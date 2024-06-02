Sono più di mille i soldati americani morti durante il D-Day e sepolti in terra normanna. Milletrentasei, per l'esattezza, le croci di quei ragazzi che lasciarono la loro vita sulle spiagge di Omaha e di Utah il 6 giugno 1944 durante lo sbarco in Normandia. Tra di loro, anche molti nomi italiani: sono quelli dei figli degli emigranti della prima ora, che tornarono a morire in quell'Europa che i loro padri avevano lasciato per cercar fortuna in America.