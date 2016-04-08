Tyra Banks annuncia: "America's Next Top Model chiude i battenti dopo 22 stagioni"

" America's Next Top Model " chiude i battenti dopo 22 stagioni. Ad annunciarlo è stata Tyra Banks , ideatrice, presentatrice e produttrice del talent cult della tv americana. La ex top model ha scritto un lungo post su Instagram: "E' arrivato il momento di farlo. Sono orgogliosa di aver reso l'intimidatorio mondo della moda a portata di pubblico". L'ultima stagione scatterà il prossimo 4 dicembre, in coincidenza con il compleanno della Banks.

"Siamo stati il ​​primo reality show basato nel mondo della moda. Non avrei mai pensato che la mia piccola idea avrebbe cambiato il modo in cui le persone si fanno scattare le foto - ha scritto Tyra Banks - Non ho mai pensato che avremmo fatto 22 stagioni. Io avevo solo deciso di creare uno spettacolo in cui il perfetto è noioso".



"America's Next Top Model", nato nel 2003, in onda su CW ed esportato in tutto il mondo, ha influenzato molto la tv statunitense, grazie anche al linguaggio, pieno di neologismi e parole inventate dalla stessa Tyra Banks, cuore, anima e punto fermo dello show, che insieme ad "American Idol" è uno dei talent di maggior successo della tv a stelle e strisce, oltre che tra i più longevi. Entrambi però spariranno dal piccolo schermo, colpa del calo degli ascolti e forse segno che il pubblico si sta stancando dei format di questo tipo.