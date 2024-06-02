Tra questi anche molti nomi italiani: sono quelli dei figli dei nostri emigranti, tornati in Europa per combattere il nazismo
Sono più di mille i soldati americani morti durante il D-Day e sepolti in terra normanna. Milletrentasei, per l'esattezza, le croci di quei ragazzi che lasciarono la loro vita sulle spiagge di Omaha e di Utah il 6 giugno 1944 durante lo sbarco in Normandia. Tra di loro, anche molti nomi italiani: sono quelli dei figli degli emigranti della prima ora, che tornarono a morire in quell'Europa che i loro padri avevano lasciato per cercar fortuna in America.
Ma i caduti furono di più: la lista che pubblichiamo di seguito come omaggio ai soldati morti in quel terribile giorno di giugno è solo quella dei soldati sepolti nei due cimiteri di guerra americani di Normandia. Mancano i nomi dei "Missing in Action", cioè i dispersi: alcuni tornarono a casa, ma nella maggior parte si tratta di altre vittime dello sbarco. E mancano anche i nomi di quelli che non vennero mai identificati.
|Adams Gerald F.
|Greenwood Edmund J.
|Niland Robert J.
|Addleson Herman
|Griffin Clinton H.
|Noonan John J.
|Adkins Wilfred
|Groeger Leonard C.
|Norby Lester H.
|Aigner Norman L.
|Grunig Heinz J.
|Nord Carl A.
|Ainsworth Robert T.
|Guffey Homer W.
|Norkunas Anthony J.
|Aldred Herbert R.
|Gunter Harry C.
|Nuzzo Frank
|Alexander Henry R.
|Gunther Walter J. Jr.
|O'Brien William J.
|Allen Warren A.
|Hagler Robert D.
|O'Callahan John J.
|Allensworth Harold O.
|Halford Leonard
|O'Malley Bernard H.
|Allis Gilbert Jr.
|Hall John R.
|O'Neil John J.
|Allison John B.
|Hall Richard P.
|Oehlberg John D.
|Anders Clarence A.
|Hall Soini A.
|Oikari Eugene E.
|Anderson Alfred S.
|Halls John D.
|Olle Stephen J.
|Anderson John E.
|Hamilton Harry P.
|Onger Ellsworth H.
|Anderson Lawrence J.
|Hampton Leon D.
|Osborn Douglas R.
|Andre Charles E.
|Hancock Frank N.
|Overman Clifford C.
|Andrews Rodger D.
|Haney Vester
|Owen James McKervey
|Annunzio Henry T.
|Hansen Henry M.
|Pacheco Manuel
|Armstrong Granville
|Hansford Jay E.
|Packham Leo P.
|Armstrong William C.
|Harang Richard D.
|Paff Louis Jr.
|Arruda Joseph E.
|Hardin Floyd F.
|Pardue J.T.
|Arruda Manuel E.
|Harding Eddie W.
|Parker Delmar A. Jr.
|Ashworth Thomas Jr.
|Harding Joseph D.
|Partin James C.
|Atcuson David F.
|Hardy Joseph G.
|Pastor Mike
|Atlee William H.
|Hardzog Floyd
|Pataky Bernard L.
|Atwood Dale H.
|Harkleroad Paul F.
|Pavalescu John Jr.
|Axon Donald E.
|Harley Edmond M.
|Pavel Lester J.
|Babjak Andrew
|Harper Felix M.
|Pavlich John
|Bacher Paul T.
|Harrington Clifford
|Pawlings Henry S.
|Bailey George R.
|Harrington James L.
|Payne Francis L.
|Bailey Herman F.
|Harris Henry J.
|Peck Clarence E.
|Baker Charles N.
|Hartman Nicholas
|Pendle Walter R.
|Baker Meade H.
|Hartwick Elmo F.
|Perkins Warren W.
|Baker Sylvin J.
|Harvey Wayne K.
|Peters Joe F. Jr.
|Bakka Dean M.
|Hassell Herbert D.J.
|Peterson Victor E.
|Balon Leo C.
|Hastings John L.
|Petricca Frank J.
|Banko Alex
|Hawkins Jesse M.
|Pfeiffer Gerard J.
|Banning Elmo E.
|Hayes Edward
|Phelps John W.
|Baran Steve C.
