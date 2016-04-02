FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Kelly Rowlanddestiny's ChildEmpireserie tv

Kelly Rowland, l'ex Destiny's Child entra nel cast di Empire

La cantante entra nel cast della serie tv, giunta alla seconda stagione. Interpreterà la madre di Lucious Lyon e apparirà in alcuni flashback

