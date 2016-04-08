Tyra Banks annuncia: "America's Next Top Model chiude i battenti dopo 22 stagioni"

Tyra Banks annuncia: "Americaʼs Next Top Model chiude i battenti dopo 22 stagioni"
La ex top model, presentatrice e produttrice del talent sul mondo della moda, ha dato la notizia attraverso un lungo post sui social
"America's Next Top Model" chiude i battenti dopo 22 stagioni. Ad annunciarlo è stata Tyra Banks, ideatrice, presentatrice e produttrice del talent cult della tv americana. La ex top model ha scritto un lungo post su Instagram: "E' arrivato il momento di farlo. Sono orgogliosa di aver reso l'intimidatorio mondo della moda a portata di pubblico". L'ultima stagione scatterà il prossimo 4 dicembre, in coincidenza con il compleanno della Banks.
"Siamo stati il primo reality show basato nel mondo della moda. Non avrei mai pensato che la mia piccola idea avrebbe cambiato il modo in cui le persone si fanno scattare le foto - ha scritto Tyra Banks - Non ho mai pensato che avremmo fatto 22 stagioni. Io avevo solo deciso di creare uno spettacolo in cui il perfetto è noioso".
"America's Next Top Model", nato nel 2003, in onda su CW ed esportato in tutto il mondo, ha influenzato molto la tv statunitense, grazie anche al linguaggio, pieno di neologismi e parole inventate dalla stessa Tyra Banks, cuore, anima e punto fermo dello show, che insieme ad "American Idol" è uno dei talent di maggior successo della tv a stelle e strisce, oltre che tra i più longevi. Entrambi però spariranno dal piccolo schermo, colpa del calo degli ascolti e forse segno che il pubblico si sta stancando dei format di questo tipo.
TYRA MAIL! Thinking #ANTM #cycle22 should be our last cycle. Yeah, I truly believe it's time. Our diehard fans know we've expanded the definition of beauty, presented what Flawsome is, tooched and booched and boom boom boomed, shown the world how to show their neck, rocked couture/catalogue/commercial poses, have found our (and your) light, strutted countless runways, gone on tons of go-sees, added guys to the girls mix, and have traveled around the globe and back again. Yeah, it's time. It really is. Wow, I am SO proud of what Top Model has done. #ANTM brought the intimidating modeling world to the masses. We were the first reality show based in the fashion world. I never thought my little idea would have people everywhere thinking differently about how they take photos. And I never thought we'd do 22 cycles. Whoa! So many!!! And what rhymes with 22? You. And you and you and you and you! YOU made Top Model what it is. We are a global force that has so many international versions around the world because of YOU! That's amazing and beyond anything that I ever dreamed. I set out to create a show where Perfect is Boring. So I hope you continue to love your freckles, your moles, your big forehead, your big eyes, your small eyes, your pointy chin, your tiny boobs, your full chest, your ivory or ebony skin (or every color in between) - the stuff about you that makes you well...you. And I hope you've learned a heck of a lot from watching. I have an inkling you have. May your photos (and selfies) be forever fierce. May you always find your light. And may you werk hallways like runways. Always remember, you are beautiful & BOOTYful. And please, keep on Smizing each and every day for TyTy. Fierce & Love, Tyra