|Hayes James A. Jr.
|Piatt William A.
|Barclay Richard M.
|Haymoff Joseph M.
|Pickering William R.
|Barker Robert L.
|Hengst William
|Pinchot John
|Barnes Roy E.
|Henke Wilbert E.
|Pinkham Wallace F.
|Battaglia Joseph J.
|Henwood John R.
|Pittman James C.
|Battell James J.
|Hernandez Guadalupe
|Pitts Robert Jr.
|Baughan Leslie C.
|Herrick John O.
|Place Glendon L.
|Baysinger Sylvester
|Herrin Robert L.
|Plichta John F.
|Bean Andrew D.
|Hershman Ralph W.
|Plumlee Fred W.
|Beasley Elbert M. Jr.
|Hess Harold I.
|Pluta Metro
|Beatty Kenneth A.
|Hewitt George E.
|Polachek Nicholas
|Beebe George C.
|Hickey Arthur B.
|Polley Everett K.
|Beekler Volney E.
|Hickey James R.
|Powers David C.
|Bekelesky Lawrence A.
|Hickson Charles A.
|Powers Jack G.
|Bell Bruce E.
|Hightower Mack W.
|Powers Robert J.
|Bennett Frederick L.
|Hildebrand Floyd D.
|Premo Harold J.
|Bensman Norman R.
|Hill Andrew F.
|Prezzavento Carmelo
|Benson Frank E. Jr.
|Hill Edwin E.
|Pribula William J.
|Benson Stanley J.
|Hillborn Gerald L.
|Price Noel O.
|Bercholz Joseph M.
|Hilscher Herman G.
|Price Robert A.
|Bergendahl John R.
|Hinson Bryant L.
|Prucnal Anthony
|Berghoff Edward B.
|Hitztaler Anthony J.
|Pruger John J.
|Bergstresser Glenn E.
|Hoback Bedford T.
|Puffenbarger Paul E.
|Beyer Lawrence A.
|Hoback Raymond S.
|Quinonez Placido G.
|Biddle John C.
|Hoffman Raymond T.
|Radovich Steve
|Bidlack Walter B.
|Hollingsworth Billy
|Rafferty Joseph A.
|Bieniasz Stanley P.
|Holmstrup Svend A.
|Raines Alex H.
|Biernacki Matthew H.
|Holstun James Drayto
|Ramon Miguel
|Bignall Donald E.
|Hooper L.V
|Ramundo Louis J.
|Billings Jack R.
|Hoover William W. Jr.
|Ratliff Arthur E.
|Billington Orren W.
|Hope Claude E.
|Raymond Carl W.
|Bilque John J.
|Hopkins John V.
|Raymond Robert J.
|Bircher Warren G.H
|Hopkins Leonard W.
|Raymond Wayne H.
|Bitler Paul W.
|Hopper William F.
|Rector Arthur J.
|Bliss Allison T.
|Hopping Frederick W.
|Regan James R.
|Boehm Robert A.
|Horn Lester J.
|Rehfeldt Gerald M.
|Boehmke William H.
|Horodecki Zigmund
|Reich Vernon V.
|Boggess James O.
|Houck Julius A.
|Reid Thomas E. Jr.
|Boman John E.
|Houston William H.
|Reilly William F.
|Borders Arcy O.
|Howard Gerald T.
|Relosky Andrew J.
|Bowens Howard
|Howard Raymond C.
|Revels Rolland F.
|Boylan Richard E.
|Howie Kenneth C.
|Reverski Clarence A.
|Bradetich Frank
|Hritzko Andrew H.
|Rhimer Nicholas W.
|Bradford George L.
|Hubbard Benjamin R.
|Rich Charles E.
|Brall Moritz H.
|Huebel Benjamin A. Jr.
|Richards Robert P.
|Bratten Thomas E.
|Hughes John N.
|Richards William A.
|Braunwarth William H.
|Hughes Paul A.
|Riley Cyril J.
|Brenan Albert G.
|Hughes William E.
|Riley Leslie B.
|Brewster Howard C.
|Hulihan Charles J.
|Rippon Charles A.
|Briant Edward L.
|Hunt John H.
|Rivas Johnnie M.
|Brice Robert M.
|Hurt George F.
|Robenstein Wesley J.
|Britton Robert W.
