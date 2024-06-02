Speciale
Sbarco in Normandia
In evidenza
il tributo

Oltre mille i giovani americani morti durante il D-Day: ecco i loro nomi

Tra questi anche molti nomi italiani: sono quelli dei figli dei nostri emigranti, tornati in Europa per combattere il nazismo

02 Giu 2024 - 06:03
© Getty

Sono più di mille i soldati americani morti durante il D-Day e sepolti in terra normanna. Milletrentasei, per l'esattezza, le croci di quei ragazzi che lasciarono la loro vita sulle spiagge di Omaha e di Utah il 6 giugno 1944 durante lo sbarco in Normandia. Tra di loro, anche molti nomi italiani: sono quelli dei figli degli emigranti della prima ora, che tornarono a morire in quell'Europa che i loro padri avevano lasciato per cercar fortuna in America.

Ma i caduti furono di più: la lista che pubblichiamo di seguito come omaggio ai soldati morti in quel terribile giorno di giugno è solo quella dei soldati sepolti nei due cimiteri di guerra americani di Normandia. Mancano i nomi dei "Missing in Action", cioè i dispersi: alcuni tornarono a casa, ma nella maggior parte si tratta di altre vittime dello sbarco. E mancano anche i nomi di quelli che non vennero mai identificati.

I nomi dei soldati americani morti durante il D-Day
Adams Gerald F.Greenwood Edmund J.Niland Robert J.
Addleson HermanGriffin Clinton H.Noonan John J.
Adkins WilfredGroeger Leonard C.Norby Lester H.
Aigner Norman L.Grunig Heinz J.Nord Carl A.
Ainsworth Robert T.Guffey Homer W.Norkunas Anthony J.
Aldred Herbert R.Gunter Harry C.Nuzzo Frank
Alexander Henry R.Gunther Walter J. Jr.O'Brien William J.
Allen Warren A.Hagler Robert D.O'Callahan John J.
Allensworth Harold O.Halford LeonardO'Malley Bernard H.
Allis Gilbert Jr.Hall John R.O'Neil John J.
Allison John B.Hall Richard P.Oehlberg John D.
Anders Clarence A.Hall Soini A.Oikari Eugene E.
Anderson Alfred S.Halls John D.Olle Stephen J.
Anderson John E.Hamilton Harry P.Onger Ellsworth H.
Anderson Lawrence J.Hampton Leon D.Osborn Douglas R.
Andre Charles E.Hancock Frank N.Overman Clifford C.
Andrews Rodger D.Haney VesterOwen James McKervey
Annunzio Henry T.Hansen Henry M.Pacheco Manuel
Armstrong GranvilleHansford Jay E.Packham Leo P.
Armstrong William C.Harang Richard D.Paff Louis Jr.
Arruda Joseph E.Hardin Floyd F.Pardue J.T.
Arruda Manuel E.Harding Eddie W.Parker Delmar A. Jr.
Ashworth Thomas Jr.Harding Joseph D.Partin James C.
Atcuson David F.Hardy Joseph G.Pastor Mike
Atlee William H.Hardzog FloydPataky Bernard L.
Atwood Dale H.Harkleroad Paul F.Pavalescu John Jr.
Axon Donald E.Harley Edmond M.Pavel Lester J.
Babjak AndrewHarper Felix M.Pavlich John
Bacher Paul T.Harrington CliffordPawlings Henry S.
Bailey George R.Harrington James L.Payne Francis L.
Bailey Herman F.Harris Henry J.Peck Clarence E.
Baker Charles N.Hartman NicholasPendle Walter R.
Baker Meade H.Hartwick Elmo F.Perkins Warren W.
Baker Sylvin J.Harvey Wayne K.Peters Joe F. Jr.
Bakka Dean M.Hassell Herbert D.J.Peterson Victor E.
Balon Leo C.Hastings John L.Petricca Frank J.
Banko AlexHawkins Jesse M.Pfeiffer Gerard J.
Banning Elmo E.Hayes EdwardPhelps John W.
Baran Steve C.Hayes James A. Jr.Piatt William A.
Barclay Richard M.Haymoff Joseph M.Pickering William R.
Barker Robert L.Hengst WilliamPinchot John
Barnes Roy E.Henke Wilbert E.Pinkham Wallace F.
