take 1 (Outtake)



February 14, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Nashville Skyline sessions

13. Peggy Day – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

14. Tell Me That It Isn’t True – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

15. Country Pie – Take 2 (Alternate Version)





Disco 2



February 17, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

01. I Still Miss Someone – Take 5

02. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right/Understand Your Man – Rehearsal



February 18, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

03. One Too Many Mornings – Take 3

04. Mountain Dew – Take 1

05. Mountain Dew – Take 2

06. I Still Miss Someone – Take 2

07. Careless Love – Take 1

08. Matchbox – Take 1

09. That’s All Right, Mama – Take 1

10. Mystery Train/This Train Is Bound for Glory – Take 1

11. Big River – Take 1

12. Girl from the North Country – Rehearsal

13. Girl from the North Country – Take 1

14. I Walk the Line – Take 2

15. Guess Things Happen That Way – Rehearsal

16. Guess Things Happen That Way – Take 3

17. Five Feet High and Rising – Take 1

18. You Are My Sunshine – Take 1

19. Ring of Fire – Take 1





Disco 3



February 18, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

01. Studio Chatter

02. Wanted Man – Take 1

03. Amen – Rehearsal

04. Just a Closer Walk with Thee – Take 1

05. Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 1 – Take 1

Based on Blue Yodel No. 1 (T for Texas), The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 5 (It’s Raining Here) written by Jimmie Rodgers

06. Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 2 – Take 2

Based on Waiting for a Train, The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 1 (T For Texas) written by Jimmie Rodgers



May 1, 1969

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Live on The Johnny Cash Show

Originally broadcast on ABC-TV, June 7, 1969

07. I Threw It All Away

08. Living the Blues

09. Girl from the North Country



May 3, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Self Portrait sessions

10. Ring of Fire (Outtake)

11. Folsom Prison Blues (Outtake)



May 17, 1970

The Home of Thomas B. Allen, Carmel, New York

With Earl Scruggs

12. Earl Scruggs Interview

13. East Virginia Blues

14. To Be Alone with You

15. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance

16. Nashville Skyline Rag