|Husted Wesley J. Jr.
|Roberts Albert J.
|Brock Regionald W.
|Iaconelli Jerry J.
|Roberts Harry Jr.
|Brodish William J.
|Indelicato Leo A.
|Roberts Lawrence A.
|Brooks Albert C.
|Ingenito Harold E.
|Rodstrom Paul S.
|Broscious Walter E.
|Ingram Hugh M.
|Romney Walter R.
|Brownell Claude H.
|Irvin Leslie M.
|Root Donald E.
|Brulotte Roger G.
|Isaac Ronald H.
|Rosazza Weldon A.
|Bruno John N.
|Isserson Melvin
|Rosenthal Alex
|Bryan Keith K.
|Jackson Thomas
|Ross Harold L. Jr.
|Bryant Elmer T.
|Jacobs William T.
|Roussin William
|Bryant H.T Jr.
|Jacobson Leroy E.
|Rude Wilbert S.
|Buckingham Norman D.
|Jahn Robert F.
|Rudolph Harold H.
|Buick Walter A.
|Janowicz Marion J.
|Rugg Harlan E.
|Bujtor Charles M. Jr.
|Japhet James H.
|Ruland John R.
|Buncik August B.
|Jaskulski Stephen W.
|Ruley Frank D.
|Burg Harry L. Jr.
|Jensen Albert J.
|Rund James A.
|Burkhart John M.
|Jezak Joseph
|Runkel Jack W.
|Burnett Tony A. Jr.
|Jirak Clyde E.
|Rush Fields V.
|Burton Fletcher P.Jr
|Johnson Clifford E.
|Russell Donald L.
|Buschlen Arthur B.
|Johnson Edward L.
|Ryan James A. Jr.
|Bussell John E.
|Johnson George D.
|Rybak Leo
|Buzzett Julian R.
|Johnson John L.Jr
|Rybarczyk Raymond J.
|Byrnes Charles T.
|Johnston Hogan M.
|Salemi Anthony
|Caddell Tony
|Joiner Irvin G.
|Sandefur Felix C.
|Calendrella George
|Jones Clarence O.
|Sandeman Walter G.
|Callahan John A. Jr.
|Jones Theodore T. Jr.
|Sanford Ruel
|Callais Albert G.
|Jordan John B.
|Saray Lewis
|Calo Francis G.
|Jordan Joseph M.
|Satti Bartolomeo
|Campas James G.
|Jordet Clarence E.
|Scalvace Ernest
|Campbell Charles L.
|Joslin Charles E.
|Schadt John A.
|Campbell Colin
|Kafkalas Nicholas S.
|Schaefer James G.
|Canavan Michael J. Jr.
|Kane James A.
|Schatz Reuben
|Capelluto Harold A.
|Karafotis Frank G.
|Schenk John B.
|Carhuff John R.
|Kashula George
|Schill Albert W.L.
|Carney Warren K.
|Keane James N.
|Schilling Walter O.
|Carr Rufus B.
|Kearfott Benjamin R.
|Schinkoeth Donald E.
|Carter John Blair
|Keehley John F.
|Schlott Robert
|Cartwright Raymond L.
|Keinz George W.
|Schmidt George E.
|Carver Raymond D.
|Keller Alton R.
|Schreiber George
|Cato Franklin A.
|Keller William B.
|Scott Ambrose A.
|Cempa Frank J.
|Kelly George A.
|Scott Clair L.
|Chapman Frederick G.
|Kelly Michael E.
|Scott Jess R.
|Chase Rodney J.
|Kemm Manuel E. Jr.
|Secosky Walter E.
|Cheek Frank J.
|Kendall Norman C.
|Sellers Harold E.
|Chelius John E.
|Kendle Ross L.
|Serkovich Steven
|Chesney Benjamin
|Kendrick Robert H.
|Sertell John R.
|Chocian Walter J.
|Kennedy Cyril J.
|Shafer Lee K. Jr.
|Chombor John
|Kennedy Paul M.
|Shapiro Samuel B.
|Clark Edgar L.
|Kennedy Thomas M.
|Sharman George W.
|Clark William B.
|Kepner Clifford O.
|Shary John
|Clarke John W.
|Kerber George
|Shata Marcelino
|Clear Bert J.