Battaglia Joseph J.Henwood John R.Pittman James C.
Battell James J.Hernandez GuadalupePitts Robert Jr.
Baughan Leslie C.Herrick John O.Place Glendon L.
Baysinger SylvesterHerrin Robert L.Plichta John F.
Bean Andrew D.Hershman Ralph W.Plumlee Fred W.
Beasley Elbert M. Jr.Hess Harold I.Pluta Metro
Beatty Kenneth A.Hewitt George E.Polachek Nicholas
Beebe George C.Hickey Arthur B.Polley Everett K.
Beekler Volney E.Hickey James R.Powers David C.
Bekelesky Lawrence A.Hickson Charles A.Powers Jack G.
Bell Bruce E.Hightower Mack W.Powers Robert J.
Bennett Frederick L.Hildebrand Floyd D.Premo Harold J.
Bensman Norman R.Hill Andrew F.Prezzavento Carmelo
Benson Frank E. Jr.Hill Edwin E.Pribula William J.
Benson Stanley J.Hillborn Gerald L.Price Noel O.
Bercholz Joseph M.Hilscher Herman G.Price Robert A.
Bergendahl John R.Hinson Bryant L.Prucnal Anthony
Berghoff Edward B.Hitztaler Anthony J.Pruger John J.
Bergstresser Glenn E.Hoback Bedford T.Puffenbarger Paul E.
Beyer Lawrence A.Hoback Raymond S.Quinonez Placido G.
Biddle John C.Hoffman Raymond T.Radovich Steve
Bidlack Walter B.Hollingsworth BillyRafferty Joseph A.
Bieniasz Stanley P.Holmstrup Svend A.Raines Alex H.
Biernacki Matthew H.Holstun James DraytoRamon Miguel
Bignall Donald E.Hooper L.VRamundo Louis J.
Billings Jack R.Hoover William W. Jr.Ratliff Arthur E.
Billington Orren W.Hope Claude E.Raymond Carl W.
Bilque John J.Hopkins John V.Raymond Robert J.
Bircher Warren G.HHopkins Leonard W.Raymond Wayne H.
Bitler Paul W.Hopper William F.Rector Arthur J.
Bliss Allison T.Hopping Frederick W.Regan James R.
Boehm Robert A.Horn Lester J.Rehfeldt Gerald M.
Boehmke William H.Horodecki ZigmundReich Vernon V.
Boggess James O.Houck Julius A.Reid Thomas E. Jr.
Boman John E.Houston William H.Reilly William F.
Borders Arcy O.Howard Gerald T.Relosky Andrew J.
Bowens HowardHoward Raymond C.Revels Rolland F.
Boylan Richard E.Howie Kenneth C.Reverski Clarence A.
Bradetich FrankHritzko Andrew H.Rhimer Nicholas W.
Bradford George L.Hubbard Benjamin R.Rich Charles E.
Brall Moritz H.Huebel Benjamin A. Jr.Richards Robert P.
Bratten Thomas E.Hughes John N.Richards William A.
Braunwarth William H.Hughes Paul A.Riley Cyril J.
Brenan Albert G.Hughes William E.Riley Leslie B.
Brewster Howard C.Hulihan Charles J.Rippon Charles A.
Briant Edward L.Hunt John H.Rivas Johnnie M.
Brice Robert M.Hurt George F.Robenstein Wesley J.
Britton Robert W.Husted Wesley J. Jr.Roberts Albert J.
Brock Regionald W.Iaconelli Jerry J.Roberts Harry Jr.
Brodish William J.Indelicato Leo A.Roberts Lawrence A.
Brooks Albert C.Ingenito Harold E.Rodstrom Paul S.
Broscious Walter E.Ingram Hugh M.Romney Walter R.
Brownell Claude H.Irvin Leslie M.Root Donald E.
Brulotte Roger G.Isaac Ronald H.Rosazza Weldon A.
Bruno John N.Isserson MelvinRosenthal Alex
Bryan Keith K.Jackson ThomasRoss Harold L. Jr.
Bryant Elmer T.Jacobs William T.Roussin William
Bryant H.T Jr.Jacobson Leroy E.Rude Wilbert S.
Buckingham Norman D.Jahn Robert F.Rudolph Harold H.
Buick Walter A.Janowicz Marion J.Rugg Harlan E.
