9 giugno 2019 Edificio in fiamme a Londra: oltre 100 pompieri al lavoro LE FOTO E I VIDEO SOCIAL 9 giugno 201918:01 Edificio in fiamme a Londra: oltre 100 pompieri al lavoro leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli @BBCBreaking at Barking Riverside!!! And 30min and not fire brigades!!! Help pic.twitter.com/WvDXJ64yZd— Marcelo (@MarceVercellesi) 9 giugno 2019 1 di 7 We've currently got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters attending a fire at a block of flats in #Barking. Ground floor to the sixth floor are alight. https://t.co/fHtGyRtbgD pic.twitter.com/NXqaCuWDO2— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 9 giugno 2019 2 di 7 Fire at Barking river side @LondonFire need help pic.twitter.com/eR42R3QxZt— SaKuKrish (@sakukrish) 9 giugno 2019 3 di 7 Yes you can use pic.twitter.com/zw74Z8by2S— SaKuKrish (@sakukrish) 9 giugno 2019 4 di 7 New build flats in Barking Riverside!! Unfortunately still no lesson learnd from #Grenfell @itvnews @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/DJTHdBMFYX— Moo!!! (@mobee_me) 9 giugno 2019 5 di 7 Happening now at Barking Riverside #barking #London pic.twitter.com/oQzMZALD7G— Ify (@XxPinkettexX) 9 giugno 2019 6 di 7 my heart is absolutely shattered on seeing the fire in barking riverside - despite the residents complaining on the use of wood on the flats being dangerous and now there’s a family including children who weren’t fortunate to escape @LQHomesMatter @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/esdcRuVi6i— amara (@amarasmh) 9 giugno 2019 7 di 7 leggi dopo slideshow londraincendio