|Kernoll Russell T. Jr.
|Sheen James B.
|Clement Robert L.
|Kettering Charles E.
|Shell Allen D.
|Clendenin Harold E.
|Keyes Claude B.
|Shepherd Buddy Gene
|Clifton John M.
|Keys Royd
|Shepherd Othis C.
|Coates Charles H.
|Kincaid Dallas L.
|Sheppard Edward G.
|Cobb Albert L. Jr.
|King Alfred H.
|Sherrod Roy J.
|Cochran James A.
|King James D.
|Shipley Robert F.
|Colangelo Donald G.
|King Leo E.Jr
|Shotton Robert N.
|Cole Raymond A.
|Kinzy Robert C.
|Shreves John H.
|Collins Hiram H.
|Kittia John J.
|Shullanberger Melvin
|Collins Willie L.
|Kittle Charles R.
|Siebert Harry L. Jr.
|Colt Freeling T.
|Kitts Raymond H.
|Siemion Edward J.
|Combs Guy A. Jr.
|Kleinsteuber Carl G.
|Sievert Bruno J.
|Connolly Francis J.
|Kline William S.
|Simmons Donald E.
|Conrad Wayne M.
|Kling Andrew W.
|Simon Walter F.
|Cook Roy J.
|Knight James R.
|Simons John R.
|Cooper Jack G.W.
|Knopp Williard H.
|Simpkins Thomas T.
|Corley Nathan D.
|Koenig Earl D.
|Simpson Jack M.
|Corrington Floyd J.
|Kokosh Joseph
|Singleton Johnnie
|Cottave Francis M. Jr.
|Komstadius Myron J.
|Singley Harry P.
|Coughlin Lawrence J.
|Koshinskie Francis E.
|Skaleski Raymond R.
|Coutu Herman G.
|Kostrzewski Walter T.
|Skupien John E.
|Cowan William J.
|Kramer Dave
|Slivka Mike
|Cramer Emmet K.
|Krause Arthur T.
|Slota Michael
|Crandall Forrest W.
|Krawfsky Anthony
|Smiley Julian E.
|Crawley William G.
|Kreiser Roy K.
|Smith Alvin D.
|Criss John H.
|Krieger Orie
|Smith Charles E.
|Cross William D.
|Krueger Robert J.
|Smith Christopher C.
|Crouch Everett G.
|Krummes Jordan R.
|Smith Earl J.
|Crowell George N.
|Krutil Edward
|Smith Frederick D.
|Crump Raymond E.
|Kruvant Arnold B.
|Smith Harry J.
|Cunningham Ralph J.
|Krzciok Henry B.
|Smith Harvey P.
|Curilovic Andrew B.
|Kubas Stanley
|Smith Stanley S.
|Curtis Calvin W.
|Kucera William
|Smith Warren G.
|Czyscon Joseph
|Kuhn Eston C.
|Smith William A.
|Dague Howard J.
|Kunkel Richard
|Smith William H.
|Dahlman Raymond
|Kurzawski Alfred F.
|Smolik Joseph
|Dailey Herbert M.
|Kwaak Clinton C.
|Snoey Cornelius
|Dailey Robert L.
|La Chance Harry E. Jr.
|Snyder Philip
|Dalto James V.
|La Plante Harold E.
|Soap Glenn W.
|Danchak Walter
|Laclave Andy E.
|Sobieralski William
|Darling Raymond E. Jr.
|Laferrera Salvatore
|Sohatski Carl C.
|Datzko Michael
|Laing Lester D.
|Soto Albert E.
|Davis Wilfred L.
|Laird Florus W.
|Sours John W.
|Davis William H.
|Lake James D.
|Souza Frank
|Davison James E.
|Lamb James O.
|Sowa Edward L.
|Dawson Richard P.
|Lambert Eugene Ovid
|Spearman Herbert D.
|Day James H.
|Landon Leonard B.
|Spechler Norman
|De Angelis Nicholas
|Lang William J.
|Spidle Thomas L.
|De Graff James W.
|Langford Everette H.
|Spillman N.R. Jr.
|De Gregorio Carmine
|Lariviere Albert H.
|Spina Thomas
|De Marco Eake
|Laskowski William B.
|Spinelli John R.
|De Nunzio Jack Albert
|Lawson Sloan W.