Bujtor Charles M. Jr.Japhet James H.Ruland John R.
Buncik August B.Jaskulski Stephen W.Ruley Frank D.
Burg Harry L. Jr.Jensen Albert J.Rund James A.
Burkhart John M.Jezak JosephRunkel Jack W.
Burnett Tony A. Jr.Jirak Clyde E.Rush Fields V.
Burton Fletcher P.JrJohnson Clifford E.Russell Donald L.
Buschlen Arthur B.Johnson Edward L.Ryan James A. Jr.
Bussell John E.Johnson George D.Rybak Leo
Buzzett Julian R.Johnson John L.JrRybarczyk Raymond J.
Byrnes Charles T.Johnston Hogan M.Salemi Anthony
Caddell TonyJoiner Irvin G.Sandefur Felix C.
Calendrella GeorgeJones Clarence O.Sandeman Walter G.
Callahan John A. Jr.Jones Theodore T. Jr.Sanford Ruel
Callais Albert G.Jordan John B.Saray Lewis
Calo Francis G.Jordan Joseph M.Satti Bartolomeo
Campas James G.Jordet Clarence E.Scalvace Ernest
Campbell Charles L.Joslin Charles E.Schadt John A.
Campbell ColinKafkalas Nicholas S.Schaefer James G.
Canavan Michael J. Jr.Kane James A.Schatz Reuben
Capelluto Harold A.Karafotis Frank G.Schenk John B.
Carhuff John R.Kashula GeorgeSchill Albert W.L.
Carney Warren K.Keane James N.Schilling Walter O.
Carr Rufus B.Kearfott Benjamin R.Schinkoeth Donald E.
Carter John BlairKeehley John F.Schlott Robert
Cartwright Raymond L.Keinz George W.Schmidt George E.
Carver Raymond D.Keller Alton R.Schreiber George
Cato Franklin A.Keller William B.Scott Ambrose A.
Cempa Frank J.Kelly George A.Scott Clair L.
Chapman Frederick G.Kelly Michael E.Scott Jess R.
Chase Rodney J.Kemm Manuel E. Jr.Secosky Walter E.
Cheek Frank J.Kendall Norman C.Sellers Harold E.
Chelius John E.Kendle Ross L.Serkovich Steven
Chesney BenjaminKendrick Robert H.Sertell John R.
Chocian Walter J.Kennedy Cyril J.Shafer Lee K. Jr.
Chombor JohnKennedy Paul M.Shapiro Samuel B.
Clark Edgar L.Kennedy Thomas M.Sharman George W.
Clark William B.Kepner Clifford O.Shary John
Clarke John W.Kerber GeorgeShata Marcelino
Clear Bert J.Kernoll Russell T. Jr.Sheen James B.
Clement Robert L.Kettering Charles E.Shell Allen D.
Clendenin Harold E.Keyes Claude B.Shepherd Buddy Gene
Clifton John M.Keys RoydShepherd Othis C.
Coates Charles H.Kincaid Dallas L.Sheppard Edward G.
Cobb Albert L. Jr.King Alfred H.Sherrod Roy J.
Cochran James A.King James D.Shipley Robert F.
Colangelo Donald G.King Leo E.JrShotton Robert N.
Cole Raymond A.Kinzy Robert C.Shreves John H.
Collins Hiram H.Kittia John J.Shullanberger Melvin
Collins Willie L.Kittle Charles R.Siebert Harry L. Jr.
Colt Freeling T.Kitts Raymond H.Siemion Edward J.
Combs Guy A. Jr.Kleinsteuber Carl G.Sievert Bruno J.
Connolly Francis J.Kline William S.Simmons Donald E.
Conrad Wayne M.Kling Andrew W.Simon Walter F.
Cook Roy J.Knight James R.Simons John R.
Cooper Jack G.W.Knopp Williard H.Simpkins Thomas T.
Corley Nathan D.Koenig Earl D.Simpson Jack M.
Corrington Floyd J.Kokosh JosephSingleton Johnnie
Cottave Francis M. Jr.Komstadius Myron J.Singley Harry P.
Coughlin Lawrence J.Koshinskie Francis E.Skaleski Raymond R.
Coutu Herman G.Kostrzewski Walter T.Skupien John E.
