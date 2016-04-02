13 luglio 2015 Tokyo, morto il presidente della Nintendo Satoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. Tokyo, morto il presidente della Nintendo Thank you for everything, Mr. Iwata.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) 13 Luglio 2015 1 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. There are CEOs who make a difference to the lives of the people - Satoru Iwata was one of the few who did. https://t.co/IcJKU9sNPj— Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) 13 Luglio 2015 2 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. pic.twitter.com/PbSw4qj0KD— Nude Eskimo (@NudeEskimo) 13 Luglio 2015 3 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. Sad day for Iwata-san’s family, friends, and gamers everywhere. His passion, creativity & leadership elevated our industry.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) 13 Luglio 2015 4 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. RIP Iwata-san, we owe you much – you will be missed.— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) 13 Luglio 2015 5 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. RIP, Mr. Iwata. Thanks for all the incredible fun and inspiration.— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) 13 Luglio 2015 6 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. In my heart forever. http://t.co/w4cYNscXFy— Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) 13 Luglio 2015 7 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. Thank you Satoru Iwata, for your talents in development and your genius in leadership. You will be missed. #RIPIwata pic.twitter.com/a44K8gGrlc— Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) 13 Luglio 2015 8 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. I am beyond heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend Satoru Iwata. He was a gamer, a developer and a champion for our medium. RIP— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 13 Luglio 2015 9 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. Mr. Iwata cared about Nintendo. He lived for Nintendo. Times were tough, he cut his pay in HALF. "Iwata Asks" should be a book.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) 13 Luglio 2015 10 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. Hoy los personajes de Nintendo se tiñen de negro. Descansa en paz Satoru Iwata pic.twitter.com/XN32yAzUlk— Akuo (@AkuoSay) 13 Luglio 2015 11 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. "On my business card, I am a corporate president. In my mind, I am a game developer. But in my heart, I am a gamer." - Iwata-san— Bungie (@Bungie) 13 Luglio 2015 12 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. Loved Mr. Iwata's quote. President as title, game dev's mind, gamers heart. Where's the tissue, I need it. Honestly.— Ken Lobb (@RealKLobb) 13 Luglio 2015 13 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. Nintendo's president, Satoru Iwata, has passed away. The man was incredible: humble, funny and a true leader. pic.twitter.com/vJkhoyA83t— Nintendo Force (@NintendoForce) 13 Luglio 2015 14 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. We are sincerely saddened to hear of the passing of Iwata-san. Our best to his family in their time of loss.— Obsidian (@Obsidian) 13 Luglio 2015 15 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. I had the chance to meet Iwata-san at E3 one year, and he was such a gentleman as I fan boyed out. Today the industry lost a huge force. — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 13 Luglio 2015 16 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. pic.twitter.com/AWvf1dwk0v— Keel (@SunnyKeel) 13 Luglio 2015 17 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. So sorry to hear about Mr. Iwata's passing. He was an unbelievable mind and talent, a passionate creative force. May he rest in peace.— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) 13 Luglio 2015 18 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. pic.twitter.com/3nGieN1kIP— Namie くコ:彡 (@namgoreng) 13 Luglio 2015 19 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. Splatoon is really, really depressing tonight. #RIPIwata pic.twitter.com/3gcyKBhXzs— Is Hollander Cooper (@HollanderCooper) 13 Luglio 2015 20 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. "Video games are meant to be just one thing. Fun. Fun for everyone!" - Satoru Iwata #ThankYouIwata pic.twitter.com/XfeR7iYowA— E3 (@E3) 13 Luglio 2015 21 di 21 Tokyo, morto il presidente della NintendoSatoru Iwata stroncato da un tumore, aveva 55 anni. E sulla Rete il tributo dei fan di Super Mario. leggi dopo slideshow