|Spitz Matthew J.
|Dereta Samuel
|Lawyer Allan B.
|Stacy Robert D.
|Dernulc Edward S.
|Leahey Thomas S.
|Stambaugh Paul E.
|Desarno Henry J.
|Leavor Michael
|Stedman William A.
|Desper James K.
|Lebl Kenneth E.
|Stephens Horace S.
|Detwyler Richard E.
|Lee Clifton G.
|Stephens Randall A.
|Dew Hinson E.
|Lefebvre Hector A.
|Sterbank Joseph J.
|Dewing John H.
|Lentsch Urban B.
|Stevens Claxton
|Dews Marion W.
|Leonard Raymond R.
|Stewart Melvin V.
|Di Benedetto Michael
|Leonhardt Clyde L.
|Stewart Robert L.
|Di Ciuccio Joe
|Leverknight Karl T.
|Stimac Edward
|Di Nicola Thomas F.
|Lien Floyd R.
|Stippich Walter P.
|Di Paola Samuel J.
|Lilly Gordon M.
|Stith Brooks
|Dicks Thompson G.
|Limber James J.
|Stockins Stanley E.
|Dill Otis W.
|Linaburg Delmer D.
|Stokes John H. Jr.
|Dillon James C.
|Lines Harold F.
|Stone James H.
|Ditoma Frank J.
|Lipham Bryant H.
|Stonebraker Robert C.
|Dobek Walter J.
|Lipscomb Bernard H.
|Stoney Benjamin J.
|Doerges Norman L.
|Lloyd William J. Jr.
|Stout Charles G.
|Dolinsky John
|Lockey Luther C.
|Strayhorn Rubin O.
|Dominguez Alexander
|Lohr Robert J.
|Sullivan Edward J.
|Donahue James E.
|Loika Grover C.
|Sullivan Franklin G.
|Donaldson Harold C.
|Lomasky Irving
|Sullivan Maurice F.
|Donoghue Charles N.
|Long Richard M.
|Surace Joseph S.
|Donohue Edward D.
|Long William J.
|Sutherland Warner C.
|Donohue William J.
|Longmire James D.
|Suwarsky Stanley
|Donovan John J.
|Lookabill James W.
|Swinney Jack
|Dopjera Rudolph J.
|Lopachin Felix J.
|Sypal Clate E.
|Dorrance Albert A. Jr.
|Lopez Alberto
|Szerecz Stephen
|Dow Glenn M.
|Louis Charles K.
|Tarasco Dominic A.
|Dowdy Thomas W.
|Lovejoy Orlow H.
|Tarlano Chester A.
|Doyle Roderick
|Loving Adrian R.
|Tart Howard
|Drnovich Louis J.
|Lowe Carl W.
|Tatum John W.
|Drolles Carmen P.
|Lowe Jack
|Taylor Richard J.S.
|Ducceschi Joseph V.
|Lucka Wilbert F.
|Teeters James L.
|Duckworth Edmund W.
|Lugar Michael
|Tepovich Steve J.
|Dudgeon Sidney G.
|Lumsden Harry N. Jr.
|Theall Bartow R.
|Duhon Houston D.
|Lurie Harry
|Thomas Clarence
|Duke Howard M.
|Lyon Robert A.
|Thompson Alfred T.
|Duncan Harold
|Mac Millin Donald J.
|Thomson George
|Dungey Donald L.
|Machan James A.
|Thurmond Edward B.
|Dunn Willard E.
|Machen Robert C.
|Tidrick Clyde R.
|Dyer Willard C.
|Mackenzie David
|Tobin Richard
|Eason William M.
|Madson David R.
|Todd Robert L.
|Eberle George M.
|Maguffee Henry B.
|Tokach Andrew J.
|Edgar Charles F.
|Maguire John L.
|Toler Cecil E.
|Edmondson Charlie K.
|Maier John E.
|Tomberlin Joseph E.
|Ehmka Charles W.
|Makarczyk Vincent J.
|Torowski Daniel L.
|Ehrlich Abraham
|Malakoff Seymour M.
|Townsend Albert
|Eilermann Alphonse H.
|Maness Hobart Jr.
|Tracey Thomas B.
|Ellinger Melvin O.
|Manlove Beverly J.
|Trainor Joseph R.