Cowan William J.Kramer DaveSlivka Mike
Cramer Emmet K.Krause Arthur T.Slota Michael
Crandall Forrest W.Krawfsky AnthonySmiley Julian E.
Crawley William G.Kreiser Roy K.Smith Alvin D.
Criss John H.Krieger OrieSmith Charles E.
Cross William D.Krueger Robert J.Smith Christopher C.
Crouch Everett G.Krummes Jordan R.Smith Earl J.
Crowell George N.Krutil EdwardSmith Frederick D.
Crump Raymond E.Kruvant Arnold B.Smith Harry J.
Cunningham Ralph J.Krzciok Henry B.Smith Harvey P.
Curilovic Andrew B.Kubas StanleySmith Stanley S.
Curtis Calvin W.Kucera WilliamSmith Warren G.
Czyscon JosephKuhn Eston C.Smith William A.
Dague Howard J.Kunkel RichardSmith William H.
Dahlman RaymondKurzawski Alfred F.Smolik Joseph
Dailey Herbert M.Kwaak Clinton C.Snoey Cornelius
Dailey Robert L.La Chance Harry E. Jr.Snyder Philip
Dalto James V.La Plante Harold E.Soap Glenn W.
Danchak WalterLaclave Andy E.Sobieralski William
Darling Raymond E. Jr.Laferrera SalvatoreSohatski Carl C.
Datzko MichaelLaing Lester D.Soto Albert E.
Davis Wilfred L.Laird Florus W.Sours John W.
Davis William H.Lake James D.Souza Frank
Davison James E.Lamb James O.Sowa Edward L.
Dawson Richard P.Lambert Eugene OvidSpearman Herbert D.
Day James H.Landon Leonard B.Spechler Norman
De Angelis NicholasLang William J.Spidle Thomas L.
De Graff James W.Langford Everette H.Spillman N.R. Jr.
De Gregorio CarmineLariviere Albert H.Spina Thomas
De Marco EakeLaskowski William B.Spinelli John R.
De Nunzio Jack AlbertLawson Sloan W.Spitz Matthew J.
Dereta SamuelLawyer Allan B.Stacy Robert D.
Dernulc Edward S.Leahey Thomas S.Stambaugh Paul E.
Desarno Henry J.Leavor MichaelStedman William A.
Desper James K.Lebl Kenneth E.Stephens Horace S.
Detwyler Richard E.Lee Clifton G.Stephens Randall A.
Dew Hinson E.Lefebvre Hector A.Sterbank Joseph J.
Dewing John H.Lentsch Urban B.Stevens Claxton
Dews Marion W.Leonard Raymond R.Stewart Melvin V.
Di Benedetto MichaelLeonhardt Clyde L.Stewart Robert L.
Di Ciuccio JoeLeverknight Karl T.Stimac Edward
Di Nicola Thomas F.Lien Floyd R.Stippich Walter P.
Di Paola Samuel J.Lilly Gordon M.Stith Brooks
Dicks Thompson G.Limber James J.Stockins Stanley E.
Dill Otis W.Linaburg Delmer D.Stokes John H. Jr.
Dillon James C.Lines Harold F.Stone James H.
Ditoma Frank J.Lipham Bryant H.Stonebraker Robert C.
Dobek Walter J.Lipscomb Bernard H.Stoney Benjamin J.
Doerges Norman L.Lloyd William J. Jr.Stout Charles G.
Dolinsky JohnLockey Luther C.Strayhorn Rubin O.
Dominguez AlexanderLohr Robert J.Sullivan Edward J.
Donahue James E.Loika Grover C.Sullivan Franklin G.
Donaldson Harold C.Lomasky IrvingSullivan Maurice F.
Donoghue Charles N.Long Richard M.Surace Joseph S.
Donohue Edward D.Long William J.Sutherland Warner C.
Donohue William J.Longmire James D.Suwarsky Stanley
Donovan John J.Lookabill James W.Swinney Jack
Dopjera Rudolph J.Lopachin Felix J.Sypal Clate E.
Dorrance Albert A. Jr.Lopez AlbertoSzerecz Stephen
Dow Glenn M.Louis Charles K.Tarasco Dominic A.
Dowdy Thomas W.Lovejoy Orlow H.Tarlano Chester A.
Doyle RoderickLoving Adrian R.Tart Howard
Drnovich Louis J.Lowe Carl W.Tatum John W.
Drolles Carmen P.Lowe JackTaylor Richard J.S.
Ducceschi Joseph V.Lucka Wilbert F.Teeters James L.
Duckworth Edmund W.Lugar MichaelTepovich Steve J.
Dudgeon Sidney G.Lumsden Harry N. Jr.Theall Bartow R.
Duhon Houston D.Lurie HarryThomas Clarence
Duke Howard M.Lyon Robert A.Thompson Alfred T.
Duncan HaroldMac Millin Donald J.Thomson George
Dungey Donald L.Machan James A.Thurmond Edward B.
Dunn Willard E.Machen Robert C.Tidrick Clyde R.
Dyer Willard C.Mackenzie DavidTobin Richard
Eason William M.Madson David R.Todd Robert L.
Eberle George M.Maguffee Henry B.Tokach Andrew J.
Edgar Charles F.Maguire John L.Toler Cecil E.
Edmondson Charlie K.Maier John E.Tomberlin Joseph E.
Ehmka Charles W.Makarczyk Vincent J.Torowski Daniel L.
Ehrlich AbrahamMalakoff Seymour M.Townsend Albert
Eilermann Alphonse H.Maness Hobart Jr.Tracey Thomas B.
Ellinger Melvin O.Manlove Beverly J.Trainor Joseph R.
Elliott Chester R.Mann Allan J.Tubbs Marion D.
Elliott Frank M.Mapes Andrew B.Tucker Billy E.
Ellis Walton K.Maranz Henry S.Tullis Harold F.
Elvesaeter Anton J.Marczyk Andrew F.Tuohy James D.
Emerson Charles S.Margotto Albert T.Turkovich Victor A.
Emmett Daniel J.Markowitz Max I.Turner Robert H.
Engle Robert E.Marszalek AlexanderTurner Rodney M.
Eppley Roger L.Martell Jack J.Ulrich Herbert L.
Erickson John E.Martin James W.Unger James F.
Escobar Manuel C.Martinez Joe J.Union Robert E.
Esham Ernest L.Mason Conrad C.Urban Edward A.
Evanoff James V.Mason Douglas E.Van Brunt John T. Jr.
Fader Willard W.Massenzio Leo P.Van Meter Sidney E.
Fannelli Andrew J.Matheny Lewis O.Vandenberg Frank B.
Farmer Marvin R.Mathews John H.Vargo Edward A.
Farrell James J.Matthews Charles E.Vaughan J.W.
Faulk Whitney J.Maul Warren M.Vendelis John A.
Feathers Curtis C.McAllister Donald E.Verderamo William
Feierday Norton A.McAnerney Donald D.Verdon Ernest P.
Felix Joseph A.McCabe William T.Verdugo Edward S.
Feneran Frederick J.McCalvin Charles G.Vernatter Ardean D.
Ferguson Robert G.McClelland Ralph W.Vetovich Michael
Fernandez George V.McConnell James P.Vines Carl E.
Ferrell Alfred A.McCrory William E.Vistain James E.
Fetzer Joseph R.McCue John B.Vosen Raymond F.
Fields Hubert L.McDermott John D.Wagner Milton V.
Figura Stephen V. Jr.McDonough Thomas F.Wagoner Elliott W.
Finke Hershel L.McElmaney Delmar C.Waichulonis Joseph P.
Fisher MartinMcGarty John J.Waite Richard D.
Fitch Frank N. Jr.McGinity James E.Waitkus Peter V.
Fitzgerald Jack D.McGowan Walter F.Wajda Victor S.
Flager Melvin V.McGowan William J.Waldkoetter Walter J.
Flanary Evert J.McGrattan Bernard L.Walsh Peter J.
Fleming Andrew J.McGuire John J.Walter Anthony M.
Focht Edward J.McKamey James B.Wamser Carl M. Jr.
Fogarty Edward J. Jr.McKee Samuel J.Ward Thomas N. Jr.
Forbell William H. Jr.McKenney Benjamin F.Ware Robert B.
Ford Donald E.McNew OrvilleWassil Nickolas
Ford Earl G.McPharlin Michael G.Waugh Luther L.
Foster Norman B.McWhirter William H.Weatherford Milton P.
Fottrell Winfield T.McWilliams CharlesWeathersby Newton P.