|Elliott Chester R.
|Mann Allan J.
|Tubbs Marion D.
|Elliott Frank M.
|Mapes Andrew B.
|Tucker Billy E.
|Ellis Walton K.
|Maranz Henry S.
|Tullis Harold F.
|Elvesaeter Anton J.
|Marczyk Andrew F.
|Tuohy James D.
|Emerson Charles S.
|Margotto Albert T.
|Turkovich Victor A.
|Emmett Daniel J.
|Markowitz Max I.
|Turner Robert H.
|Engle Robert E.
|Marszalek Alexander
|Turner Rodney M.
|Eppley Roger L.
|Martell Jack J.
|Ulrich Herbert L.
|Erickson John E.
|Martin James W.
|Unger James F.
|Escobar Manuel C.
|Martinez Joe J.
|Union Robert E.
|Esham Ernest L.
|Mason Conrad C.
|Urban Edward A.
|Evanoff James V.
|Mason Douglas E.
|Van Brunt John T. Jr.
|Fader Willard W.
|Massenzio Leo P.
|Van Meter Sidney E.
|Fannelli Andrew J.
|Matheny Lewis O.
|Vandenberg Frank B.
|Farmer Marvin R.
|Mathews John H.
|Vargo Edward A.
|Farrell James J.
|Matthews Charles E.
|Vaughan J.W.
|Faulk Whitney J.
|Maul Warren M.
|Vendelis John A.
|Feathers Curtis C.
|McAllister Donald E.
|Verderamo William
|Feierday Norton A.
|McAnerney Donald D.
|Verdon Ernest P.
|Felix Joseph A.
|McCabe William T.
|Verdugo Edward S.
|Feneran Frederick J.
|McCalvin Charles G.
|Vernatter Ardean D.
|Ferguson Robert G.
|McClelland Ralph W.
|Vetovich Michael
|Fernandez George V.
|McConnell James P.
|Vines Carl E.
|Ferrell Alfred A.
|McCrory William E.
|Vistain James E.
|Fetzer Joseph R.
|McCue John B.
|Vosen Raymond F.
|Fields Hubert L.
|McDermott John D.
|Wagner Milton V.
|Figura Stephen V. Jr.
|McDonough Thomas F.
|Wagoner Elliott W.
|Finke Hershel L.
|McElmaney Delmar C.
|Waichulonis Joseph P.
|Fisher Martin
|McGarty John J.
|Waite Richard D.
|Fitch Frank N. Jr.
|McGinity James E.
|Waitkus Peter V.
|Fitzgerald Jack D.
|McGowan Walter F.
|Wajda Victor S.
|Flager Melvin V.
|McGowan William J.
|Waldkoetter Walter J.
|Flanary Evert J.
|McGrattan Bernard L.
|Walsh Peter J.
|Fleming Andrew J.
|McGuire John J.
|Walter Anthony M.
|Focht Edward J.
|McKamey James B.
|Wamser Carl M. Jr.
|Fogarty Edward J. Jr.
|McKee Samuel J.
|Ward Thomas N. Jr.
|Forbell William H. Jr.
|McKenney Benjamin F.
|Ware Robert B.
|Ford Donald E.
|McNew Orville
|Wassil Nickolas
|Ford Earl G.
|McPharlin Michael G.
|Waugh Luther L.
|Foster Norman B.
|McWhirter William H.
|Weatherford Milton P.
|Fottrell Winfield T.
|McWilliams Charles
|Weathersby Newton P.
|Fountain Bryce L.
|Meade Harold N.
|Weaver John B.
|Fox William J.
|Meloy Carl E.
|Weber William G.
|Francis William A.
|Mendiola Higinio
|Weber William H.
|Frantz John T.
|Mensch William E.
|Weil George E.
|Frawley Charles A.
|Mercer Joe M.
|Weinstein Raphael
|Frazier Harold D.
|Merrill Samuel L.
|Weisel Donald H.
|Freeman John C.
|Messer William H.
|Wellinghoff James E.
|Freidinger Donald O.
|Mett Robert A.
|Wells Bulkeley L. Jr.
|Fritz Leslie
|Metz Charles E.
|Wells Preston V.
|Fugate Hoover
|Meyer Arthur F.
|Wells Zale
|Fulk Paul H.