Fountain Bryce L.Meade Harold N.Weaver John B.
Fox William J.Meloy Carl E.Weber William G.
Francis William A.Mendiola HiginioWeber William H.
Frantz John T.Mensch William E.Weil George E.
Frawley Charles A.Mercer Joe M.Weinstein Raphael
Frazier Harold D.Merrill Samuel L.Weisel Donald H.
Freeman John C.Messer William H.Wellinghoff James E.
Freidinger Donald O.Mett Robert A.Wells Bulkeley L. Jr.
Fritz LeslieMetz Charles E.Wells Preston V.
Fugate HooverMeyer Arthur F.Wells Zale
Fulk Paul H.Millard Vester B.Werner Robert E.
Fuller John A.Miller Charles StuarWernicke Charles F.
Gallo Dominick F.Miller Edward B.Westhoff Henry B. Jr.
Garbey Cecil E.Miller HymanWetterhahn Clarence
Garbin John D.Miller Norman G.White Edward J.
Garcia Joe C.Miller Robert T.Whited James D.
Gardner Howard J.Milliron Charles R.Whitesel Lester E. Sr.
Garza FranciscoMillis Conrad C.Whonhart Francis C.
Gasewind Oscar J.Mills Edward W.Wilczak Stanley
Geigner Richard FranMills Orley W.Wilczek Charles J.
Gembala Stanley P.Mills Richard K.Wiley Dennis J.
Genther Henry W.Mirelez Thomas C.Wilhelm Raymond F.
Gerber Clarence J.Mobile Joseph D.Willcox Westmore III
Germer PhilipMonson Carl T.Williams Carl W.
Gerth Theodore O.Montague Joseph L. Jr.Williams Earle F. Jr.
Geyer Roy W.Monteith Jimmie W. Jr.Williams Leslie E.
Giambrone CharlesMontgomery Orlo A.Williams Maurice M.
Gilbert BurchillMoon Charles I.Williams Samuel B. Jr.
Gileno Guido F.Moreland Jay B.Williams Thomas H.
Gillaspie Nick N.Moreland William W.Williamson John H.
Gillespie Fred E.Morgia Anthony C.Williamson Robert B.
Gillingham Edward L.Moriarity Michael F.Wilson Jerome E.
Gillock Sanford E.Moritz Robert J.Wilson Kennel L.
Gilmore William R.Morozewicz EdwardWilson Roscoe E.
Ginsburg DavidMorrison Emery L.Winebrener Raymond L.
Gist Calvin C.Morrison Eugene W.Wininger Donald W.
Glover Leland A.Moubray Ted F.Winks Ben W.
Goad Fred W.Moundres Thomas P.Witt Henry G.
Goble Francis W.Moyer Robert H.Wohlford Sheppard J.
Godfray Leonard C.Mueller FredWolfe Julius G.
Godlewski Frank T.Muir Marvin F.Wolters Henry H.
Godreau Rudy A.Mulvey John M.Womack Daniel P.
Golas Henry S.Munroe William A. Jr.Wood Charles L.
Golebiewski JosephMurphy John P.Woodall Otto
Gonzales Joe B.Murphy Martin B.Wooden Eugene F.
Goodrich Arthur M. Jr.Murray James J.Woods Arthur
Goodwin Bernard W.Murray Lewis J.Woods Porter F.
Gore Rex A.Murray Roy W.Worsham Henry A.
Gores Melvin N.Myers Richard S.Wren Beverley K.
Gosnell Hugh S.Myers William D.Wright Elmere P.
Gossett William J. Sr.Myszak Tony F.Wright Isaac W.
Goudey David L.Nadeau Armand E.Wright John A.
Gouinlock George L.Nadeau Joseph G.C.Wylie Donald H.
Goulder Preston H.Nasby MarlinYarrington Carl H.
Gourley John S.Neal Donald R.Yopp Grant C.
Gowen Guy W.Neilson Courtney B.Young Daniel W.
Grady Charles E.Nenadal Edwin J.Young James M.
Grant George S.Neuberger William H.Zawicki Frank A.
Graves JuniorNew Fulton E.Zigler Paul D.
Gray William L.Nichols Noel N.Zukowski Joseph
Green Jack W.Nickerson Foster G. 
Green Thomas B.Nicolei Frank J. 