|Millard Vester B.
|Werner Robert E.
|Fuller John A.
|Miller Charles Stuar
|Wernicke Charles F.
|Gallo Dominick F.
|Miller Edward B.
|Westhoff Henry B. Jr.
|Garbey Cecil E.
|Miller Hyman
|Wetterhahn Clarence
|Garbin John D.
|Miller Norman G.
|White Edward J.
|Garcia Joe C.
|Miller Robert T.
|Whited James D.
|Gardner Howard J.
|Milliron Charles R.
|Whitesel Lester E. Sr.
|Garza Francisco
|Millis Conrad C.
|Whonhart Francis C.
|Gasewind Oscar J.
|Mills Edward W.
|Wilczak Stanley
|Geigner Richard Fran
|Mills Orley W.
|Wilczek Charles J.
|Gembala Stanley P.
|Mills Richard K.
|Wiley Dennis J.
|Genther Henry W.
|Mirelez Thomas C.
|Wilhelm Raymond F.
|Gerber Clarence J.
|Mobile Joseph D.
|Willcox Westmore III
|Germer Philip
|Monson Carl T.
|Williams Carl W.
|Gerth Theodore O.
|Montague Joseph L. Jr.
|Williams Earle F. Jr.
|Geyer Roy W.
|Monteith Jimmie W. Jr.
|Williams Leslie E.
|Giambrone Charles
|Montgomery Orlo A.
|Williams Maurice M.
|Gilbert Burchill
|Moon Charles I.
|Williams Samuel B. Jr.
|Gileno Guido F.
|Moreland Jay B.
|Williams Thomas H.
|Gillaspie Nick N.
|Moreland William W.
|Williamson John H.
|Gillespie Fred E.
|Morgia Anthony C.
|Williamson Robert B.
|Gillingham Edward L.
|Moriarity Michael F.
|Wilson Jerome E.
|Gillock Sanford E.
|Moritz Robert J.
|Wilson Kennel L.
|Gilmore William R.
|Morozewicz Edward
|Wilson Roscoe E.
|Ginsburg David
|Morrison Emery L.
|Winebrener Raymond L.
|Gist Calvin C.
|Morrison Eugene W.
|Wininger Donald W.
|Glover Leland A.
|Moubray Ted F.
|Winks Ben W.
|Goad Fred W.
|Moundres Thomas P.
|Witt Henry G.
|Goble Francis W.
|Moyer Robert H.
|Wohlford Sheppard J.
|Godfray Leonard C.
|Mueller Fred
|Wolfe Julius G.
|Godlewski Frank T.
|Muir Marvin F.
|Wolters Henry H.
|Godreau Rudy A.
|Mulvey John M.
|Womack Daniel P.
|Golas Henry S.
|Munroe William A. Jr.
|Wood Charles L.
|Golebiewski Joseph
|Murphy John P.
|Woodall Otto
|Gonzales Joe B.
|Murphy Martin B.
|Wooden Eugene F.
|Goodrich Arthur M. Jr.
|Murray James J.
|Woods Arthur
|Goodwin Bernard W.
|Murray Lewis J.
|Woods Porter F.
|Gore Rex A.
|Murray Roy W.
|Worsham Henry A.
|Gores Melvin N.
|Myers Richard S.
|Wren Beverley K.
|Gosnell Hugh S.
|Myers William D.
|Wright Elmere P.
|Gossett William J. Sr.
|Myszak Tony F.
|Wright Isaac W.
|Goudey David L.
|Nadeau Armand E.
|Wright John A.
|Gouinlock George L.
|Nadeau Joseph G.C.
|Wylie Donald H.
|Goulder Preston H.
|Nasby Marlin
|Yarrington Carl H.
|Gourley John S.
|Neal Donald R.
|Yopp Grant C.
|Gowen Guy W.
|Neilson Courtney B.
|Young Daniel W.
|Grady Charles E.
|Nenadal Edwin J.
|Young James M.
|Grant George S.
|Neuberger William H.
|Zawicki Frank A.
|Graves Junior
|New Fulton E.
|Zigler Paul D.
|Gray William L.
|Nichols Noel N.
|Zukowski Joseph
|Green Jack W.
|Nickerson Foster G.
|Green Thomas B.
|Nicolei Frank J.
